 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   China has arrested and imprisoned hundreds of imams, and demolished thousands of mosques. Global community: *crickets*   (bbc.com) divider line
65
    More: News, Xinjiang, Han Chinese, harsh nature of Xinjiang justice, Myrzan's family, Baqythan Myrzan, court documents, only crime, Mahmet's initial detention notice  
•       •       •

783 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
anuran [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Remember, more than a dozen Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the PA, and Pakistan wrote to the UNHCHR stating that everything China was doing in Xinjiang is perfectly fine. While a bunch of them condemned the genocide against the Rohingya in Myanmar and have promised to send aid to third countries only Bangladesh, an economic basket case, is actively taking them in. That's what the Umma, the Brotherhood of Al-Islam really means.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'But hey, we're evil because of Rock N Roll and movies.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, but they made my mePhone.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember, USA bad because we pay everyone's bill.
China good because.. reasons
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: 'But hey, we're evil because of Rock N Roll and movies.


After seeing Xanadu, I don't blame them.

img.reelgood.comView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Practical differences between the Nazis and the Chinese Communist Party
1. The Nazis spoke German
2. Wait, no, that's it.

Fark Xinnie the Pooh and his followers.
 
mute_ants
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*tiny Buddhist violins*
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We -PAY- Israel to do it, why should we get upset when China does it for free?
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if we can just do that in America with evangelical churches.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a no-win situation here.  Criticize China, and you're racist against Asians.  Refuse to criticize them, and you are intolerant of Muslims.

/Just kidding - the Chinese Government should not be taking such actions directed at ethnic and religious minorities.  Playing the "That's Racist" card when oppressing minorities is especially heinous.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of us have been warning about the People's Republic of China for well over a decade here on Fark.

So don't act all shocked when we say "We told you so".
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: Remember, more than a dozen Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the PA, and Pakistan wrote to the UNHCHR stating that everything China was doing in Xinjiang is perfectly fine. While a bunch of them condemned the genocide against the Rohingya in Myanmar and have promised to send aid to third countries only Bangladesh, an economic basket case, is actively taking them in. That's what the Umma, the Brotherhood of Al-Islam really means.


Are they the wrong sect of Muslims?
 
discoballer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: Now if we can just do that in America with evangelical churches.


Shut the fark up.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US Government is starting, slowly, to wake up on Xinjiang and impose import restrictions on products made there.  Expect to see those expand.  But that's about the only arrow in the quiver as too much of American industry has become too dependent on Chinese exports.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"religion is a curse upon this planet"
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't tell if people are upset with China doing it, or upset that we don't. This is essentially everything the American right has been advocating for since 2001, minus the bullets dipped in pig fat.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: anuran: Remember, more than a dozen Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the PA, and Pakistan wrote to the UNHCHR stating that everything China was doing in Xinjiang is perfectly fine. While a bunch of them condemned the genocide against the Rohingya in Myanmar and have promised to send aid to third countries only Bangladesh, an economic basket case, is actively taking them in. That's what the Umma, the Brotherhood of Al-Islam really means.

Are they the wrong sect of Muslims?


Most practice a moderate form of Sunni Islam

nope. which makes saudi ignoring them all the more odd. they must prefer chinese investment
 
wademh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Looks like a no-win situation here.  Criticize China, and you're racist against Asians.  Refuse to criticize them, and you are intolerant of Muslims.

/Just kidding - the Chinese Government should not be taking such actions directed at ethnic and religious minorities.  Playing the "That's Racist" card when oppressing minorities is especially heinous.


No. You're attempting to simplify things into distorted dichotomies. You're forcing false choices. Don't do that.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: The US Government is starting, slowly, to wake up on Xinjiang and impose import restrictions on products made there.


I see it as "China is the big bully" of the planet. They are huge, have a large army and no one wants to F with them.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Some of us have been warning about the People's Republic of China for well over a decade here on Fark.

So don't act all shocked when we say "We told you so".


Good for you.
You are so smart.
No one is as special as you.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: The US Government is starting, slowly, to wake up on Xinjiang and impose import restrictions on products made there.  Expect to see those expand.  But that's about the only arrow in the quiver as too much of American industry has become too dependent on Chinese exports.


There are a number of emerging and developing economies in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central/South America that would greatly benefit from those industries. It would be a win/win to move those industries to those nations.

Punching the CPCs revenue stream in the ballsack would be frosting on the cake.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunni, Shi'ite, or one of the others that believe Mohammad (PBUHN) forbid going outside with wet hair?  They seem to have the Catholic/Lutheran/Protestant/Baptist/P​entecostal hate down to a science.

China:  What's the prob?  Everyone wants to go to Heaven but no one wants to leave right now?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TommyDeuce: Looks like a no-win situation here.  Criticize China, and you're racist against Asians.  Refuse to criticize them, and you are intolerant of Muslims.

/Just kidding - the Chinese Government should not be taking such actions directed at ethnic and religious minorities.  Playing the "That's Racist" card when oppressing minorities is especially heinous.


As an Asian person, please feel free to criticize China all you want so long as we're talking about the government and not the people.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Warthog: The US Government is starting, slowly, to wake up on Xinjiang and impose import restrictions on products made there.  Expect to see those expand.  But that's about the only arrow in the quiver as too much of American industry has become too dependent on Chinese exports.

There are a number of emerging and developing economies in Southeast Asia, Africa, and Central/South America that would greatly benefit from those industries. It would be a win/win to move those industries to those nations.

Punching the CPCs revenue stream in the ballsack would be frosting on the cake.


We've already made some small pivots. I'm seeing more clothing and shoes from Vietnam lately. We should be having a huge program to pivot manufacturing to India to help their economy and infrastructure.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: The US Government is starting, slowly, to wake up on Xinjiang and impose import restrictions on products made there.  Expect to see those expand.  But that's about the only arrow in the quiver as too much of American industry has become too dependent on Chinese exports.


Spend 30 years shipping your industry to China

Realize you've spent 30 years shipping your industry & leverage to China

*Shocked Pikachu*
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: We should be having a huge program to pivot manufacturing to India to help their economy and infrastructure.


Just what we need, more car warranties sold from India.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I for one welcome our new China overlords.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: Some of us have been warning about the People's Republic of China for well over a decade here on Fark.

So don't act all shocked when we say "We told you so".


Finally equity with the Christians in China who have been destroyed and martyred for decades and we have heard crickets for them as well.

wrong is wrong no matter who does it and against whom
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we should fire off some letters or what?
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: anuran: Remember, more than a dozen Muslim countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the PA, and Pakistan wrote to the UNHCHR stating that everything China was doing in Xinjiang is perfectly fine. While a bunch of them condemned the genocide against the Rohingya in Myanmar and have promised to send aid to third countries only Bangladesh, an economic basket case, is actively taking them in. That's what the Umma, the Brotherhood of Al-Islam really means.

Are they the wrong sect of Muslims?


Yes. They're of the don't have money or political power sect. Terrible people.
 
bonzo.deep
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: The US Government is starting, slowly, to wake up on Xinjiang and impose import restrictions on products made there.  Expect to see those expand.  But that's about the only arrow in the quiver as too much of American industry has become too dependent on Chinese exports.


Crore tion: the U.S. Government WAS making inroads, that is until Janp21. Now it is a a wholly owned subsidiary of the CCP
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

discoballer: flamark: Now if we can just do that in America with evangelical churches.

Shut the fark up.


Okay, what about Christian 'Universities'? Those places are churning out civil servants who enact their interpretation of law, based on the extremist teachings of fundamentalist right-wing ideologies!
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in Jerusalem, a settler knocked-over a Palestinian's falafel cart.
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Meanwhile in Jerusalem, a settler knocked-over a Palestinian's falafel cart.


Hope the crab juice wasn't spilled. It's better than Mountain Dew ya know...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The are Chinese Jews in Kaifeng. Maybe if we say it was them who did it?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

steklo: Porous Horace: Meanwhile in Jerusalem, a settler knocked-over a Palestinian's falafel cart.

Hope the crab juice wasn't spilled. It's better than Mountain Dew ya know...


Only Klav Kalash
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Meanwhile in Jerusalem, a settler knocked-over a Palestinian's falafel cart.


Was that before or after they lynched that Jewish guy because they thought he was Arab?
 
electricjebus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, China isn't a free country and has never really tried to be.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: As an Asian person, please feel free to criticize China all you want so long as we're talking about the government and not the people.


I don't get the anti Asian person hate.  That's like being ok with getting assaulted overseas due to what Trump or Biden has been up to.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wademh: TommyDeuce: Looks like a no-win situation here.  Criticize China, and you're racist against Asians.  Refuse to criticize them, and you are intolerant of Muslims.

/Just kidding - the Chinese Government should not be taking such actions directed at ethnic and religious minorities.  Playing the "That's Racist" card when oppressing minorities is especially heinous.

No. You're attempting to simplify things into distorted dichotomies. You're forcing false choices. Don't do that.


And the nuanced middle here is what?  Let China ethnically cleanse half the Region?
 
discoballer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

uttertosh: discoballer: flamark: Now if we can just do that in America with evangelical churches.

Shut the fark up.

Okay, what about Christian 'Universities'? Those places are churning out civil servants who enact their interpretation of law, based on the extremist teachings of fundamentalist right-wing ideologies!


I don't like them, but they have rights.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bonzo.deep: dittybopper: Some of us have been warning about the People's Republic of China for well over a decade here on Fark.

So don't act all shocked when we say "We told you so".

Finally equity with the Christians in China who have been destroyed and martyred for decades and we have heard crickets for them as well.

wrong is wrong no matter who does it and against whom


I lived in China for a bit.  I had a couple of coworkers who were Christians of the evangelical vein.  I don't agree with their beliefs, but China's treatment of them was pretty bad.  They definitely have to keep their religion pretty much in secret.  Catholics can practice sort of in the open, but there are agents who keep track of who attends mass - I guess in case they need to go Uighur on their arse.

I remember the USSR did the same thing with Christians and that was a big point of criticism by the US and the West.  And it was covered all the time in the media.  I was a kid in the 1980's, but I remember reading stuff like that in Reader's Digest, Time, etc.

China?  Not even the US evangelicals seem particularly open about their criticisms on China (maybe until recently). No doubt the big difference between China and the USSR , is the latter didn't make and mass export plastic dog crap to the West.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I dont even know who to hate in this one.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: steklo: Porous Horace: Meanwhile in Jerusalem, a settler knocked-over a Palestinian's falafel cart.

Hope the crab juice wasn't spilled. It's better than Mountain Dew ya know...

Only Klav Kalash


I often order crab juice - no restaurants to date have provided more than a laugh or strange look.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Marcos P: steklo: Porous Horace: Meanwhile in Jerusalem, a settler knocked-over a Palestinian's falafel cart.

Hope the crab juice wasn't spilled. It's better than Mountain Dew ya know...

Only Klav Kalash

I often order crab juice - no restaurants to date have provided more than a laugh or strange look.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: I often order crab juice - no restaurants to date have provided more than a laugh or strange look.


Wait...crab juice is a real drink?


I thought it was just a gag from the Simpsons about Mountain Dew being so bad.

wow...what's next?  Halibut in a shot glass with a slice of lemon?
 
deadsanta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"China has the largest army in the world and thousands of nuclear weapons.  Global community on ANYTHING China does short of launching nukes: ::Crickets::"

And that's how we handle all the nuclear powers, at least the ones with ICBMs, as it should be.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

steklo: Porous Horace: I often order crab juice - no restaurants to date have provided more than a laugh or strange look.

Wait...crab juice is a real drink?


I thought it was just a gag from the Simpsons about Mountain Dew being so bad.

wow...what's next?  Halibut in a shot glass with a slice of lemon?


I'd try it.

I poured some pickled herring brine into a martini once. It was rather good.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Porous Horace: Meanwhile in Jerusalem, a settler knocked-over a Palestinian's falafel cart.

Was that before or after they lynched that Jewish guy because they thought he was Arab?


Mistakes happen.

Two Palestinian teenage girls stabbed a 70-year-old Palestinian man with scissors outside a central Jerusalem market.
The man aged 70 was mistaken for an Israeli.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-3330254/Two-teenage-Palestinian-gir​ls-shot-stabbing-Jewish-man-SCISSORS-J​erusalem-market.html

A Palestinian from the West Bank town of Jenin was charged Thursday with trying to murder Shova Malka, 18, whom he mistakenly thought was a settler.
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/p​a​lestinian-charged-with-trying-to-murde​r-woman-mistaken-for-settler-1.6220727​

Four Palestinian men have been indicted in the stabbing death of American woman Kristine Luken who the suspects say was killed because they thought she was Jewish.
https://abcnews.go.com/International/​p​alestinians-charged-murder-american-kr​istine-luken/story?id=12767240
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Two Palestinian teenage girls stabbed a 70-year-old Palestinian man with scissors


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.