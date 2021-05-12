 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Ah Spring. The weather gets warmer, The flowers begin to bloom and the weatherwomen begin to multiply   (youtube.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's my damn fetish, yellow dress and all. If you tell me she's wearing white cotton panties, I'm outta here.
 
akya [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And Jen is getting LARGER.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh, ya. You betcha. Oh, ya. You betcha. Oh, ya. You betcha. Oh, ya. You betcha. Oh, ya. You betcha. Oh, ya. You betcha. Oh, ya. You betcha. Oh, ya. You betcha. Oh, ya. You betcha.
 
morg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Me: I'm not really feeling anything, give me another cap.
*Suddenly meteorology*
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Looks like somebody fed the program feed into the chroma-key input instead of perhaps a different weather graphics computer.
 
Salmon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sometimes you can tell the ones who have tried drugs.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And the birds are shirping.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I could have sworn that dude first said, "Can you lead that train off to my house?".
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Pretty funny. And I'd watch her reproduce.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
LSD does that.

// (*Cough*) So I've been told.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think the acid is kicking in
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd give her a warm front.
 
Biledriver [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kids in the Hall Season 2 Episode 1 Opening
Youtube rsKcxdtuZE0
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Malkovich. Malkovich. Malkovich. Malkovich. Malko​vich. Malkovich. Malkovich. Malkovich.​Malkovich. Malkovich. Malkovich.

beyondtheboxset.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
like the fist of an angry God:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love local news.
 
Fark me all night long
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

pc_gator: like the fist of an angry God:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x637]


Hey! I got one of those at home!!!

/The 4-wheeler
//Not the girl
/// :(
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be the first talking head to do this.
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Although meteorologists have more full body shots (for some reason) than most tv news peeps so may not technically be talking heads.)
 
WTP 2
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
after a stroke i get to see some LED lights that way now...
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
緊急地震速報にプロの切り替えで対応する檜山沙耶キャスター
Youtube oSe5exLXrz4

/This is relevant to my interests
 
