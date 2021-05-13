 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   Have you ever been so hot people called the police on you?   (clickorlando.com) divider line
66
    More: Florida, Hotel, Public house, 42-year-old Melody Carr, Inn, Bikini, Hampton Inn, Automobile, Ocala Police Department  
•       •       •

2724 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 9:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



66 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only when on fire.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hmmmm


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


we've got a live one.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Hmmmm


[Fark user image image 195x230]


Who stole that poor woman's upper lip?
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
figured this was a repeat of the story two headlines below about the gas-hoarder asploding
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the duce?

FTA:

"Carr claimed her boyfriend rented a room at Country Inn & Suites but they got into a fight so she left and she was only at the hotel because her car wasn't working, police said.

Records show officers told Carr she needed to move her car from the hotel because she was going to be trespassed and it would be towed.

The officer watched as Carr jumped a fence to get to her white convertible Mustang and burned the tires as she pulled into a parking spot that was directly in front of the one she was in but located on the property of a gas station, according to the report."


If the car wasn't working how did she burn the tires and pull into a parking spot when she was being chased?


Also she had a fight with her boyfriend?

once again never stick your dick in crazy...
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of them new fangled Jail Influencers/models?

Rocking the classic grey and whites, y'all.  Meals are on time most of it.  Their nutraloaf is okay.  Y'all know I like mine with saw dusts but they don't take no suggestions from the pop here.  Phone privs are good if y'all behave but get in a little shove and they're gone!  Give the guards a solid 4 stars.  As always, stay out of D Block.
 
hagopiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning, sunshine!

/never change, Florida
//lucky she didn't pull a DUI - must have been because she's so hot
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes subby, this happens to me all the time. I'd say it's a serious problem for me but I'm super hot so when you think about it, I don't have any problems.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clickorlando.comView Full Size

I hope they checked her vagina for cigarettes.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Useless without bikini pics.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: edmo: Hmmmm


[Fark user image image 195x230]

Who stole that poor woman's upper lip?


makes me wonder about her other two lips....but I digress.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bartended at a dive bar, and intoxicated people can be entertainingly stubborn. However, it is typically more entertaining in retrospect. But I loved telling folks, when asked why they were getting tossed, "Because you don't know how to act in a classy place like Dive Bar." I was often told that I just don't know how to have a good time. This lady sounds like several of old my regulars.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Useless without bikini pics.


I can tell you now without even looking, she has sharp knees.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
akns-images.eonline.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [clickorlando.com image 800x450]
I hope they checked her vagina for cigarettes.


And car keys.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like it was supposed to be a romantic getaway but they had a fight and she got drunk and made a scene and ended up getting nailed for dui. Do you think he bailed her out?

/was the make-up sex worth it?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [clickorlando.com image 800x450]
I hope they checked her vagina for cigarettes.


Ugh, smoking vagina cigarettes must be like microwaving fish.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: I bartended at a dive bar,


Worse for me, I was in a dive bar band. Played all the seedy places...oh the stories, the people, the puke...my favorite was when last call bell rang and the turned on the lights...the gasps I would hear....
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: aagrajag: edmo: Hmmmm


[Fark user image image 195x230]

Who stole that poor woman's upper lip?

makes me wonder about her other two lips....but I digress.


You genuinely have a thing for crazy, trashy women, don't you? I ain't judging; I got my own kinks.

I'm mostly just wondering how it is that you haven't yet been murdered by one of your girlfriends. ;)
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: dothemath: [clickorlando.com image 800x450]
I hope they checked her vagina for cigarettes.

Ugh, smoking vagina cigarettes must be like microwaving fish.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: smoking vagina cigarettes


there's the name of my next solo album.

I bet it doesn't get picked up at Wal-Mart though...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No DUI
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [clickorlando.com image 800x450]
I hope they checked her vagina for cigarettes.


And contraband bottles of rum.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Spice Must Flow: I bartended at a dive bar,

Worse for me, I was in a dive bar band. Played all the seedy places...oh the stories, the people, the puke...my favorite was when last call bell rang and the turned on the lights...the gasps I would hear....


That's why they're called the ugly lights.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: That's why they're called the ugly lights.


Yup and beer goggles, etc.

My favorite was when I heard the gasps and then both he and her would get up, hold hands and walk out of the bar together.
 
silverfoxx1974
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a little ashamed to say I might
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spice Must Flow: I bartended at a dive bar, and intoxicated people can be entertainingly stubborn. However, it is typically more entertaining in retrospect. But I loved telling folks, when asked why they were getting tossed, "Because you don't know how to act in a classy place like Dive Bar." I was often told that I just don't know how to have a good time. This lady sounds like several of old my regulars.


Did any of your regulars get gas pedaled in the dick? I hear that happens a lot in Florida.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Going to be trespassed"?

Fark doesn't have a problem with that?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: dothemath: [clickorlando.com image 800x450]
I hope they checked her vagina for cigarettes.

Ugh, smoking vagina cigarettes must be like microwaving fish.


Smoking vagina cigarettes
Saw (6/11) Movie CLIP - Jigsaw Calls Their Bluff (2004) HD
Youtube 717gDCZQsdc
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Porous Horace: That's why they're called the ugly lights.

Yup and beer goggles, etc.

My favorite was when I heard the gasps and then both he and her would get up, hold hands and walk out of the bar together.


"You'll do": the two most romantic words in the English language.
*sigh*
 
OhioFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The daily struggle 🤣🤣🤣
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: Not terrible. I'm more of a Tool guy


I appreciate you taking out the time to listen.

There's over 100 other songs on that page...not Tool like sadly...
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porous Horace: "You'll do": the two most romantic words in the English language


oh? I thought it was "got protection?"
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who originally hails from the Bradenton/Sarasota area, I can safely say that this is par for the course for Ocala.

Stupid, drunk, in possession of an overly inflated and unearned (based on these pictures) sense of self-worth. Perfectly encapsulates the central Florida hillbilly. I'm surprised she didn't have a change of heart when she got to booking and claimed that she shouldn't be arrested because she's a good Christian woman.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: Stupid, drunk, in possession of an overly inflated and unearned (based on these pictures) sense of self-worth


I often wonder if I am leading the wrong life. The people in these stories seem to have a much more interesting life then I do.

It's like someone comparing a person with mental disabilities to normal people..."They just have a different view on life, who's to say which side has the disability?"
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: What the duce?

FTA:

"Carr claimed her boyfriend rented a room at Country Inn & Suites but they got into a fight so she left and she was only at the hotel because her car wasn't working, police said.

Records show officers told Carr she needed to move her car from the hotel because she was going to be trespassed and it would be towed.

The officer watched as Carr jumped a fence to get to her white convertible Mustang and burned the tires as she pulled into a parking spot that was directly in front of the one she was in but located on the property of a gas station, according to the report."


If the car wasn't working how did she burn the tires and pull into a parking spot when she was being chased?


Also she had a fight with her boyfriend?

once again never stick your dick in crazy...


If you want to follow that Golden Rule in Central Florida you pretty much have to find a Canadian girlfriend. There's no such thing as non crazy down there.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: If you want to follow that Golden Rule in Central Florida you pretty much have to find a Canadian girlfriend.


whoa whoa whoa....If I can find a Canadian GF I'm moving in with her up north. Canada (nationwide) has legal weed.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: rummonkey: Stupid, drunk, in possession of an overly inflated and unearned (based on these pictures) sense of self-worth

I often wonder if I am leading the wrong life. The people in these stories seem to have a much more interesting life then I do.

It's like someone comparing a person with mental disabilities to normal people..."They just have a different view on life, who's to say which side has the disability?"


Only if you are proud of a rap sheet based on alcohol anger and ignorance. This particular hillbilly princess already peaked over a decade ago and it's just a matter of time before she is living in a shiatty trailer and smelling like garbage the rest of her life.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

steklo: once again never stick your dick in crazy...


It's okay to stick your dick in crazy. It is never okay to give crazy your real name or address.
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rummonkey: and it's just a matter of time before she is living in a shiatty trailer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Sure, all the time.

"Hot" means the same thing as "sweaty", right?
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: It is never okay to give crazy your real name or address.


I get this. I understand but some of these "crazies" are on to that trick and i bet when you've just had amazing sex with one, she waits until you fall asleep, and she'll sneak out of bed, get your wallet from your pants and takes a photo of your driver's license.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Destructor: "Going to be trespassed"?

Fark doesn't have a problem with that?


It sounds stupid, but that's the way it's said. It's a simplification of the terminology used in issuance of a trespass warrant. It just means "leave and don't come back."

Trespassed quite a few people while working in management at a FL beach hotel.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That looks like a nasty case of lip skin cancer.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: rummonkey: and it's just a matter of time before she is living in a shiatty trailer

[Fark user image image 640x541]


Photo just made me realize 100% of Hotwife videos are filmed in Florida
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

steklo: Spice Must Flow: I bartended at a dive bar,

Worse for me, I was in a dive bar band. Played all the seedy places...oh the stories, the people, the puke...my favorite was when last call bell rang and the turned on the lights...the gasps I would hear....


Pills in the tip jar, blood on the strings
Oh Lord, I never thought I'd see these things

/ I got a gig, baby
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: Yellow Beard: It is never okay to give crazy your real name or address.

I get this. I understand but some of these "crazies" are on to that trick and i bet when you've just had amazing sex with one, she waits until you fall asleep, and she'll sneak out of bed, get your wallet from your pants and takes a photo of your driver's license.


I thought it was a given to never fall asleep with crazy.
 
steklo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

nemisonic: Photo just made me realize 100% of Hotwife videos are filmed in Florida


Fark user imageView Full Size


she's really 25. The Florida sun really does a job on ya...
 
Displayed 50 of 66 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.