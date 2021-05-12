 Skip to content
(NBC News)   The South will have gas again in a few days, sooner depending on their diet   (nbcnews.com) divider line
30
    More: Followup, Attack!, Attack, operator of the largest U.S. fuel pipeline, Joe Biden, Colonial Pipeline, Jennifer Granholm, restart of pipeline operations today, ransomware attack  
30 Comments     (+0 »)
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So now what am I going to do with these 1800 Ziplock sandwich bags I spent all afternoon filling?  All that getting honked at and flipped off for nothing?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: So now what am I going to do with these 1800 Ziplock sandwich bags I spent all afternoon filling?  All that getting honked at and flipped off for nothing?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arrest these people:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss Stein: TommyDeuce: So now what am I going to do with these 1800 Ziplock sandwich bags I spent all afternoon filling?  All that getting honked at and flipped off for nothing?

[Fark user image 600x768]


These same morons probably won't take the vaccine for fear it will be harmful.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flamark: Miss Stein: TommyDeuce: So now what am I going to do with these 1800 Ziplock sandwich bags I spent all afternoon filling?  All that getting honked at and flipped off for nothing?

[Fark user image 600x768]

These same morons probably won't take the vaccine for fear it will be harmful.


After looking at these idjits, I'm thinking they won't get the vaccine because it lacks the "hold my beer" danger factor.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The south will drive again!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can I return all my bags of gas?
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Give them pickaxes and bootstraps.

No government handouts. That's communism.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Walker: Arrest these people:
[Fark user image 720x960]
[Fark user image 600x599]
[Fark user image 600x694][Fark user image 600x552]
[Fark user image 592x768]


My grandfather had a rig like this so he could bring gas to his house for his farming equipment.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'll give this guy the benefit of the doubt. The rest can get arrested. Or blown up. Either works.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: The south will drive again!


[Fark user image 850x637]


Get rid of the flags and the totally-not-overcompensating massive tires, and the one on the left is a nice looking truck.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Honest question, could some of the material from these plastics that aren't designed to hold gasoline disintegrate and
a) result in a dangerous fuel spill
and/or
b) get into one's fuel tank and fark up the fuel system?

Asking for a friend few million farking dumbasses and my own curiosity
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: EnzoTheCoder: The south will drive again!


[Fark user image 850x637]

Get rid of the flags and the totally-not-overcompensating massive tires, and the one on the left is a nice looking truck.


Trash that f**kturded wench on the front of it, too
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm posting the carolina squat thing again, i don't care if it's a non sequitur, it's funny
pictures.topspeed.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If we get a story about someone trying to return the trash cans full of gas they bought I would be so happy.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well... she will have gas for a couple of weeks.  She's keeping it over by the water heater.

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: stoli n coke: EnzoTheCoder: The south will drive again!


[Fark user image 850x637]

Get rid of the flags and the totally-not-overcompensating massive tires, and the one on the left is a nice looking truck.

Trash that f**kturded wench on the front of it, too


Hey now don't be knocking on wenches.

/that winch is an eyesore though...
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Of course they drive gas guzzling trucks. Nothing says "I'm worried about soaring gas prices" like paying $60 at the pump every week.

Drive a Prius, idiots!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Walker: Arrest these people:
[Fark user image image 720x960]
[Fark user image image 600x599]
[Fark user image image 600x694][Fark user image image 600x552]
[Fark user image image 592x768]


On what charges?
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Honest question, could some of the material from these plastics that aren't designed to hold gasoline disintegrate and
a) result in a dangerous fuel spill
and/or
b) get into one's fuel tank and fark up the fuel system?

Asking for a friend few million farking dumbasses and my own curiosity


Probably, yes, but they also don't protect fumes from sparks. So there's a real chance you're just driving along and, well, kaboom.

/and here's hoping they don't store them near water sources, that would be a mess that would be hell to untangle...
//I do not envy whatever fire department has to clean up after this.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Makes me laugh thinking America would let these d-wads exist without gas for very long. Health care? Education? Yeah, screw that. They'll definitely get their gas, though.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Gas hoarding only makes the situation worse.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: Arrest these people:
[Fark user image image 720x960]
[Fark user image image 600x599]
[Fark user image image 600x694][Fark user image image 600x552]
[Fark user image image 592x768]

On what charges?


Hoarding.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: Arrest these people:
[Fark user image image 720x960]
[Fark user image image 600x599]
[Fark user image image 600x694][Fark user image image 600x552]
[Fark user image image 592x768]

On what charges?


Reckless endangerment.
Improper transportation of hazardous substance.
Improper storage of hazardous substance.
Conspiracy to commit arson.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Makes me laugh thinking America would let these d-wads exist without gas for very long. Health care? Education? Yeah, screw that. They'll definitely get their gas, though.


The sad part is that electronic cars existed before gas cars. I blame Henry Ford for pushing internal combustion.
 
noobiemcfoob
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

d23: Well... she will have gas for a couple of weeks.  She's keeping it over by the water heater.


Oh no...the impending surge on the hospitals from living in the fumes...
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"While such hackers are closely tracked by U.S. law enforcement, many live in Russia or other countries that don't extradite their citizens, frustrating efforts to stop them."

OK, but attacks on a nation's government offices, hospitals, and infrastructure is an act of war. Can't they just disappear with no questions asked? Russians are always being eaten by bears, or falling down some stairs onto a pile of bullets. If an inordinate percentage of hackers started suffering tragic accidents, ransomware attacks would probably taper off.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Dr Jack Badofsky: Walker: Arrest these people:
[Fark user image image 720x960]
[Fark user image image 600x599]
[Fark user image image 600x694][Fark user image image 600x552]
[Fark user image image 592x768]

On what charges?

Reckless endangerment.
Improper transportation of hazardous substance.
Improper storage of hazardous substance.
Conspiracy to commit arson.


Failure to mark a vehicle hauling hazardous materials.

Lack of a CDL with a hazmat endorsement
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Walker: Arrest these people:
[Fark user image 720x960]
[Fark user image 600x599]
[Fark user image 600x694][Fark user image 600x552]
[Fark user image 592x768]

My grandfather had a rig like this so he could bring gas to his house for his farming equipment.

[Fark user image image 406x373]

I'll give this guy the benefit of the doubt. The rest can get arrested. Or blown up. Either works.


I doubt he was using an IBC tote that's meant to hold stuff like corn syrup though. There's small tanker trailers that are designed expressly for transporting fuel. They usually have built in hand or electric pumps to transfer fuel into a receiving vehicle too, not a valve at the bottom of the tank.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Miss Stein: TommyDeuce: So now what am I going to do with these 1800 Ziplock sandwich bags I spent all afternoon filling?  All that getting honked at and flipped off for nothing?


I would hate to be a fire fighter down there about now.
 
