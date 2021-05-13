 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   47 rabbits rescued from extended stay hotel after woman brought in 3 and they started farking like rabbits   (wgntv.com) divider line
13
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
foxtail
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Foster a rabbit?

Hell yeah. Right in the crock pot I'll foster that sumbiatch.
 
Satampra Zeiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foxtail: Foster a rabbit?

Hell yeah. Right in the crock pot I'll foster that sumbiatch.


Hasenphoster?
 
ar393
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB:

When I was about 8, I convinced my mom to let me get white mice. We got two. Tails were lifted to make sure they matched because we didn't want 1000s of mice.
Both mice were pregnant.
We gave away mice to any of my classmates that were willing to take them.  Finally gave up and took all but 2 males back to the petshop.

We hadn't left the store yet when a few of them were dropped into the snake cages.

/even nope ropes need to eat.
 
sotua
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pets or meat?

Seems to me there might be some trouble brewing, what with chewing balls and bloody messes and all.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0qBu9​G​GrCFM
 
Invalid Litter Dept [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus I can smell that room from here.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Did anyone else read "Rabbis" instead of "rabbits?

...

No?

I'll get my coat. ( ._.)
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Did anyone else read "Rabbis" instead of "rabbits?

...

No?

I'll get my coat. ( ._.)


The second reading of the headline made more sense to me when I realized it wasn't "rabbis".

I haven't even had any barley pop yet.

Cheers!
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I renovated a bunch of Extended Stay Hotels.  This is by far the least weird thing that location has ever seen.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well, you know the ONLY thing that wasn't getting laid in that hotel room was.....
/that you know of
//but you farkers probably would
///admit it you nasty fkckers, you'd put a clothespin on your nose I bet
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm going to go ahead and assume that the OBVIOUS tag has started the weekend early and is nowhere to be found.

Only possible explanation.
 
chatoyance
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Take them to the local animal shelter soup kitchen
 
