(NJ.com)   What could possibly go wrong at a high school track-and-field javelin throw?   (nj.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's why you don't elect to receive.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Oh, this is the javelin *throw*?  I'm at the wrong event!"

Fark user image
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It was not immediately clear if the victim is a student at the school or whether he had been participating in an athletic event.

If it's not obvious that it was an athletic event, then it's almost certain this was some teenage boys f*cking around and doing stupid shiat. As teenage boys do.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This thread is useless without pictures.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
More fun than you can stake a chick at?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Waiting for the Lamar references....
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Sgygus: This thread is useless without pictures.


Fark user image
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wasn't that the original purpose of the javelin?  With millions of kids practicing it every day it's amazing this doesn't happen daily.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Ha shiat that's my high school, class of 99 baby
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.com
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Beavis and Butthead - Javelin
Youtube MgMCbfZoNes
 
MythDragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I once impaled a teen several inches between the thighs.  Not for very long though
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sgygus: This thread is useless without pictures.


i0.wp.com
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
netstorage-legit.akamaized.net
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Always, always, always stay clear of the throwing field

/did track and field in hs
///discus, shots, javelin are heavy and can f*ck you up if you get hit
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MythDragon: I once impaled a teen several inches between the thighs.  Not for very long though


I have a scan of your yearbook photo, Myth

Fark user image
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The javelin was impaled several inches into his thigh; however, there was no visible bleeding

Vampires don't bleed, but they also don't die unless the stake hits the heart.
 
Stantz
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Welcome to my old school, 10 years ago

https://www.kentonline.co.uk/kent/new​s​/norton-knatchbull-pupil-impaled--a746​98/

Although that one was caused by javelins used to mark out the edges of a track, and one had toppled over to 45 degrees and the pupil wasn't watching where he was going.

CarnySaur: [netstorage-legit.akamaized.net image 600x570]


That's pole vault.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [netstorage-legit.akamaized.net image 600x570]


Leaving VERY satisfied.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

d23: MythDragon: I once impaled a teen several inches between the thighs.  Not for very long though

I have a scan of your yearbook photo, Myth

[Fark user image 317x361]


is that matt gaetz?
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: is that matt gaetz?


Supposedly.  I am not sure if it is genuine.  But I love to have opportunities to use it.
 
ifky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.com
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Stantz: CarnySaur: [netstorage-legit.akamaized.net image 600x570]

That's pole vault.


I am sorry... does that matter?
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Could have been WAY worse.

FGM-148 Javelin In Action • Man-Portable Anti-Tank Missile
Youtube CfXf98FglTo
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
pueblonative
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [netstorage-legit.akamaized.net image 600x570]


Aaand we're done.  At least I am
 
dothemath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is tragic but kids need to learn to throw spears.
 
Fissile
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ocean County is Jersey's very own Trumpanzee reservation.  You know, morons.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"several inches into his thigh" I assume means it wasn't *through* his thigh.  For comparison: I threw the javelin in high school and one time during practice accidentally hit an unused hurdle sitting next to the "landing area" for our throws.  It went clean through the metal upright tube of the hurdle having been thrown from like 150 ft away.  I suspect if this was a direct hit from a real throw it would have either completely pierced the muscle or broken his femur (if it hit perpendicular to the leg) or have been embedded way more than several inches (if it hit parallel to the leg, like an injection).

A boys' javelin weighs almost 2lbs and, depending on whether it was a good throw or bad throw, is going to go anywhere from 75ft to 200ft in practice.  A direct hit is going to go through your leg like butter.  Maybe this was just them screwing around and tossing it to each other, or maybe it was a real through but landed without sticking and slid into him.
 
Stantz
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "several inches into his thigh" I assume means it wasn't *through* his thigh.


In my experience, 'non-professional' javelins are blunt and thus not as aerodynamic as Athletic standard javelins. That's not to say they won't do a lot of mischief when thrown at you from a fair distance at speed. I'g guess it's less 'pierced' and more' forced its way in'.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
While a javelin is nice for picking off the odd highschooler, nothing clears the crowd line an errant hammer throw.
 
Cortez the Killer
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I don't have a javelin story, since our school didn't allow it. But I did see a kid during a track meet get struck directly in the forehead with a discus. That was brutal.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: It was not immediately clear if the victim is a student at the school or whether he had been participating in an athletic event.

If it's not obvious that it was an athletic event, then it's almost certain this was some teenage boys f*cking around and doing stupid shiat. As teenage boys do.


This
I threw javalin in HS.  There was a groundhog living under the equipment shed.  So - being a teenage boy - of course I threw a javalin at it.  For one horrific second I thought it was going to skewer that rodent right in front of the whole throwing team.  Luckily the groundhog ducked.

Nobody ever did rat me out about the hole in the shed.  Possibly overshadowed by coach losing his shiat when he caught one of the guys playing catch with the discus.
 
Sporkabob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"There is no way he can throw it this far."
 
Stantz
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

d23: I am sorry... does that matter?


If you're talking about the likelihood of getting impaled by a thrown pointy thing, and one that's generally held aloft while being used, it matters to anyone in the vicinity, yes.

Oh, you were objectifying the female athlete in the image, weren't you? Sorry, I wasn't aware this was the Billie Eilish thread.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Long ago in my high school days, a mentally challenged girl walked out into the shot put landing area and was hit in the head with a thrown shot put.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: [netstorage-legit.akamaized.net image 600x570]


Man, its been forever since ive jerked off to this.

It really gives me pause to consider the passing of time and how much we take for granted.


***unzips***
 
Netrngr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The teenager was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center, where he remained on Wednesday.

Imagine your horror when you reach the hospital to see this:
Fark user image
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dothemath: CarnySaur: [netstorage-legit.akamaized.net image 600x570]

Man, its been forever since ive jerked off to this.

It really gives me pause to consider the passing of time and how much we take for granted.


***unzips***


Stantz: d23: I am sorry... does that matter?

If you're talking about the likelihood of getting impaled by a thrown pointy thing, and one that's generally held aloft while being used, it matters to anyone in the vicinity, yes.

Oh, you were objectifying the female athlete in the image, weren't you? Sorry, I wasn't aware this was the Billie Eilish thread.


Not only that -- she's 17 in that photo.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ifky: [hips.hearstapps.com image 480x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


Awesome. I helped build the x-ray inspection chambers for those at Lockheed back in the day. Those things are awesome.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Not only that -- she's 17 in that photo.


I feel bad about how bad I dont feel.
 
