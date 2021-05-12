 Skip to content
 
(Buzzfeed)   18 images show hoarders' response to the gas shortage: barreling it like Walter White's cash, topping off Jacuzzi-sized plastic tanks which threaten to snap truck axles, and loading car trunks with trash bags filled with flammable, flammable gas   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want 24/7 video on trash bags-o-gas folks.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I spoke too soon, I need video surveillance on all these mother farkers.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short term: hey, fire sales.
Medium term: hey, cheaper gas in about a week, two weeks.
Long term: underpants gnomes?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any of them trying to sell bags-o-gas on EBay yet?

/or Etsy?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goddammit, It's Always Sunny should NOT reflect real life!

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
PluckYew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Goddammit, It's Always Sunny should NOT reflect real life!

[y.yarn.co image 656x480]


Right?  It's not a Farking instruction tv show.

It's not the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the people most likely to complain about the 'nanny state.'
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gotta get the gas before the prices go up!"

"That's just normal economic rationing, part of the free market process..."

"Rationing? Sounds like socialism to me!"
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day the news broke, but before I saw it I was filling up four gas cans.  For my lawn mower and such.

I'm surprised I'm not in one of these photos.  And the ones towing trailers for gas are probably for a business that is using it and not hoarders.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all white people.

I wonder what a Venn diagram of these people and Trump voters would look like...
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just grateful Trump supporters aren't drinking gas and taking it home in their bladders.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure I've seen one or two of those before, particularly the Texass pickup.  Like last year or the year before.
 
Resin33
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are the same people who bought a garage full of toilet paper last year.
 
proton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So gas stations running out of gas is already starting? Manatee in Sarasota county here. Lots of gas stations running out.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, like ISIS is smuggling gasoline to Turkey on our doorstep
 
Gratch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These...are not smart people.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HugeMistake: I'm just grateful Trump supporters aren't drinking gas and taking it home in their bladders.


That's actually a really good idea. You should suggest it to them. Make sure to point out that Biden, Harris, and Obama are telling them not to do that.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised the gas didn't eat through those plastic bags.  Then again, I'm no expert on what gas will eat up and what it won't.  I know it doesn't harm the two 1 gallon gas cans i have - one for plain gas, the oil for gas/oil for the chainsaw.

I do know it's illegal to pump gas into anything other than something certified for holding gas, like a gas can or vehicle.

/SUV has 1/2 a tank, I'm good for a while
//Bike has a full tank, I'm even gooder for a whiler.
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could be a game of fark right winger bingo. Which listicle # corresponds to which fark right wing reprobate.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Several of those are not in the US and or occurred years ago.
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/hoa​r​ding-gas-plastic-bags/

However I see a lot of Gasoline related deaths and accidents in the coming weeks, because some of those pictures are real and recent. 

This is the Toilet Paper all over again, where the only cause is people doing the dumb.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also a lot of Gas just going bad over the next few months.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I filled up Monday because I needed it, probably wont need gas until the 24th or 25th depending on how much I go to the office.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How they imagine themselves
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size



How they look
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, that stirs a strange memory of a time that happened in Edmonton.

Some independent gas bar owner lowered prices to something like 30 cents a litre to get other gas companies to raise their prices because he was tired of taking a loss on the low prices at the time. (Don't ask me how the fark that is supposed to work. Only in the oil industry could you raise prices by undercutting everyone else.)

Anyway, the papers caught some wag filling oil drums full of gasoline at the bargain basement price, and he got dinged for illegal transport of dangerous goods or some such.

This is the part where I dutifully say: "I'm shocked that no such laws exist down there in Texas," But really, folks, let's get real. Not only are we not shocked, we are surprised it doesn't happen every day.

/Brool Story Co.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupid farking jackasses
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised that there hasn't been a run on grocery stores. Specifically milk and bread.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustToLetYouKnowFriend: Also a lot of Gas just going bad over the next few months.


Naw, most of it will get spilled on the ground when they try and refill the tank with it.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proton: So gas stations running out of gas is already starting? Manatee in Sarasota county here. Lots of gas stations running out.


Forsyth County GA, here.  By yesterday afternoon few stations had gas from what I hear.

The one right around the corner from my house had a traffic jam of vehicles waiting in line.  I drove past it a little before 7p and around 10:30p.  Still a line at 10:30, and the place normally closes at 10.

I sort of wish I filled up when I first heard about the pipeline because it was obvious this was coming but I really had little reason to.  I'm good for a couple weeks with the car and good for probably a month with my bike.  Touring bike, and it can hold a surprising amount of groceries in the storage compartments, even more if iIwere to bring my old frame backpack.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty sure you aren't supposed to be putting gas into unapproved containers, especially if you are transporting it.

Cops should taze them.

I mean, get some distance and then taze them.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Gotta love capitalism!
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This should be a self correcting problem. Hopefully they don't take out neighbors or first responders or pets when it happens.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just filled up my swimming pool on Sunday so I am getting a kick...

/gotta skim out all the dead birds now, but otherwise I'm all set
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Learned as a young lad that gallon-sized plastic milk jugs do not make good gasoline containers. Especially on hot summer days.

How's the weather on the right coast these days? Hopefully not warm. Gasoline is easily excitable in hot weather.
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Usually I mock New Jersey and Oregon for making self-serve gasoline pumps illegal. This is not one of those times.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm vaccinated and was starting to think that I'm sick of working from home. But I guess I can wait another month or so.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gratch: These...are not smart people.


I've seen a pic of gas in trash bags!!!  I tend to agree.....
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SirMadness: Huh, that stirs a strange memory of a time that happened in Edmonton.

Some independent gas bar owner lowered prices to something like 30 cents a litre to get other gas companies to raise their prices because he was tired of taking a loss on the low prices at the time. (Don't ask me how the fark that is supposed to work. Only in the oil industry could you raise prices by undercutting everyone else.)

Anyway, the papers caught some wag filling oil drums full of gasoline at the bargain basement price, and he got dinged for illegal transport of dangerous goods or some such.

This is the part where I dutifully say: "I'm shocked that no such laws exist down there in Texas," But really, folks, let's get real. Not only are we not shocked, we are surprised it doesn't happen every day.

/Brool Story Co.


Those laws exist in either Texas, or nationally.  Possibly both.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phishrace: Learned as a young lad that gallon-sized plastic milk jugs do not make good gasoline containers. Especially on hot summer days.

How's the weather on the right coast these days? Hopefully not warm. Gasoline is easily excitable in hot weather.


Makes sense, gasoline has solvent properties and needs the right type of storage.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Aaaaannnnd, the just announced they are getting the pipeline back online
 
M-G
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: I'm just grateful Trump supporters aren't drinking gas and taking it home in their bladders.


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
18 images show assholes' hoarders' response to the gas shortage

Just needed a correcton.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Have the BidenHarris declare martial law and have the military guard the gas stations and only allow each car to get the tank of the car filled.  Give the military shoot to kill orders for anybody who shows up in a hummer, or with a gas can and doesn't leave willingly.

Problem solved.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I remember reading an article in February of 2020.  The gov't said you don't need N95 masks, the next paragraph said that the gov't was buying 300 million N95 masks.  When the gov't tells you not to hoard, you better damn well start hoarding.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm shocked that none of them were smoking while they were doing this
 
flamingboard
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: [Fark user image 600x399]


Elon Musk watching Tesla drivers

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

proton: So gas stations running out of gas is already starting? Manatee in Sarasota county here. Lots of gas stations running out.


I'm confused. Why do you call gasoline gas?

I mean, fine, you have another word for, well, gas? The stuff you pump out of the ground, used for cooking and heating, what do you call that?

The stuff in the pictures id call benzin in my native language, or gasoline when trying to communicate in English.
 
12349876
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They need to get the security cams and license plates and fine all those people putting gasoline into unapproved containers.

And that last image is not price gouging, it's the stations way of saying "we have no gas"
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bermuda59: I'm shocked that none of them were smoking while they were doing this


I had the exact same thought.
 
