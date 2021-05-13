 Skip to content
 
(Sky.com)   Royal Mail to issue Prince Philip memorial stamps, commemorating moments like asking an Aborigine if he was still throwing spears, telling a 13-year-old boy he's too fat to be an astronaut, and telling a policewoman she looked like a suicide bomber   (news.sky.com) divider line
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
maybe they can get one to commemorate his cargo cult
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truth hurts.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well its better then ours...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
telling a 13-year-old boy he's too fat to be an astronaut...

The kid was doubly heartbroken when he found out Britain doesnt even have a space program.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still throw spears.  I am too fat to be an astronaut.  And if I tried hard enough, I bet I could be a police woman.


It's like he really was talking to me, all along.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aungen: I still throw spears.  I am too fat to be an astronaut.  And if I tried hard enough, I bet I could be a police woman.


It's like he really was talking to me, all along.


Well, if you're a suicide bomber, you're obviously doing it wrong
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: aungen: I still throw spears.  I am too fat to be an astronaut.  And if I tried hard enough, I bet I could be a police woman.


It's like he really was talking to me, all along.

Well, if you're a suicide bomber, you're obviously doing it wrong


Ah, but he only said she *LOOKS* like a suicide bomber.   That's a lot easier to accomplish.

images.baklol.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young, handsome Prince Philip, or ancient, decaying Prince Philip?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well. I don't know about that other stuff but fatties need to be told. Overeating is more or as dangerous as smoking.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: well its better then ours...

[Fark user image image 674x539]


That's a cool stamp IMHO.

Also Blondie is way funnier than Family Circle and Marmaduke.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Young, handsome Prince Philip, or ancient, decaying Prince Philip?


Yes, and a couple in between.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: Well. I don't know about that other stuff but fatties need to be told. Overeating is more or as dangerous as smoking.


i thought sitting was the new smoking...
 
havocmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
when he does this shiat on The Crown, it makes him the best character.

when he does it in real life, it's slightly less amusing.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: steklo: well its better then ours...

[Fark user image image 674x539]

That's a cool stamp IMHO.

Also Blondie is way funnier than Family Circle and Marmaduke.


I dunno, Beetle Bailey. You know the way sarge yells and his one tooth sticks out?

Comedy.gold
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dothemath: telling a 13-year-old boy he's too fat to be an astronaut...

The kid was doubly heartbroken when he found out Britain doesnt even have a space program.


They are a part of ESA, so they do have the occasional astronaut, aboard the ISS, mostly, or only.
 
Coloman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not too bad, 90 plus years and only did a few gaffes?

Our last president did more in 1 year than Prince Phillip did in his lifetime I bet.
 
Johnny Bananapeel [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I always feel this is a glass houses situation.  If someone recorded everything you ever said, I'm sure there would be some off color stuff.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dittybopper: Mega Steve: aungen: I still throw spears.  I am too fat to be an astronaut.  And if I tried hard enough, I bet I could be a police woman.


It's like he really was talking to me, all along.

Well, if you're a suicide bomber, you're obviously doing it wrong

Ah, but he only said she *LOOKS* like a suicide bomber.   That's a lot easier to accomplish.

[images.baklol.com image 748x872]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Me on Halloween......2001. A month after 9/11. Its my crowning life achievement. You cant see it but on the back of my army jacket I wrote "DEATH TO AMERICA" in large marker.
 
HighlanderRPI [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cool, they already made a Prince Philip animated stamp!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunsmack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Coloman: Not too bad, 90 plus years and only did a few gaffes?


If you leave out the whole raping children on Epstein's private island stuff.
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

WTP 2: Por que tan serioso: Well. I don't know about that other stuff but fatties need to be told. Overeating is more or as dangerous as smoking.

i thought sitting was the new smoking...


It's terrible.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Ketchuponsteak: steklo: well its better then ours...

[Fark user image image 674x539]

That's a cool stamp IMHO.

Also Blondie is way funnier than Family Circle and Marmaduke.

I dunno, Beetle Bailey. You know the way sarge yells and his one tooth sticks out?

Comedy.gold


https://images.app.goo.gl/hWfd9Q6TNkX​3​mH9MA

Beetle Baily is a weekly magazine in Denmark, has been for 50 years or so.

Though it's a combination of different cartoons, the only thing that has remained unchanged is Beetle Baily.
 
perilsensitive
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: dittybopper: Mega Steve: aungen: I still throw spears.  I am too fat to be an astronaut.  And if I tried hard enough, I bet I could be a police woman.


It's like he really was talking to me, all along.

Well, if you're a suicide bomber, you're obviously doing it wrong

Ah, but he only said she *LOOKS* like a suicide bomber.   That's a lot easier to accomplish.

[images.baklol.com image 748x872]

[Fark user image 850x1138]
Me on Halloween......2001. A month after 9/11. Its my crowning life achievement. You cant see it but on the back of my army jacket I wrote "DEATH TO AMERICA" in large marker.


congrats on being an edgy asshole I guess?
 
Clockwork Kumquat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: dittybopper: Mega Steve: aungen: I still throw spears.  I am too fat to be an astronaut.  And if I tried hard enough, I bet I could be a police woman.


It's like he really was talking to me, all along.

Well, if you're a suicide bomber, you're obviously doing it wrong

Ah, but he only said she *LOOKS* like a suicide bomber.   That's a lot easier to accomplish.

[images.baklol.com image 748x872]

[Fark user image image 850x1138]
Me on Halloween......2001. A month after 9/11. Its my crowning life achievement. You cant see it but on the back of my army jacket I wrote "DEATH TO AMERICA" in large marker.


I don't see anyone wearing a jacket. Are you sure you posted the right picture?
 
guinsu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

perilsensitive: dothemath: dittybopper: Mega Steve: aungen: I still throw spears.  I am too fat to be an astronaut.  And if I tried hard enough, I bet I could be a police woman.


It's like he really was talking to me, all along.

Well, if you're a suicide bomber, you're obviously doing it wrong

Ah, but he only said she *LOOKS* like a suicide bomber.   That's a lot easier to accomplish.

[images.baklol.com image 748x872]

[Fark user image 850x1138]
Me on Halloween......2001. A month after 9/11. Its my crowning life achievement. You cant see it but on the back of my army jacket I wrote "DEATH TO AMERICA" in large marker.

congrats on being an edgy asshole I guess?


Also in having a hand in promoting hate crimes and islamophobia
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

nytmare: Young, handsome Prince Philip, or ancient, decaying Prince Philip?


Fat, Vegas Prince Philip.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

perilsensitive: dothemath: dittybopper: Mega Steve: aungen: I still throw spears.  I am too fat to be an astronaut.  And if I tried hard enough, I bet I could be a police woman.


It's like he really was talking to me, all along.

Well, if you're a suicide bomber, you're obviously doing it wrong

Ah, but he only said she *LOOKS* like a suicide bomber.   That's a lot easier to accomplish.

[images.baklol.com image 748x872]

[Fark user image 850x1138]
Me on Halloween......2001. A month after 9/11. Its my crowning life achievement. You cant see it but on the back of my army jacket I wrote "DEATH TO AMERICA" in large marker.

congrats on being an edgy asshole I guess?


Thank you, you didnt have to say that. I appreciate it.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

guinsu: Also in having a hand in promoting hate crimes and islamophobia


And for starting the Chicago fire, changing coke to pepsi, losing your car keys, shooting JFK and faking the moon landing.
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nice work Subs.
 
Coloman
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Coloman: Not too bad, 90 plus years and only did a few gaffes?

Our last president did more in 1 year than Prince Phillip did in his lifetime I bet.


Cough, guess who he was friends with as well.  There are pictures.
 
Coloman
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Coloman: Not too bad, 90 plus years and only did a few gaffes?

If you leave out the whole raping children on Epstein's private island stuff.


Man I hate it when I click quote on the wrong post.
But still that one applies to our last pres as well.
 
