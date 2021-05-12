 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Canton Repository)   Ohio to really make COVID a life or death lottery by rescinding all health orders and offering a million dollar prize to get vaccinated   (cantonrep.com) divider line
22
    More: Murica, Vaccine, Vaccination, remaining coronavirus health orders, Gov. Mike DeWine, George Voinovich, state mask mandate, governor's Republican colleagues, Wednesday evening  
•       •       •

310 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 May 2021 at 9:27 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Didn't shock me at all when I heard this on the news Monday morning.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Honestly its not a bad idea. I'm not sure what the overlap is between people who play the lottery regularly and people who don't want to get vaxxed but it wouldn't surprise me to see a wide overlap. A free ticket for a chance to win 1 million may well persuade some reluctant people to get the shot and compared to other government programs it isn't that expensive.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Vaxed and eligible! Come on Million! Then I can escape from Ohio.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aw. I didn't even get a lollypop when I got mine.

GYP!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Vaxed and eligible! Come on Million! Then I can escape from Ohio.


I'm staying in Ohio, I mean shiat, if DeWine is gonna do this stuff I can't wait to hear the crying from the GQP about how this is a waste of tax dollars and DeWine's a commie pinko liberal socialist in thrall to Bill Gates's 5G chip.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Vaxed and eligible! Come on Million! Then I can escape from Ohio.


They're actually Ohio Bucks (tm) and can only be spent at OSU football games, the Eddie George Hall of Fame Grill, and Number One Chinese.
 
Thrag
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

null: [Fark user image 597x768]


Health Secretary Dr. Douglas Powers.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
In Florida, Gov Ron DeSantis, has announced that he will be giving $1,000,000 a week to the lucky person that has not gotten vaccinated.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: OdradekRex: Vaxed and eligible! Come on Million! Then I can escape from Ohio.

They're actually Ohio Bucks (tm) and can only be spent at OSU football games, the Eddie George Hall of Fame Grill, and Number One Chinese.


That's fine. A million bucks buys a lot of lo mein.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How much money will states spend to try and do vaccination outreach? Is 2 million really that ridiculous?
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

holdmybones: OdradekRex: Vaxed and eligible! Come on Million! Then I can escape from Ohio.

They're actually Ohio Bucks (tm) and can only be spent at OSU football games, the Eddie George Hall of Fame Grill, and Number One Chinese.


if they're accepted for me to get Browns tickets this year, that's super!
 
Veloram
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [Fark user image 281x450]


I don't know... I think I like Ohio's winning prize better
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

andrewagill: [Fark user image 281x450]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
etoof
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They know that whoever wins $1mil because they agreed to get a vaccination is also they type that will spend that $1mil within 3 days and then go right back to working at Jim's Tire and Teryaki thr following momday.
 
aleister_greynight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

etoof: They know that whoever wins $1mil because they agreed to get a vaccination is also they type that will spend that $1mil within 3 days and then go right back to working at Jim's Tire and Teryaki thr following momday.


I really want to win, I am looking forward to the obligatory interviews by the media where I can call out all the anti-vax morons in Ohio hopefully live on TV.  Sure, I'll get death threats and whatnot but hey, a million bucks and 15 minutes of fame.
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

fark_the_herald_angel_sings: In Florida, Gov Ron DeSantis, has announced that he will be giving $1,000,000 a week to the lucky person that has not gotten vaccinated.


From the Desk of Donald J. Trump, President of the United States:

Since I got vaccinated I've decided to give myself $1 million dollars. I expect you to donate to me now.

/ Republican voters would do it
// willingly
/// at this point calling them "stupid" is too kind
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.