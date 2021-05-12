 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   It's time to dust off your airliner   (azfamily.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Southwest Airlines, Airline, US Airways, Aircraft, Summer, air travel rebounds, long-term storage programs, Fixed-wing aircraft  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In my experience, dustoff is usually a helicopter.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
💀
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm literally planning a drive up to Seattle from LA in the next couple of weeks, so I'm getting a kick out of some of these replies. Well, I would be if more people replied.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Even with social distancing, which wasn't mentioned in the article, passengers are still breathing mostly recirculated air. No thanks.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm vaccinated. I plan to fly to Colorado in September for a fishing trip. It's a 20+ year tradition with my friends. We skipped 2020.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If there is one thing Arizona knows about.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: I'm vaccinated. I plan to fly to Colorado in September for a fishing trip. It's a 20+ year tradition with my friends. We skipped 2020.


Would that be a fly fishing trip?

/runs
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Too bad I sold mine for $1 a couple years back. Went to a nice lady. I wonder what ever became of her?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
gonna be a lot of crashes
 
DemonEater
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh hey, Ascent is one of my company's clients, I've been up to that facility quite a few times.  Bunch of airliners in various stages of being torn apart, which is neat to see.  Also seen a Dreamlifter there a few times.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: If there is one thing Arizona knows about...



...it's dust.  So much dust.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTFAUnited reported it is adding more than 480 daily flights to its domestic schedule. "There's certainly a lot quicker rebound for domestic travel than international travel," Keyes said.

Yes, being banned from entering most other countries can lead to that.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Even with social distancing, which wasn't mentioned in the article, passengers are still breathing mostly recirculated air. No thanks.


No, they aren't. A typical commercial airliner changes the entire plane's air about every 3 to 4 minutes. New air is brought in through the engines, cooled, then pumped into the cabin. A set of valves meters the air out of the plane (outflow valves) at a rate that maintains a comfortable pressure.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I work at a university flight school with around 1000 pilots at various stages of training.  Last year so many instructors came back when airlines canceled training that we ended up with around 1200 pilots total.

Now the airlines are hiring again and a lot are leaving in the next few weeks.  A lot.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.