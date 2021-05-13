 Skip to content
(BBC)   Not news: London shop to close, due to pandemic and high rent. Holy fark: The business has been trading for 500 years   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a very impressive run for a shop of any kind, and I'm sure some of the older Londoners that actually shopped there will be sad to see it darkened.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That just seems a very niche shop
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
500 years there and they still havent paid their mortgage and still rent? Weak AF
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Antidamascus: That just seems a very niche shop


Yesh. It wosh a very niche shop.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's always the 25th generation that destroys a family business.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: Antidamascus: That just seems a very niche shop

Yesh. It wosh a very niche shop.


I heard the sales staff could be a bit pushy.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark I really wanted to visit that shop one day. Lots of history has gone through those doors.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet you this guy worked there:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OMG WAIT...BECKY...:LISTEN TO THAS... THERE ARE LIKE...PLACES:...WHICH ARE OLDER THAN 1970.
 
zbtop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I suspect that a brick and mortar retail store specializing in sailing and exploration equipment, located in a botique shopping area, was probably not long for this world either way. That's just not how the Norgay's of today equip themselves, and the people that shop in that area otherwise aren't the Norgay's of the world.
 
Staffist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: That is a very impressive run for a shop of any kind, and I'm sure some of the older Londoners that actually shopped there will be sad to see it darkened.


I've never been to this shop, don't sail, and I'm kind of sad to see it go.
 
orbister
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Antidamascus: That just seems a very niche shop


They mainly sell ropes and rigging to theatres. New owners have "just" realised that the shop is worth rather a lot more than the money it makes, so one swift asset-stripping later ...
 
crozzo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think I speak for all us rope-makers down here in the basement when I say Thank God. It will be quite an experience for some of the youngsters to go out in the fresh air. Some of us have been chained down here since the war.

Oh, really? You say the war is over? What do you suppose will happen to the Kaiser?
 
