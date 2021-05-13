 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Atlas Obscura)   Why would you build a two story outhouse?   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
37
    More: Strange, House, story outhouse, origin of the historic two-story outhouse, multi-level, Various tales, unique outhouse, Outhouse, second story  
•       •       •

604 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 May 2021 at 12:02 AM (41 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
A STANDALONE MULTI-STORY OUTHOUSE IS an odd sight to encounter, and one that raises the question: Why the second floor?

For an outhouse, I think the real question is why the first floor?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Don't kink shame me!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why would you build a two story outhouse?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
gives new meaning to the the "upper decker"
 
Madaynun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Well you can have a Gay old time in this one.
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story​/​2527
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They usually have "Management" on the top floor, "Labor" on the bottom
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There's one in Arkansas (or at least there was 20 years ago). Drove by it on the way to a Scout summer camp. The 2nd floor had a sign saying something like "Closed until they can figure out how to make it work".
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: There's one in Arkansas (or at least there was 20 years ago). Drove by it on the way to a Scout summer camp. The 2nd floor had a sign saying something like "Closed until they can figure out how to make it work".


Ahh! Found it! In Booger Hollow, AR

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


"Upstairs closed 'til we figur out plummin'."

I think that's where I got my Roadkill Cafe shirt. It was amusing to my 13-year-old self.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Officers and enlisted.
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trickle down economics.
 
Declassify Issue [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If there's an issue with the main line then the top floor toilet should work better, until it's too bad and the whole thing fails. So, trouble flushing downstairs? Keep it dropping upstairs as you figure out ground level. On that note, build an outhouse with the toilet upstairs and the downstairs is just surplus toilet paper storage. (Surplus gas should be disposed of upstairs.)
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
so I could have the top and my ex-wife could use the bottom
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Know Before You Go


phrasing?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

moos: gives new meaning to the the "upper decker"


Upper upper decker.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's nothing more American than a two-story outhouse. It is our economic and political system reified.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not everyone into watersports can afford a trip to Moscow to stay in a high-end hotel.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Simpsons did it!

Oh, God, stop! The Simpsons
Youtube rMekckJqIwQ
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
humour.200ok.com.auView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: Know Before You Go


phrasing?


Dammit, you beat my ass to it.
 
hogans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: [Fark user image 114x53]


[thatsmyfetish.gif]

She's not alone... (SFW)
 
morg
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madaynun: Well you can have a Gay old time in this one.
https://www.roadsideamerica.com/story/​2527


At least your link explains the setup.
 
scalpod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Xcott: A STANDALONE MULTI-STORY OUTHOUSE IS an odd sight to encounter, and one that raises the question: Why the second floor?

For an outhouse, I think the real question is why the first floor?


So, think of a literal hole in the ground.

Okay - got it?

Now, think of walls and a roof around it so you don't freeze your balls off.
 
scalpod
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Apparently some folks aren't privy to certain facts.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
TotalFark

Liters

/obvious
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So you can shiat on people from a great height?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
retconpunchdotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Of course it would be in Michigan. Guess it's.not enough for Ohio State football to shiat all over them, they do it to themselves too.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [retconpunchdotcom.files.wordpress.co​m image 614x490]


That can't be real.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

casual disregard: some_beer_drinker: [retconpunchdotcom.files.wordpress.com image 614x490]

That can't be real.


s3media.247sports.comView Full Size

ok, this iS real
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Sometimes u need the extra space.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: casual disregard: some_beer_drinker: [retconpunchdotcom.files.wordpress.com image 614x490]

That can't be real.

[s3media.247sports.com image 575x1024]
ok, this iS real


That shouldn't be real.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I have an outhouse, my place was built in 1924.
Its a two seater, still has the actual toilet seats. Back about 1972, with the honest to god sewer system in place, they sent cease amd desist orders to all the places still using septic tanks or pit outhouses. Mine is currently a woodshed, holds a cord of firewood and keeps it nice and dry, actually its the emergency wood supply for if i run outa firewood for the stove during winter...
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
2 story would give you some nice ventilation.  Imagine the top seat is set on top of a barrel with no bottom to sort of catch splatter and direct things down, and then that is air gapped by 8-10' before falling into the pit.  Then you just leave the first floor windows open to get a cross breeze to clear out the smell so it doesn't rise up into the 2nd floor bathroom.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kbronsito: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x135] [View Full Size image _x_]

Sometimes u need the extra space.


How many courics is that?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The sound is totally giggle worthy.

Wait for it...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...splat!
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.