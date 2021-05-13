 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Never ask a psychic for a refund   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
21
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You went to a grifter and were surprised when you got grifted?

"I see a great many products As Seen on TV in your future, my dear. Stay away from the color red, crowds, and the cinema. And always drink your Ovaltine."
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you made several mistakes here along the way, all of them being that you actually believed what a psychic told you
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never ask a psychic anything.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How did the psychic not see this coming?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
ALL psychics and palm readers are con artists. Literally all of them - that's essentially the definition of the farkin' job, you dumb dumb.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
something about fools and money
 
mrparks
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Quick, someone sell her an amulet to ease her worried mind.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
never ask a psychic for a refund.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Destructor: How did the psychic not see this coming?


Dammit! Shakes tiny fist! Did ya see that comin', Buddy?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"When pigs fly"
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: Quick, someone sell her an amulet to ease her worried mind.


She has to get an amethyst crystal, it will ease her worried mind!
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I see much financial ruin in her future, images of bank notes growing wings and flying away!

If she gives me $3000 pounds, I can stop it from happening with a blessing of Jupiter on her purse and banishing of the wallet demons.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
someone should start a list of all these psychics and fortune tellers and every single time theres a disaster...
wild fire in california.
hurricane in the gulf.
earthquake.
tornado.
disease outbreak.
food recall
car recall
every.  single.  time.

file a class action lawsuit against them for not warning people.  they intentionally chose to risk peoples lives and safety to protect their profit margins.
you wouldn't win the cases.  but you'd make your money back selling it to TV networks.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GnuUzir
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

johnny queso: never ask a psychic for a refund.


Came in to do this, efb...
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: You went to a grifter and were surprised when you got grifted?

"I see a great many products As Seen on TV in your future, my dear. Stay away from the color red, crowds, and the cinema. And always drink your Ovaltine."


Grifters may have to grift, but it's another thing entirely when they scam you.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"She did three people out of six and said she was too drained and needed to go home," Lauren explained.

Wow, too lazy to even finish the con.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: "She did three people out of six and said she was too drained and needed to go home," Lauren explained.

Wow, too lazy to even finish the con.


She had their money already.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
There is a local psychic, tarot card reader, chakra balancer that drives a brand new Corvette. Whenever I pass the business, I think that I am in the wrong line of work.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Like any of us has three years left.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: Never ask a psychic anything.


They should already know the question before you ask.  Like talking to Mrs Cake.
 
