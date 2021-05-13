 Skip to content
 
(New Zealand Herald)   Ferrari poorly parked with one wheel over the curb. Apparently, this is news in New Zealand   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand is the Generation X of countries. It sits quietly on its own in a distant corner, mostly ignored, watching everyone else tear each other apart.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: New Zealand is the Generation X of countries. It sits quietly on its own in a distant corner, mostly ignored, watching everyone else tear each other apart.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: New Zealand is the Generation X of countries. It sits quietly on its own in a distant corner, mostly ignored, watching everyone else tear each other apart.


While knowing they can
Shut
Down
Everything

Whenever they want in order to keep our weapons-grade derp from infecting them.

What a place to live.
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Does this mean I can't haz job precariously parking Pininfarinas?
 
LockeOak
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Oh my, you have no idea. New Zealand is great but this place is farking boring.
 
thisispete
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

omg bbq: Gordon Bennett: New Zealand is the Generation X of countries. It sits quietly on its own in a distant corner, mostly ignored, watching everyone else tear each other apart.

While knowing they can
Shut
Down
Everything

Whenever they want in order to keep our weapons-grade derp from infecting them.

What a place to live.


For much of my youth I felt NZ was a bit of a backwater, but some time in my 30s and now my 40s I grew more and more convinced of just how fortunate I am to have been born here.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: mostly ignored, watching everyone else tear each other apart.


...and being purchased by Chinese people either for an escape route or for real estate speculation. This car probably belongs to one of those rich Chinese kids that can't drive very well. Seriously, why can't they drive?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thisispete: omg bbq: Gordon Bennett: New Zealand is the Generation X of countries. It sits quietly on its own in a distant corner, mostly ignored, watching everyone else tear each other apart.

While knowing they can
Shut
Down
Everything

Whenever they want in order to keep our weapons-grade derp from infecting them.

What a place to live.

For much of my youth I felt NZ was a bit of a backwater, but some time in my 30s and now my 40s I grew more and more convinced of just how fortunate I am to have been born here.


It is that, but yes you very much are.

Being a backwater is not at all bad. I mean even the Japanese left you alone in WW2 and they were stomping all around the pacific.

Also you have hobbits.
 
The Envoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thisispete: omg bbq: Gordon Bennett: New Zealand is the Generation X of countries. It sits quietly on its own in a distant corner, mostly ignored, watching everyone else tear each other apart.

While knowing they can
Shut
Down
Everything

Whenever they want in order to keep our weapons-grade derp from infecting them.

What a place to live.

For much of my youth I felt NZ was a bit of a backwater, but some time in my 30s and now my 40s I grew more and more convinced of just how fortunate I am to have been born here.


I felt that way about growing up in Devon, which is picturesque and quaint rather than magnificent, so I can imagine how you feel.  I have family in Mt. Maunganui, maybe I should look in to that.  Plus, I'm a huge Aotearoa fan so I think I'll fit in quite well.
 
