(Insider)   Bet you didn't know that in New Jersey there is a dreamy and glamorous world of post-vaccinated senior living   (insider.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, The Residents, New Jersey, Vaccination, Fellowship Village, senior residents, care retirement community, resident Helen Beglin, long-term care residents of any state  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
OK....
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Collateral damage, I still say we nuke it
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Trading COVID for chlamydia.

Them seniors rawdogging each other.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
They just haven't moved to Florida yet.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"New Jersey" and "glamorous" don't belong in the same paragraph.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do the GILFs there like to f*ck? Just asking.
 
Jurodan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Our local Rush Limbaugh clone referred to COVID as a "cold" this morning, promising he won't get the vaccine as a middle finger to our governor. I really, truly hope he dies gasping for breath.

/fark 101.5
//glad these old folks are getting the vaccine
///angry slashies
 
