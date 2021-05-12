 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   Oh, skydiving over Colorado, cool. OK maybe not if it's two aircraft and 1 deployed a parachute   (cnn.com) divider line
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stand up comedians are weeping at the demise of an old reliable gag, ruined by the march of progress.

or two?

/ Why would anyone jump out of a perfectly good airplane?
// Any landing you can walk away from....
/// Why don't planes have parachutes?

Now if we could only attach buttered toast to the tops of plane wings, buttered side up, we could have antigravity.

/ And we already have airbags for motorcyclists, right?
// Steven Wright, give me another slashie.....
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In other news planes now have parachutes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Walker: In other news planes now have parachutes.


For a few decades now.

https://generalaviationnews.com/2019/​0​3/11/400th-save-from-whole-aircraft-pa​rachute/
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Quit complaining...

fighterjetsworld.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Walker: In other news planes now have parachutes.

For a few decades now.

https://generalaviationnews.com/2019/0​3/11/400th-save-from-whole-aircraft-pa​rachute/


"I wish someone would have told me that"
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know it's accidental, but I feel like you almost have to try to collide two planes in the air. You've got up and down as well as the usual left/right and someone should see it before the hit. It must take a shiat-ton of bad luck to actually hit another plane in the air.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
VAS covered it:

MIDAIR COLLISION ON FINAL APPROACH at Denver - Centennial
Youtube f5tb2dVWJqc
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Walker: In other news planes now have parachutes.


Cirrus designed the plane from the ground up to accommodate the parachute. Pretty ingenious, actually.

Also, a good number of planes with known dicey spin characteristics have parachutes designed to help ham-fisted pilots recover from spins that would otherwise be unrecoverable.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: VAS covered it:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/f5tb2dVW​Jqc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


That was interesting. I found it  bit confusing (I've only listented to it once) but my initial impression is ATC was lacking somewhat. They seemed to have a second plane follow the first but only called out the first as traffic to LimeAIr?

/I'll try again tomorrow when I'm awake.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cherry Creek State Park has an RC aircraft park and I used to fly my DJI drone there. It's directly in the flight path of planes landing at nearby Centennial Airport, and the airplanes are supposed to stay above 500 feet over the state park. There were times my drone was at 350-400 feet and planes came in well below my drone.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CruiserTwelve: Cherry Creek State Park has an RC aircraft park and I used to fly my DJI drone there. It's directly in the flight path of planes landing at nearby Centennial Airport, and the airplanes are supposed to stay above 500 feet over the state park. There were times my drone was at 350-400 feet and planes came in well below my drone.


Question: Why the hell is anyone allowed to fly drones within 100 feet of a flight path?
 
Vhale [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/reads article

"You expect something a lot worse. This was amazing," Bartmann said. "We've had several plane crashes in our jurisdiction. Never have we seen a parachute be deployed and bring the plane down safely."

Wait! what... out of how many parachutes are we talking here?! This sounds problematic...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From the "any landing you can walk away from..." files.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ShavedOrangutan: Quit complaining...

[fighterjetsworld.com image 396x209]


Come on now. Some people would pay extra for that.
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Question: Why the hell is anyone allowed to fly drones within 100 feet of a flight path?


Rules for the RC airport allow a maximum altitude of 400 feet, and also state that full size aircraft have priority in the airspace.

From the rules:

4.  Maximum flying altitude is 400 feet, due to proximity of Centennial Airport.

18.  Right of way rules ranked by priority: Full-scale aircraft (alert other pilots to location of full-scale aircraft), dead-stick landings (announce), normal landings (announce to avoid aircraft traffic problems), takeoffs (announce-request permission from pilots in the air to taxi on to the active runway), and taxiing (use taxiways and inactive runways whenever possible).
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

edmo: King Something: VAS covered it:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/f5tb2dVW​Jqc?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

That was interesting. I found it  bit confusing (I've only listented to it once) but my initial impression is ATC was lacking somewhat. They seemed to have a second plane follow the first but only called out the first as traffic to LimeAIr?

/I'll try again tomorrow when I'm awake.


When I listened to the ATC recording it sounded like ATC warned him about the LimeAir plane landing on the parallel runway (when he says "Metroliner for the parallel"), but it was just after he was advising him about a Cessna Skyhawk ahead of him in the pattern. He responded to both calls with "traffic in sight," but it's possible he wasn't paying close enough attention to the second traffic call, and thought ATC was still talking about the Cessna.

Watching the video it looks like he may have been fixated on following the Cessna to the runway, but the Cessna drifted a little too far to the left putting him more in line with the approach path for 17L. This caused the Cirrus to start his turn too late, and he collided with the cargo jet.
 
valenumr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: CruiserTwelve: Cherry Creek State Park has an RC aircraft park and I used to fly my DJI drone there. It's directly in the flight path of planes landing at nearby Centennial Airport, and the airplanes are supposed to stay above 500 feet over the state park. There were times my drone was at 350-400 feet and planes came in well below my drone.

Question: Why the hell is anyone allowed to fly drones within 100 feet of a flight path?


"used to". I'm guessing this was sometime over 25 years ago.
 
