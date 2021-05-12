 Skip to content
(WRAL)   The coolest high temperature on May 12th in the Raleigh, NC area was 58. This record was set in 1960. Today's Raleigh high was 57. Subby's crazy uncle: "Where's your global warming now?"   (wral.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It would have been 87 except for the breeze because Duke sucks.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd have to sit down with subby's uncle and explain that along with higher average temperatures, human induced climate change means more unusual or extreme weather.  Like cold.  Its why we had snow storms down to Texas in February.  Its why we had snowfall in mid-April in North Dakota.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
weather = what it's like today
climate = weather over time

It's anthropogenic climate change, not anthropogenic weather change.

That would be Obama's secret weather machine.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
August
 
SometimesItsTuesday
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Remind them it's called GLOBAL warming, not LOCAL warming.
Then throw them into the sun so they can really feel it.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dear Subby's crazy uncle,

Since the year 2000, nineteen of the entire earth's average warmest temperatures have been recorded.  Source: farking NASA.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can someone do this for  other cities in the United States because I tried to find that out for my city and had no such farking luck Google does not like me
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: I'd have to sit down with subby's uncle and explain that along with higher average temperatures, human induced climate change means more unusual or extreme weather.  Like cold.  Its why we had snow storms down to Texas in February.  Its why we had snowfall in mid-April in North Dakota.


Actually we just had snow here in Denver yesterday...and the global warming idiots couldn't wait to tell us how stupid they are.
 
elkboy [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm freezing my ass off here near Raleigh. Where are those Jewish space lasers I heard so much about?
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It is ridiculously cold today.  I'm in SE NC and it's 50* right now. In the middle of May.

Isn't part of climate change, y'know....climate uncertainty? I'm not sure what the technical word is, but more extreme fluctuations become more common?  Bigger storms, colder winters, hotter summers, etc.  I assume days like this (and presumably the opposite, very warm days in winter) will become more commonplace the more damage is done.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Its why we had snowfall in mid-April in North Dakota.


I'm thinking mid-April snow in North Dakota isn't unusual or extreme in any way.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Somebody left the door open in Antarctica, and our cubes are melting.
 
bdub77
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

elkboy: I'm freezing my ass off here near Raleigh. Where are those Jewish space lasers I heard so much about?


Sorry, I had to heat my Hot Pocket up so I hacked them. They should be back to normal by tomorrow unless I smoke some more weed.
 
Dodo David [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, if the temperature is abnormally high, then that is a sign of man-made climate change.
If the temperature is abnormally low, then that is also a sign of man-made climate change.

Fark user imageView Full Size


By the way, instrumental temperature records go back only 300 years.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The weather is nice, it takes our mind off the shortages of Bojangles and Chik Fil A.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What was unusually warm in the 1950s is now normal.

What was extremely warm in the 1950s is now just unusual.

What was impossibly warm in the 1950s is now possible.

From: https://t.co/EJAaXdfc6Q pic.twitter.com/QBqgYq0oYf

- Ed Hawkins (@ed_hawkins) May 3, 2021


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SometimesItsTuesday: Remind them it's called GLOBAL warming, climate change not LOCAL warming.
Then throw them into the sun so they can really feel it.


A minor correction, but we know the point you are making.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: weddingsinger: I'd have to sit down with subby's uncle and explain that along with higher average temperatures, human induced climate change means more unusual or extreme weather.  Like cold.  Its why we had snow storms down to Texas in February.  Its why we had snowfall in mid-April in North Dakota.

Actually we just had snow here in Denver yesterday...and the global warming idiots couldn't wait to tell us how stupid they are.


Back in 1995 I was in Denver and just outside of Denver it snowed about a foot...in June.  Or was that 1997, I don't remember.  I do remember I went to a Tom Petty concert in Miami the night before I flew to DIA and had to make a 7a flight out of FLL.  I fell asleep about 3 seconds after sitting down and buckling up, lol.  Back in the days when you could get to the airport minutes before a flight left.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dodo David: So, if the temperature is abnormally high, then that is a sign of man-made climate change.
If the temperature is abnormally low, then that is also a sign of man-made climate change.

[Fark user image 400x268]

By the way, instrumental temperature records go back only 300 years.


Name checks out
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Dodo David: So, if the temperature is abnormally high, then that is a sign of man-made climate change.
If the temperature is abnormally low, then that is also a sign of man-made climate change.

[Fark user image 400x268]

By the way, instrumental temperature records go back only 300 years.


Its not that complicated.  (my terminology and such may be off slightly, I'm at work and a little distracted)

Increased CO2 in the atmosphere leads to more trapped heat from the Sun.  Its very similar to how you get a warm night when it was clear and sunny all day then clouds roll in.  The clouds trap the warmth rather than allow it to escape the atmosphere.  More CO2 does something similar except across the entire planet.

This increased temperature baseline can have effects like... weakening the jetstream, a sort of border in the northern United States between air masses.  In this case, the Canadian Polar and us in the Midwest.  Because that's weaker we get things like Polar Vortexes, where cold Arctic air pushes past the usual areas and much farther South than is typical.  This is how you get catastrophic snow storms in Texas, like in February when they got 20 inches instead of the usual (checks Google) 0.1 inches a winter.

The bad news is that it works both ways and that Arctic air is also being warmed up.  So over the next few decades the changes will become significant.  Example:  North Dakota will have the same climate Missouri has now.  Phoenix will have approximately 200 days a year over 100 degrees.  Etc, etc.
 
jake3988
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

theknuckler_33: weddingsinger: Its why we had snowfall in mid-April in North Dakota.

I'm thinking mid-April snow in North Dakota isn't unusual or extreme in any way.


Yeah.  I was going to go to South Dakota for some volunteer work a while back... while it fell through, the guy we were going to partner with mentioned that he has seen snow there every month except July (we were going in June).  I would imagine North Dakota is no different.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Tarl3k: weddingsinger: I'd have to sit down with subby's uncle and explain that along with higher average temperatures, human induced climate change means more unusual or extreme weather.  Like cold.  Its why we had snow storms down to Texas in February.  Its why we had snowfall in mid-April in North Dakota.

Actually we just had snow here in Denver yesterday...and the global warming idiots couldn't wait to tell us how stupid they are.

Back in 1995 I was in Denver and just outside of Denver it snowed about a foot...in June.  Or was that 1997, I don't remember.  I do remember I went to a Tom Petty concert in Miami the night before I flew to DIA and had to make a 7a flight out of FLL.  I fell asleep about 3 seconds after sitting down and buckling up, lol.  Back in the days when you could get to the airport minutes before a flight left.


Looks like Tom Petty only played California in 1997.  In 1995 his Miami gig was in May.

And I found a site with some notes about the 1995 snowstorm in Denver (but Fark threw away the link)
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: weddingsinger: I'd have to sit down with subby's uncle and explain that along with higher average temperatures, human induced climate change means more unusual or extreme weather.  Like cold.  Its why we had snow storms down to Texas in February.  Its why we had snowfall in mid-April in North Dakota.

Actually we just had snow here in Denver yesterday...and the global warming idiots couldn't wait to tell us how stupid they are.


The "global warming idiots" are smart enough not to live in Denver.
 
robodog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
We had a frost warning here in NE Ohio this morning, we had some early warmth this spring and then it decided to go back to winter for 2 weeks. Luckily it looks like much better weather for the next 2 weeks, can't wait to get the trailer out camping!
 
Duncan1972
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tchernobog: It is ridiculously cold today.  I'm in SE NC and it's 50* right now. In the middle of May.

Isn't part of climate change, y'know....climate uncertainty? I'm not sure what the technical word is, but more extreme fluctuations become more common?  Bigger storms, colder winters, hotter summers, etc.  I assume days like this (and presumably the opposite, very warm days in winter) will become more commonplace the more damage is done.


I think that back in the 70's, when climate change was really being noticed, the go-to description was of 'global climatic instability'. This was considered too catastrophic a term for public use, so the more benign term was use now was plumped for. Both terms work together of course - but the former helps a bit to explain why though the planet is heating, we can get more snow, bigger storms, longer droughts etc. So yes - I agree here.
 
