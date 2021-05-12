 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   No seriously. Get off this guy's lawn   (yahoo.com) divider line
57
    More: Scary, Jennifer Lopez, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jersey Girl, Jeffrey Nicholas, Dominican Republic, Monday evening, sheriff's deputies  
•       •       •

1324 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 7:30 AM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
John Wick sequel?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Castle Doctrine is alive and well in Texas
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Texas tag
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
It's America. Property > People.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

no1curr: Castle Doctrine is alive and well in Texas


Toss in stand your ground law and legally the person that killed police officers is likely not to face charges.
/Time to reconsider some doctrines
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Any loon can have a gun in Texas. And there's a lotta loons there
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
TIL someplace in Texas has a jail named for Tom Green.
Appropriate.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

felching pen: TIL someplace in Texas has a jail named for Tom Green.
Appropriate.


Jail?
it's a fecking county!

Namesake is to be expected:
The county was established by the state legislature on March 13, 1874, and named after Thomas Green, a Confederate brigadier general.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I don't get it, gun nuts constantly tell me that threatening deadly force (which can only ever be legal in cases where using deadly force is also legal) against people on their lawn is perfectly acceptable...

Fark user imageView Full Size


So which is it, gun people of fark, were the mcloskeys criminals or was this guy well within his rights to gun down the officers?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bill Munny: Its a hell of a thing, killing a man. You take away everything he's got and everything he's ever gonna have.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
weird - different sources have a different or additional accounting of events of wtf happened, but

https://heavy.com/news/jeffrey-nichol​a​s/

Several witnesses recounted the scene to the news outlet. One witness said the deadly situation began when officers conducted a traffic stop on Nicholas near his home. A witness told the news station they heard police say "Roll your window down and then put up your hands." The witness said the driver fled, running into his home nearby.

Another witness reported hearing the suspect yelling "Those aren't my dogs. You are always harassing me and tasing me," according to San Angelo Live.

https://people.com/crime/texas-deputi​e​s-fatally-shot-responding-dog-complain​t/

The deputies allegedly made contact with Nicholas who "refused to cooperate and ordered deputies off his property and, according to witnesses, made threats to shoot the deputies if they did not leave."
According to the affidavit, a struggle ensued and the deputies attempted to use an "electronic control device" on Nicholas.

So either the deputies were there helping animal control, or were following up on a traffic stop on Nicholas when he fled into his house?  Nicholas threatened to shoot them if they didn't leave, that much seems to be true.  Deputies didn't or couldn't deescalate and attempted to tase him, and Nicholas followed up with his threat to shoot them by shooting them.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: It's America. Property > People.


It used to be "certain people" = property. Not sure if this is a step forward or backward from there.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nicholas told the deputies that he would shoot them, and then opened fire.

If nothing else, he's a man of his word.
 
Sentient
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"They walked up towards him, rushed him, and he pulled a gun, and shots were fired,"

Sounds like a run-in between a muh-rights redneck and typical do-what-we-say-or-else cops. Some agitated guy threatening murder? Well, we could back off & get a negotiator, but nah, we're gonna show him who's really in charge here.

Texans gonna tex.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Here to witness Fark's confusion and imminent implosion as its denizens are confused whether they should applaud the death of cops or be outraged at gun violence.
 
brilett
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So that's what Wayne LaPierre changed his name to.

Nah - he's a crap shot.

https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-d​e​sk/the-secret-footage-of-nra-chief-way​ne-lapierres-botched-elephant-hunt
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Here to witness Fark's confusion and imminent implosion as its denizens are confused whether they should applaud the death of cops or be outraged at gun violence.


Sitting here, sipping my coffee, thinking of Galatians 6

A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So a dude shot some tresspassers that happened to be wearing uniforms.

I thought shooting tresspassers was normal in the US. Why is this news?
 
synithium
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My first is that cops probably shouldn't be involved in dog catching, and my second thought is who runs up on a dude with a gun?  The correct way to go is away from the crazy man with the gun.

He who sees crazy and runs away, lives to see crazy another day.
 
steklo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Here to witness Fark's confusion


I'm waiting for someone to say, "The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this nation."
 
Netrngr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Publikwerks: Netrngr: Here to witness Fark's confusion and imminent implosion as its denizens are confused whether they should applaud the death of cops or be outraged at gun violence.

Sitting here, sipping my coffee, thinking of Galatians 6

A man reaps what he sows. The one who sows to please his sinful nature, from that nature will reap destruction; the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.


Hey we will not have any of that mumbo jumbo for your arcane book of legend and histrionics in here! Begone! Just kidding. Its early yet.
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

synithium: He who sees crazy and runs away, lives to see crazy another day.


and he who sticks his dick in crazy, his life will become hazy
 
chewd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A well regulated responsible cop shooting, just like the founders envisioned.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: Netrngr: Here to witness Fark's confusion

I'm waiting for someone to say, "The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this nation."


Ask and ye shall receive.

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

eurotrader: no1curr: Castle Doctrine is alive and well in Texas

Toss in stand your ground law and legally the person that killed police officers is likely not to face charges.
/Time to reconsider some doctrines


I fail to see how SYG laws could possibly apply here; there was no threat to that man, and this was cold-blooded murder.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: steklo: Netrngr: Here to witness Fark's confusion

I'm waiting for someone to say, "The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this nation."

Ask and ye shall receive.

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Seriously...get some new material.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
synithium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

steklo: synithium: He who sees crazy and runs away, lives to see crazy another day.

and he who sticks his dick in crazy, his life will become hazy


Truth.  Ask my bother about how sticking his dick in a series of crazy women led to him paying all of his income in child support while he squats on his friend's couch.
 
wickedragon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aagrajag: eurotrader: no1curr: Castle Doctrine is alive and well in Texas

Toss in stand your ground law and legally the person that killed police officers is likely not to face charges.
/Time to reconsider some doctrines

I fail to see how SYG laws could possibly apply here; there was no threat to that man, and this was cold-blooded murder.


Two armed men trespassed on his property, and when asked to leave and informed of the consequences of not leaving chose to rush him.
Here are the number of extra privileges given to law officers when not serving a warrant, stopping a crime in progress or otherwise having probable cause to believe a crime is or has been committed:
1.

That was the list. Would this be a case if two armed men without police uniforms came into his yard looking for a dog?
 
dennysgod
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How much you want to bet this guy owned a "Thin Blue Line" US Flag too.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Against all tradition, I don't have enough information to draw a conclusion.

This may have been a delusional anti-authoritarian crank who could shoot acting out his wildest fantasy.

This may have been overly-entitled bullies in uniform who thought their badges made the gods.

This may have been both intersecting in a dusty Texas shiathole.

Seems a shame there were no explosions; Texas, try harder.
 
SAMAS
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Here to witness Fark's confusion and imminent implosion as its denizens are confused whether they should applaud the death of cops or be outraged at gun violence.


I'm more curious about what the Blue Lives Matter crowd is saying.
 
steklo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

synithium: Truth.  Ask my bother about how sticking his dick in a series of crazy women led to him paying all of his income in child support while he squats on his friend's couch.


I will as soon as I get my ass off my friend's sofa.

/just kidding, I'm on mom's basement sofa.
 
soupafi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's Texas. He's gonna get death.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

aagrajag: eurotrader: no1curr: Castle Doctrine is alive and well in Texas

Toss in stand your ground law and legally the person that killed police officers is likely not to face charges.
/Time to reconsider some doctrines

I fail to see how SYG laws could possibly apply here; there was no threat to that man, and this was cold-blooded murder.


Doesn't castle doctrine only apply if you're inside your home because if you're there you have nowhere else to go?  I don't think the yard counts.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is truly the feel-good story of the week. It's got everything.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They were armed and he had no way of knowing their intentions. They could easily have been coked up and crazy. Makes perfect sense.
 
db2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Nicholas is jailed in nearby Tom Green County Detention Center

Daddy would you like some sentences?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Munden: weird - different sources have a different or additional accounting of events of wtf happened, but

https://heavy.com/news/jeffrey-nichola​s/

Several witnesses recounted the scene to the news outlet. One witness said the deadly situation began when officers conducted a traffic stop on Nicholas near his home. A witness told the news station they heard police say "Roll your window down and then put up your hands." The witness said the driver fled, running into his home nearby.

Another witness reported hearing the suspect yelling "Those aren't my dogs. You are always harassing me and tasing me," according to San Angelo Live.

https://people.com/crime/texas-deputie​s-fatally-shot-responding-dog-complain​t/

The deputies allegedly made contact with Nicholas who "refused to cooperate and ordered deputies off his property and, according to witnesses, made threats to shoot the deputies if they did not leave."
According to the affidavit, a struggle ensued and the deputies attempted to use an "electronic control device" on Nicholas.

So either the deputies were there helping animal control, or were following up on a traffic stop on Nicholas when he fled into his house?  Nicholas threatened to shoot them if they didn't leave, that much seems to be true.  Deputies didn't or couldn't deescalate and attempted to tase him, and Nicholas followed up with his threat to shoot them by shooting them.


Maybe he really was sick of them tazing him and harassing him.
 
Noah_Tall
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: steklo: Netrngr: Here to witness Fark's confusion

I'm waiting for someone to say, "The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this nation."

Ask and ye shall receive.

The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.


Wait... can I still mark that off on my Bingo card or does your being asked to post it negate it?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is truly the feel-good story of the week. It's got everything.


No trains...
 
Bruscar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Maybe Nicholas decided he'd rather risk prison than die via murder by cop. At least one account posted here certainly gives a different view than innocent LEO were innocently frolicking through the daffodils in pursuit of a puppy-dog. I will also note, to Nicholas' credit, that it seems the dog was not shot.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: This is truly the feel-good story of the week. It's got everything.


You're sick.
 
brilett
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

synithium: steklo: synithium: He who sees crazy and runs away, lives to see crazy another day.

and he who sticks his dick in crazy, his life will become hazy

Truth.  Ask my bother about how sticking his dick in a series of crazy women led to him paying all of his income in child support while he squats on his friend's couch.


Have you considered that it's your brother who might be crazy?
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Once again, we see that if you want to meet a civilized culture who respect and regard the sanctity of life, you're better off going to Mogadishu rather than anywhere in the US.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

wickedragon: aagrajag: eurotrader: no1curr: Castle Doctrine is alive and well in Texas

Toss in stand your ground law and legally the person that killed police officers is likely not to face charges.
/Time to reconsider some doctrines

I fail to see how SYG laws could possibly apply here; there was no threat to that man, and this was cold-blooded murder.

Two armed men trespassed on his property, and when asked to leave and informed of the consequences of not leaving chose to rush him.
Here are the number of extra privileges given to law officers when not serving a warrant, stopping a crime in progress or otherwise having probable cause to believe a crime is or has been committed:
1.

That was the list. Would this be a case if two armed men without police uniforms came into his yard looking for a dog?


Since they initially weren't any sort of threat and just trespassing in his land, the use of force may have been legal, but not the use of deadly force.

He threatened to use deadly force, which is when they approached him (which seemed to me legit).
 
brilett
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I don't see how the dog gets a free pass here. He set the whole thing up to lose the cops.
 
kindms
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"I'd rather be judged by 12 than carried by 6"
 
synithium
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

brilett: synithium: steklo: synithium: He who sees crazy and runs away, lives to see crazy another day.

and he who sticks his dick in crazy, his life will become hazy

Truth.  Ask my bother about how sticking his dick in a series of crazy women led to him paying all of his income in child support while he squats on his friend's couch.

Have you considered that it's your brother who might be crazy?


Of course he's crazy.  Never said he wasn't.

He's also one of the most disappointing people I've ever met.
 
bthom37
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: wickedragon: aagrajag: eurotrader: no1curr: Castle Doctrine is alive and well in Texas

Toss in stand your ground law and legally the person that killed police officers is likely not to face charges.
/Time to reconsider some doctrines

I fail to see how SYG laws could possibly apply here; there was no threat to that man, and this was cold-blooded murder.

Two armed men trespassed on his property, and when asked to leave and informed of the consequences of not leaving chose to rush him.
Here are the number of extra privileges given to law officers when not serving a warrant, stopping a crime in progress or otherwise having probable cause to believe a crime is or has been committed:
1.

That was the list. Would this be a case if two armed men without police uniforms came into his yard looking for a dog?

Since they initially weren't any sort of threat and just trespassing in his land, the use of force may have been legal, but not the use of deadly force.

He threatened to use deadly force, which is when they approached him (which seemed to me legit).


"Hey, I'll shoot you if you don't get off my property"

Cops approach

Cops get shot

Darwin smiles
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.