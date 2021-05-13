 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   Murderer doing a life sentence in a non-death penalty state realizes he's got a "freebie", and decides to cash it in by killing his child-rapist cellmate   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
There's a reason child rapists are labeled as "non-specific offenders" and therefore why "nonce" is used as "pedophile".
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Well. good.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
If you want baby-rapers to be killed, then sentence them to death, and have the State carry it out. Don't just put them in the room with a loaded felon and hope he kills them.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
When you are imprisoned or otherwise in custody of the state, you should have no real fear of rape, retaliation, brutality, or murder.  I realize this may be an unpopular opinion, but it's less of an opinion than a fact.

President Obama Speaks Out Against Prisoner Rape
Youtube O0BqGHISAOY
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I have zero sympathy for anyone who harms children.

On a positive note!
Here's a link for all those bleeding hearts who'd like to send flowers:
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/​n​ame/philip-langell-obituary?pid=198631​733

Turns out they'll plant a tree for a fee too!
...
 
kling_klang_bed [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Hero tag taking a vacation?
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

anuran: If you want baby-rapers to be killed, then sentence them to death, and have the State carry it out. Don't just put them in the room with a loaded felon and hope he kills them.


I agree but it's hard to muster much sympathy for someone in prison for raping a child under 12.  Can you imagine how screwed up that kid is likely to be?
 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

LordBeavis: anuran: If you want baby-rapers to be killed, then sentence them to death, and have the State carry it out. Don't just put them in the room with a loaded felon and hope he kills them.

I agree but it's hard to muster much sympathy for someone in prison for raping a child under 12.  Can you imagine how screwed up that kid is likely to be?


I have no detectable sympathy for the child-raper.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is a rare case where everyone wins. Sort of. Mostly.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The guy has a life sentence and is being held on 1 million dollars bond?

Funny
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey, good news is that he's got a single for a while.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nobody deserves to be murdered. But some murders are undeniably more upsetting than others.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Officers did not reveal the alleged motive.

I assume the guards unofficially let him know he might have a better rest of his life if something happened to his cellmate.

This is a familiar story. I can't say it's common, but it happens now and again when prison officials are unhappy with the sentence of a child abuser.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
*shrug*
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
 The spree began with Cameron attempting to set fire to a family member's car. Then he stabbed a woman with a screwdriver, committed a carjacking, murdered father-of-four and store clerk John Young at an A-Plus Mini-Mart during a robbery, committed another carjacking, attacked someone, and finally resisted arrest.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bowen: Nobody deserves to be murdered. But some murders are undeniably more upsetting than others.


Some people deserve to get murdered, but that doesn't stop murder from  being wrong.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Bowen: Nobody deserves to be murdered. But some murders are undeniably more upsetting than others.

Some people deserve to get murdered, but that doesn't stop murder from  being wrong.


But some murders are less wrong than others. This is the less wrong kind.
 
mikemil828
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anuran: If you want baby-rapers to be killed, then sentence them to death, and have the State carry it out. Don't just put them in the room with a loaded felon and hope he kills them.


They can't, Delaware doesn't have the death penalty, so the state has to get creative.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah that's a shame.
 
dave0821
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So is he allowed out if he pays his bail???
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
WTF was he doing in gen pop to begin with?
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

moto-geek: big pig peaches: Bowen: Nobody deserves to be murdered. But some murders are undeniably more upsetting than others.

Some people deserve to get murdered, but that doesn't stop murder from  being wrong.

But some murders are less wrong than others. This is the less wrong kind.


I think we could talk ourselves silly about what kind of murder is this or that but at the end of the day im still going to murder you.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Bowen: Nobody deserves to be murdered. But some murders are undeniably more upsetting than others.

Some people deserve to get murdered, but that doesn't stop murder from  being wrong.


I don't think anyone is leading a protest campaign to get the guy released over this.  We're just enjoying the murder.  It should not have happened in the theoretical, but it did in the practical, so we're at least using it to warm some cockles.  I'm not a porcelain saint for God's sake.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

433: When you are imprisoned or otherwise in custody of the state, you should have no real fear of rape, retaliation, brutality, or murder.


It's pretty abhorrent that it's a regular joke.

It's used a threat to coerce plea deals, too. Janet Reno went after Bobby Fijnje (14 years old) and part of the threat to get him to plead guilty to a juvenile case where the prosecution absolutely would not say that he would be released after turning 18 (because they were obviously going to confine him for life) was investigators telling his parents graphic stories of prison rape and threatening that their son would be HIV positive within months of going to prison.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: anuran: If you want baby-rapers to be killed, then sentence them to death, and have the State carry it out. Don't just put them in the room with a loaded felon and hope he kills them.

I agree but it's hard to muster much sympathy for someone in prison for raping a child under 12.  Can you imagine how screwed up that kid is likely to be?


Does it require an emotional outpouring to do something that should be a basic right to safety?  Securing the safety of someone in our custody can be done with all the vigor and passion of dusting a shelf or filling up your bag of bags.  It's okay to do the right thing without crying for joy or feeling like a hero.

People in our care should not be expected to be sorted out by their fellow prisoners.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well, I cannot condone murder.  It isn't thr 'right' of an individual to decide that someone must die for the good of society.

That being said... society is better of with that shiatstain dead.  And hopefully it brings some closure for the child (or more likely, children) involved.
 
Internet Meme Rogers
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

freddyV: The guy has a life sentence and is being held on 1 million dollars bond?

Funny


Weird, right? So if he came up with a million dollars, then what?
 
MrBeetle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get that man a frog!
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
He is being held by the Department of Correction in lieu of a $1 million cash bond.

So... Would they let him out if he could make bail? Or would they put an ankle monitor on him in prison?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
kyleaugustus:

Esp on the chance of innocence.

( I'm not saying that this guy was though)
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
GrogSmash:

These shiat stains should be in mental institutions being studied for life as of to assist society in figuring out warning signs and triggers.

( Granted it would take a mentally strong person to do that study)
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordBeavis: anuran: If you want baby-rapers to be killed, then sentence them to death, and have the State carry it out. Don't just put them in the room with a loaded felon and hope he kills them.

I agree but it's hard to muster much sympathy for someone in prison for raping a child under 12.  Can you imagine how screwed up that kid is likely to be?


Is he better now that the offender is dead? No, then you're point is moot.
 
BigSquibowski
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
stayhipp.comView Full Size
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

syrynxx: There's a reason child rapists are labeled as "non-specific offenders" and therefore why "nonce" is used as "pedophile".


Citation?  I think 'nonce' for 'convicted paedophile' is too old to come from 'non-specific offender' (even supposing that to be a term in actual use, which I'm not sure it is).
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: LordBeavis: anuran: If you want baby-rapers to be killed, then sentence them to death, and have the State carry it out. Don't just put them in the room with a loaded felon and hope he kills them.

I agree but it's hard to muster much sympathy for someone in prison for raping a child under 12.  Can you imagine how screwed up that kid is likely to be?

Is he better now that the offender is dead? No, then you're point is moot.


Uh...I meant *your* point is moot.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

dothemath: moto-geek: big pig peaches: Bowen: Nobody deserves to be murdered. But some murders are undeniably more upsetting than others.

Some people deserve to get murdered, but that doesn't stop murder from  being wrong.

But some murders are less wrong than others. This is the less wrong kind.

I think we could talk ourselves silly about what kind of murder is this or that but at the end of the day im still going to murder you.


Let's all agree not to murder anyone, but if you can't abide by that agreement, please murder a child rapist.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: GrogSmash:

These shiat stains should be in mental institutions being studied for life as of to assist society in figuring out warning signs and triggers.

( Granted it would take a mentally strong person to do that study)


Why?  Signs and triggers are well known and frequently relate to controllable environmental factors, notably being abused and growing up in an environment that involved abuse.

We already know that.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Put him in other prisons.  Give him all the freebies.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Human psychology is weird.  A lot of victims won't come forward because they don't want to hurt their abusers.  I don't know anything about this case, but the guy more likely knew the girl.  It's always uncles, pastors, brothers, and other people close to the family that end up doing this shiat.  It's almost never "stranger danger" out their raping people.   Which has its own problem with how people don't objectively assess who's likely to abuse them.

ANYWAY, there's a reasonable chance killing this dude will also traumatize the 12 year old he raped.
 
uksocal
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dave0821: So is he allowed out if he pays his bail???


Yeah, what is the purpose of the $1M bail? He pays it to go back to prison?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Hero tag taking a vacation?


It's upstate doing a 3-5 stretch for B&E.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Self correcting problem that self corrected?

Be a shame if down the line that it was proved to be someone else that molested that kid...
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You guys find it funny that he beat his girlfriend prison pu55y to death
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Cameron was arraigned Wednesday. He is being held by the Department of Correction in lieu of a $1 million cash bond."

They gave a bond to a guy that is already serving life?
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

433: When you are imprisoned or otherwise in custody of the state, you should have no real fear of rape, retaliation, brutality, or murder.  I realize this may be an unpopular opinion, but it's less of an opinion than a fact.

[YouTube video: President Obama Speaks Out Against Prisoner Rape]


There are three elements of the justice system: rehabilitation, retribution, and deterrence.  Prison violence is very hard to control to begin with logistically, but there also isn't a lot of appetite to spend more tax dollars to make prison a less scary place because the prospect of going to federal "pound-me-in-the-ass" prison both makes criminals think twice and victims feel more thoroughly avenged. It's a feature, not a bug.

I think it's good this guy killed the child rapist. I'd support the death penalty in those cases (and you guys probably would too if this article was about Matt Gaetz!)
 
Gergesa
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Let's all agree not to murder anyone, but if you can't abide by that agreement, please murder a child rapist.


As I read these comments, I want to point out that the victim was a convicted pedophile.  However, we don't know if he was ACTUALLY guilty.  I believe everyone knows stories about people being falsely convicted so we shouldn't be relying on "well X was a convicted pedophile so..."
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
And the "hero" of this story killed a father of 4 after stabbing another woman with a screwdriver. The pedo messed up a kid for life and his killer messed up 4 kids for life. Nobody is good here.
 
