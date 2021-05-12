 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   What could POSSIBLY go wrong?   (thehill.com) divider line
30
    More: Strange, Chicago, Rat, Tree House Humane Society, Rodent, feral cats, WGN-TV, humane society, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

685 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 1:17 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This time next year Chicago will be releasing 1000 feral dogs to deal with the cat problem.  At least the gorillas will freeze in the Chicago winter.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

dildo tontine: This time next year Chicago will be releasing 1000 feral dogs to deal with the cat problem.


You wouldn't need 1000 feral dogs to deal with 1000 feral cats. 500 feral dogs would be more than enough. And when they're finished, you could mop that population of feral dogs up with no more than 200 or so loosed bears.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ratcat - That Ain't Bad (Version 2) (1990)
Youtube mGhJfZmrP10
 
M-G
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Again?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Were they dug up from a Pet Cemetery?
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
When they're done...
Fark user imageView Full Size

just let them chill.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Yes-HAW!
Get along little kitties

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The Tree House Humane Society says only rescued cats who cannot thrive in a home or shelter environment, or cannot be reintegrated into their former colonies, are used for the Cats at Work program.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They took our jerbs!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"We use only the most hostile, anti-social, mistreated cats we can find - we fix them, tip an ear, and tell them to either eat rats or starve! IT'S GOLD, JERRY!"
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dumping cats with no home and left to fend for themselves seems pretty farking cruel, TBH.

If one guy did this to one cat, they'd be looking at a hefty fine, and maybe even a thorough asswhuippin'.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bootman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Dumping cats with no home and left to fend for themselves seems pretty farking cruel, TBH.

If one guy did this to one cat, they'd be looking at a hefty fine, and maybe even a thorough asswhuippin'.


I know this is Fark'n'all, but normally we take our cats seriously enough to read the effing article.
 
Burke Turkey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Dumping cats with no home and left to fend for themselves seems pretty farking cruel, TBH.

If one guy did this to one cat, they'd be looking at a hefty fine, and maybe even a thorough asswhuippin'.


You know how I know you didn't rtfa?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: dildo tontine: This time next year Chicago will be releasing 1000 feral dogs to deal with the cat problem.

You wouldn't need 1000 feral dogs to deal with 1000 feral cats. 500 feral dogs would be more than enough. And when they're finished, you could mop that population of feral dogs up with no more than 200 or so loosed bears.


Are you seriously suggesting that Chicago Bears are capable of running down and catching anything?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Dumping cats with no home and left to fend for themselves seems pretty farking cruel, TBH.

If one guy did this to one cat, they'd be looking at a hefty fine, and maybe even a thorough asswhuippin'.


From what I've read in the article the places that 'employ' the cat are responsible to feed, water, and shelter the animal in some way.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You'll get a new job chasing pussy in the street?
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Yes-HAW!
Get along little kitties

[media2.giphy.com image 333x200] [View Full Size image _x_]


Well, ya beat me to it.

I absolutely loathe TV commercials, but that one is a work of art.
 
scalpod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Greenlighting three headlines about the same story within the same 6 hour period?

WE CAN ALWAYS HOPE
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Okay - sorry. That was unfair.

How about 18 hours, surely we can still manage that?
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Primus - Tommy The Cat
Youtube r4OhIU-PmB8
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If I was a cat in that situation, I would avoid the scary well-armed rats, and eat all of Chicago's defenceless birds instead.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Birbs beware
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: If I was a cat in that situation, I would avoid the scary well-armed rats, and eat all of Chicago's defenceless birds instead.


Yeah. Cats are the wrong animal for this, they're too independent.

We need an army of terriers, preferably females because they have the prey drive.

Fast action ratting with terriers
Youtube Tff9l4r9NTo
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Dumping cats with no home and left to fend for themselves seems pretty farking cruel, TBH.

If one guy did this to one cat, they'd be looking at a hefty fine, and maybe even a thorough asswhuippin'.


Yeah... these aren't just housecats that didn't get adopted.  These are feral and/or overly aggressive cats that simply won't work as pets, it would be a miserable experience for both the cat and the owner.  If you can't place them in a home then your options are either euthanasia or set them free and let them be a cat.  It'll be a shorter life than in a home but it's far better than just killing them or keeping them locked in a cage the rest of their life.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Interesting that a cat's pheromones alone keep the rats away, without the cats having to actually catch them.
Our mouse population exploded after we had to put our cat down a couple of months ago. She caught maybe one a year, but since she's been gone these freakin mice are driving us crazy.
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.