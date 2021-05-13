 Skip to content
(Some Hermit)   And we're sure everyone traveling this Memorial Day Weekend are fully vaccinated and will observe all social distancing protocols. Also, pigs can fly, the Earth really is flat, and my wife Morgan Fairchild just made me the most delicious sandwich   (newsroom.aaa.com) divider line
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I've got work travel all through the summer, but I've told my boss that I am not traveling on the dates immediately around Memorial Day or Independence Day.

/Canceled next week to let the fuel situation stabilize
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Stay home you disease 🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁🐁
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Of course pigs can fly, how else are they gonna get to Israel to receive their 'counter-protest instructor training' from the IDF?
 
Vtimlin
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'm vaccinated, I'll be using gas station bathrooms, not washing my hands, no mask, and eating from street vendors.   I was going to say having unprotected sex but I won't be having sex  protected or not.
 
