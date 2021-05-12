 Skip to content
 
(KITV Honolulu)   "HSI says he may look different from his photo as he has since been shot in the face"   (kitv.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dick Cheney's bag man?
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So either more nostrils or less noses?
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Shot in the face? That'll sting, man.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was working at a grocery store I met a person once who was shot in the face.

It scared the heck out of me.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
M-G
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm guessing he had a similar feeling when it happened.
 
Pinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leaving a bar in Yreka, Ca. there was this guy  out front with his buddies that had his eye ripped out. He said it happened a few days prior.
Looked like he caught it on a branch riding an atv or something.
Still fleshy, totally exposed, didn't seem to bother him. Just smoking a cig.
That solidified our "this is a meth town" theory.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since this is not 4chan or alt.tasteless, Imma Hafta Go Wit my fourth or fifth choice here...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/don't gis shot in the face
//i warned ye
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Leaving a bar in Yreka, Ca. there was this guy  out front with his buddies that had his eye ripped out. He said it happened a few days prior.
Looked like he caught it on a branch riding an atv or something.
Still fleshy, totally exposed, didn't seem to bother him. Just smoking a cig.
That solidified our "this is a meth town" theory.


Sometimes I worry that I might be sane. Then somebody else completely goes over the top and removes me from that category.
 
bughunter
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Froggy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Daaamn
 
bughunter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
