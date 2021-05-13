 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WRIC Richmond)   Richmond gas station programs pumps to sell gas at $6.99/gallon. Let's see if anyone notices   (wric.com) divider line
46
    More: Asinine, Filling station, Price gouging, Gas jockey, price gouging, Attorney General Mark Herring, gas stations, Pricing, Virginia  
•       •       •

1223 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 10:16 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hours after the 9/11 attacks, the Caseys store down the street from my FIL was up over $5/gal. They did that throughout the Midwest. Eventually, the courts hammered them good.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A very short-term gain for the station owner. Good luck with the legal beatdown coming--pulverizing price gougers after a crisis is something a wide swath of the public is very happy to see happen. It's a political "can't lose" action to take.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: A very short-term gain for the station owner. Good luck with the legal beatdown coming--pulverizing price gougers after a crisis is something a wide swath of the public is very happy to see happen. It's a political "can't lose" action to take.


Profiteers are first against the wall.

/good luck in a few weeks when this is over, smart guy
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yeah, you're not in a republican state.  expect a call from the attorney general's office
 
bootman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the fark do these gas stations think they are?  Pharmaceutical companies?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Supply, meet demand.  If supply goes down and demand is steady or increases (due to panic buying), prices should increase, or shortages will result.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now you know why declaring a state of emergency is useful.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, gas station owners: if you're gonna try to trick customers, at least do it the legal way by offering a gas rebate.

Nathan For You - Gas Station Rebate
Youtube 5IWotuQBgs4
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a news article instead of an arrest report?

A state of emergency was already declared, and price gouging is illegal. Stop going "oh, that's horrible" and call the goddamned cops.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.


because electricity comes from thin air?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A very short-term gain for the station owner. Good luck with the legal beatdown coming--pulverizing price gougers after a crisis is something a wide swath of the public is very happy to see happen. It's a political "can't lose" action to take.


While true, setting a higher market rate for a commodity with supply issues could certainly combat hoarding related shortages, which is what we're seeing currently.

Arguably the most effective way to combat hoarding. Even if a particular gas station were to have purchase caps, which I didn't see anywhere around here when I topped off my tank last night, someone could just go to another or multiple stations. If we allow them all to jack the price way up then sure it will cost more for those who need it, but that will discourage people panic buying 3 months worth of gasoline, so there will be more gas around for those who actually need it.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: yeah, you're not in a republican state.  expect a call from the attorney general's office


I think that hand sanitizer hoarder/seller that was charged last year was from a red state like Kentucky. Poor people doing shiatty things aren't immune from Republican justice.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hot free market action.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?


from the ether :)
 
robodog
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?


In the case of wind power it literally does =)
 
skyotter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
8News spoke to an employee inside who said the owners told them they were out of gas. But outside people were still able to fill up at the pump. Employees explained they didn't know what was going on.

"I just work here, I don't know," one worker said.

Lol
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.


To be fair, they always have that expression.
 
runbuh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?


Because the gasoholics laughed at Tesla owners during the Texas power outage.  Turnabout is fair play.
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Price gouging is when a supplier greatly increases the price of essential goods during a time of emergency."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

beezeltown: A very short-term gain for the station owner. Good luck with the legal beatdown coming--pulverizing price gougers after a crisis is something a wide swath of the public is very happy to see happen. It's a political "can't lose" action to take.


There was a federal statement saying 'dont fuggin price gouge'.  These guys are gonna set a record for 'short term',

sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.


Hey now, I drive a Clarity so I have a near-equally smug look.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?


A lot of it  today comes from natural gas, which is far cleaner than either gasoline or coal.

And don't forget how much of our power is nuclear, and now we have a big explosion of solar and wind power happening.  So yeah, that Tesla you like to bash is still a helluva lot cleaner than almost everything else on the road.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm more annoyed that I needed to read 3/4 of the article to confirm VA is under a state of emergency for the fuel crisis. Price gouging much. Will cost that gas stations owners a lot.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?


No. It just doesn't require gas.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?

A lot of it  today comes from natural gas, which is far cleaner than either gasoline or coal.

And don't forget how much of our power is nuclear, and now we have a big explosion of solar and wind power happening.  So yeah, that Tesla you like to bash is still a helluva lot cleaner than almost everything else on the road.


Very little electricity production in the United States is via any form of oil product, other than emergency diesel generators.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My car gets about 30 mpg, I would have gladly paid 6.99 to avoid being stuck with morons filling up milk cartons. Seriously, that's like an extra $30 for me, and I live in CA where gas is already over $4 a gallon.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I pulled in, I start pumping my gas and then I realized I put $80 worth in my truck," another driver told 8News. "The lady next to me said she put $100 in her car. She just started crying because she said her car don't take that much."


Do most people just drift through life paying like 2% attention to what they're actively doing? That would explain so very much.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Tad_Waxpole: asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?

A lot of it  today comes from natural gas, which is far cleaner than either gasoline or coal.

And don't forget how much of our power is nuclear, and now we have a big explosion of solar and wind power happening.  So yeah, that Tesla you like to bash is still a helluva lot cleaner than almost everything else on the road.

Very little electricity production in the United States is via any form of oil product, other than emergency diesel generators.


I have to admit I went and looked it up so I could make a "for various definitions of 'very little'" snark post, but I found this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So it looks like you're right. I was thinking about fossil fuels in general.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: My car gets about 30 mpg, I would have gladly paid 6.99 to avoid being stuck with morons filling up milk cartons. Seriously, that's like an extra $30 for me, and I live in CA where gas is already over $4 a gallon.


I drive a Honda Fit - a tiny, fuel efficient car. I topped off my tank late night, just to be safe. It's fuel efficient, but the gas tank is tiny since the car is the size of a roller skate.

Premium gas was all that was left, and running at $4/ gallon in my neighborhood. I spent a little over $20 topping off. Every other car getting gas or in line, literally all of them, were trucks and SUV's (this is Montgomery County Maryland, BTW, not farm country) and I thought it was pretty funny. They're paying a lot more than $20.

We have a CRV for the long trips or when we need a bigger car for a Home Depot run or something, but the Fit gets used 99% of the time. Good luck with them F250's and Suburbans!
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Singleballtheory: asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?

No. It just doesn't require gas.


Gasoline, one the other hand, does require electricity to vend.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

robodog: asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?

In the case of wind power it literally does =)


Well in America, that air is likely obese with high cholesterol and untreated sleep apnea.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Hours after the 9/11 attacks, the Caseys store down the street from my FIL was up over $5/gal. They did that throughout the Midwest. Eventually, the courts hammered them good.


In Wisconsin, and Minnesota as well if I remember properly, not having your fuel price on the sign is a big no-no. Big enough that within thirty minutes of 9/11 happening my old bosses called every single station they owned, ordered them to order enough fuel to fill every tank they had, disable half the pumps, and make sure they had set their prices. The ones that didn't they set the price up a dollar over the previous. They knew what was incoming and that they wouldn't get gas for several days, and that when they did it was going to be expensive.

There were more than a couple stations that ended up with major fines for not posting prices.
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: Singleballtheory: asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?

No. It just doesn't require gas.

Gasoline, one the other hand, does require electricity to vend.


Almost all of the Gas Turbines operating on natural gas have a secondary fuel, generally fuel oil.  The fuel oil is DF2, commonly known as Diesel Fuel.  They don't burn it frequently, but they do burn it during natural gas curtailment.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "I pulled in, I start pumping my gas and then I realized I put $80 worth in my truck," another driver told 8News. "The lady next to me said she put $100 in her car. She just started crying because she said her car don't take that much."


Do most people just drift through life paying like 2% attention to what they're actively doing? That would explain so very much.


The gas station lied to them. The price at the pump is different than the price on the sign.

It's not that they're oblivious, it's that they're trusting. They're used to law and order. This is what happens when folks lulled into a false sense of security because "everyone's supposed to follow the rules" get tagged by some asshole who clearly isn't following the rules.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

disaster bastard: robodog: asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?

In the case of wind power it literally does =)

Well in America, that air is likely obese with high cholesterol and untreated sleep apnea.


...which makes it thicker and therefore more productive for wind farms. Rich, fertilized air! WHOOOOO!
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

jso2897: Singleballtheory: asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?

No. It just doesn't require gas.

Gasoline, one the other hand, does require electricity to vend.


That was half the problem after hurricane Sandy. There were 5 gas stations within 5 miles of my house with plenty of gas, but no power to run the pumps.
 
xxdangerbobxx
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

asciibaron: sdd2000: Meanwhile the Tesla drivers, drive right by with an extremely smug look on their faces.

because electricity comes from thin air?


I'm pretty sure it doesn't come from gas station pumps mate.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: BigNumber12: "I pulled in, I start pumping my gas and then I realized I put $80 worth in my truck," another driver told 8News. "The lady next to me said she put $100 in her car. She just started crying because she said her car don't take that much."


Do most people just drift through life paying like 2% attention to what they're actively doing? That would explain so very much.

The gas station lied to them. The price at the pump is different than the price on the sign.

It's not that they're oblivious, it's that they're trusting. They're used to law and order. This is what happens when folks lulled into a false sense of security because "everyone's supposed to follow the rules" get tagged by some asshole who clearly isn't following the rules.


I don't know, sounds oblivious to me. I don't know how the gas pumps are where you are, but for the ones around here the price per gallon is right there on the pump where you grab the nozzle. And you have to push a button right below the price to choose which grade of gasoline.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: edmo: Hours after the 9/11 attacks, the Caseys store down the street from my FIL was up over $5/gal. They did that throughout the Midwest. Eventually, the courts hammered them good.

In Wisconsin, and Minnesota as well if I remember properly, not having your fuel price on the sign is a big no-no. Big enough that within thirty minutes of 9/11 happening my old bosses called every single station they owned, ordered them to order enough fuel to fill every tank they had, disable half the pumps, and make sure they had set their prices. The ones that didn't they set the price up a dollar over the previous. They knew what was incoming and that they wouldn't get gas for several days, and that when they did it was going to be expensive.

There were more than a couple stations that ended up with major fines for not posting prices.


Washington is in the process of passing a price gouging law, proposed just last year, thanks to asshats gouging on everything from fuel to toilet paper. For example, some Washingtonians reported paying $40 for an 8-ounce bottle of hand sanitizer that had recently cost $3.50, or $42 for facemasks that used to cost $8.

It looks good, too - up to a $25,000 fine per violation. Here's hoping.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

edmo: Hours after the 9/11 attacks, the Caseys store down the street from my FIL was up over $5/gal. They did that throughout the Midwest. Eventually, the courts hammered them good.


Much of the world pays 8 to 10 dollars for a gallon of gasoline which is its true cost.

The States are special i guess
They walmarted the oil market
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FormlessOne: BigNumber12: "I pulled in, I start pumping my gas and then I realized I put $80 worth in my truck," another driver told 8News. "The lady next to me said she put $100 in her car. She just started crying because she said her car don't take that much."


Do most people just drift through life paying like 2% attention to what they're actively doing? That would explain so very much.

The gas station lied to them. The price at the pump is different than the price on the sign.

It's not that they're oblivious, it's that they're trusting. They're used to law and order. This is what happens when folks lulled into a false sense of security because "everyone's supposed to follow the rules" get tagged by some asshole who clearly isn't following the rules.

I don't know, sounds oblivious to me. I don't know how the gas pumps are where you are, but for the ones around here the price per gallon is right there on the pump where you grab the nozzle. And you have to push a button right below the price to choose which grade of gasoline.


Meh. I can't really argue the point on a personal level - I check the price at the pump as well, in part because I usually fill up at Safeway & their affinity card provides a discount based on store patronage - as much as offer the point as a possible rationalization as to why folks get snagged at the pump by price gougers.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Supply, meet demand.  If supply goes down and demand is steady or increases (due to panic buying), prices should increase, or shortages will result.


Except this is not a supply problem, it's a temporary transportation issue caused by an emergency.

Raising prices won't do anything to alleviate the shortage, it would just dictate that shortages are only for those who aren't rich.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: BigNumber12: "I pulled in, I start pumping my gas and then I realized I put $80 worth in my truck," another driver told 8News. "The lady next to me said she put $100 in her car. She just started crying because she said her car don't take that much."


Do most people just drift through life paying like 2% attention to what they're actively doing? That would explain so very much.

The gas station lied to them. The price at the pump is different than the price on the sign.


No - from the sound of the story, there was no "streetside sign" price at all. Folks just drifted in and started filling up with no clue whatsoever as to what the price was. Oblivious.

Just completely foreign to me. But explains how so many of the types of facepalm-esque fraud that we see in the news continue to thrive.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I drive a plug-in hybrid Pacifica.

That thing is awesome and I'm amazed there's not more press/hype/demand around it.  It was about the same price as the gas version, and much cheaper then a Tesla (I bought gently used, around $25k, It was still under warranty)

It gets 30miles all electric, has 7 seat belts, and enough cargo room to easily haul drywall.  You can't do that in a Tesla. 84 MPGe.  32MPG in hybrid mode (which is really good for a van).  Fully charged with a full tank gives you about 500-550 miles of range.

I only get gas once or twice a year.  Otherwise I charge in the garage overnight with a standard outlet charger.   In all-electric mode it's very quiet.  The oil change light only tracks miles in hybrid mode, so you can go much longer without required maintenance.  During the pandemic it was nice being able to mostly cut out the gas station as a potential transmission point.

/It's nice to see older hybrids are now available, cheaply, used.  It's still going to be awhile for plug in hybrids/electrics to hit that point.
//I think the lack of demand is mostly because it's "middle class".  By that I mean it's not yet affordable to the masses, and rich people want something shinier, and don't mind paying more (IE a Tesla).
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: edmo: Hours after the 9/11 attacks, the Caseys store down the street from my FIL was up over $5/gal. They did that throughout the Midwest. Eventually, the courts hammered them good.

Much of the world pays 8 to 10 dollars for a gallon of gasoline which is its true cost.

The States are special i guess
They walmarted the oil market


Ever wonder why roads are so nice in Europe? That extra $4-5 funds a lot of roadwork.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.