(MSN) Boobies More accurate headline for important info: COVID vaccine, doing what it should physiologically, is causing a spike in reported "abnormal" mammograms that is being exacerbated by the sheer volume of women flocking back to regular imaging practices
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustSurfin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Man, they sure buried the lede(s) in that - TL;DR - it's a temporary effect of the vaccine that is similar to anyone who has an ongoing significant infection.

"Radiologists have long known that a recent dose of vaccine for shingles, tetanus or flu can cause lymph nodes to appear slightly swollen."

"While the members of both expert panels acted quickly to issue their recommendations, they acknowledged that the advice amounted to "expert opinion without data," said Milch, who was among the authors of the Society of Breast Imaging recommendations.

The new guidance was largely based on anecdotal evidence generated in response to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines."

"On the contrary, she said, "I like to think of this as a good thing: In response to vaccine, the immune system is doing the work it's designed to do.""

""The truth is, this is something that has always occurred," Milch said. Only the scale of the phenomenon has been magnified."

C'mon LA times, you used to be better than clickbait headlines
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My doc specifically told me when ordering my mammogram to book the appointment at least two weeks past dose two. And sure enough, I looked like I was smuggling a plum in my armpit for a few days.
 
lesliepop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I treat lymphoma patients.  They get their COVID vaccines in their arms and if a scan is scheduled shortly after we see enlarged,, metabolically active nodes under the arms.  It's led to a lot of anxiety about possible relapse.

We are expecting to see a surge soon of patients with slow growing lymphomas that weren't diagnosed earlier because no one was going to the doctor over a lump they found.  More aggressive lymphomas, or leukemias that made people very sick very quickly were still coming in at the same rate over the last year.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Perhaps more study of healthy breasts is in order to better identify potential anomalies worthy of professional medical attention?
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Worst side effect? The dreams. Intense, awful, woke up sobbing a couple of times. Not even the recurring dreams from Afghanistan matched it. Horrible.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My lady is BRCA2 positive, so I'm not really getting a kick out of this. She just did a mammogram and MRI two months after fully vaxxed and all is well.
 
