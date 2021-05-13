 Skip to content
After Covid breakout at Changi Airport, Singapore to shut down everything for 2 weeks except facilities for ticketed passengers and essential airport workers
kayanlau
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So much for that travel bubble.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kayanlau: So much for that travel bubble.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This has to be tough for the airport workers and especially the airport chewing gum vendors.
 
