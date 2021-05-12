 Skip to content
(AP News)   Looks like Arkansas has a pretty bad case of Tyson-19   (apnews.com) divider line
20
20 Comments     (+0 »)
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Strange. The Tyson plant my neighbors work at require you to where a mask. It is not optional. Wear a mask or go home.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

WTFDYW: Strange. The Tyson plant my neighbors work at require you to where a mask. It is not optional. Wear a mask or go home.


It's almost as though you need to do more than one thing to stop the spread or something.

/too bad we couldn't lay a little bit off chicken during this whole mess so people could social distance
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The security gating says "We're great neighbors!"
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

themindiswatching: WTFDYW: Strange. The Tyson plant my neighbors work at require you to where a mask. It is not optional. Wear a mask or go home.

It's almost as though you need to do more than one thing to stop the spread or something.

/too bad we couldn't lay a little bit off chicken during this whole mess so people could social distance


Where my neighbors work make tortillas and taco shells. No chickens were hurt. They did shut down last year during the peak for a few weeks. They got paid throughout the shutdown.
 
Tenoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow talk about a sensational headline (the articles, not the submitter's)
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tastes like ear.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they still having those betting pools on how many get sick?

If so then the guys that made fun of the Dragon Ball Z obsessed night manager sure look silly now.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biting of the co workers ears and making chicken sounds brought it to attention.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tyson Taint Tontine" needs to be a thing, it seems.
 
rfenster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Help take a bite out of crime.....and covid-19

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
themindiswatching:  too bad we couldn't lay a little bit off chicken during this whole mess so people could social distance

LOL
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Meatpacking: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube IhO1FcjDMV4

Workers are our "family."
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tenoch: Wow talk about a sensational headline (the articles, not the submitter's)


What's "sensational" about it?
Seems completely accurate.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sounds like we should be using face shields while handling raw chicken. But what do I Know? I Only worked food sanitation.
Scumbags
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Strange. The Tyson plant my neighbors work at require you to where a mask. It is not optional. Wear a mask or go home.


It's tough when the hole in your one slice of Swiss cheese lines up.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: It's almost as though you need to do more than one thing to stop the spread or something


I work in an Amazon warehouse
-- EVERYONE will correct you if you forget to mask
-- Work spaces are separated 6 feet
-- Many work spaces are also separated with thick vinyl curtains
-- Full-time dedicated employees roam the place, politely enforcing distance and mask violations
-- Walk-in whenever-you-want testing is on site
-- 2 weeks paid time off for quarantine if you test positive

It's a huge place, with thousands of workers. I get several alerts a week saying, "Someone in the building tested positive, be careful out there."

I am impressed with the response. There have been no departments shut down by Covid. The incidents are isolated.

/ I'm vaccinated
// And I was tested for antibodies
/// I totally escaped the pandemic (so far)
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Vaccine biatch.
Oh, that's right...
Jeebus good
Vaccine bad
//what's yer god now, biatches?
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tenoch: Wow talk about a sensational headline (the articles, not the submitter's)


Yeah, I read the first paragraph and was done... Tl;Dr of 9000 cases over a year, about 2900 we're from Tyson. Lame click bait.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Tenoch: Wow talk about a sensational headline (the articles, not the submitter's)

What's "sensational" about it?
Seems completely accurate.


No, it's crap bait.
 
