This is your Fark Writer's Thread, National Limerick Day Haiku edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So I was totally planning for using National Limerick Day as a topic for this week's writer's thread, and the fact that I write fiction as a hobby should in no way make you think that I'm just making this up to cover for the fact that I didn't actually do any planning at all*.  Anyway, we already have a quality limerick thread for today, so I'm going with the limerick's evil twin, the Haiku.

The blank page awaits
More creative excuses
I did no writing.

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We're getting close to finalizing the cover art for this year, and it's looking freaking awesome!  We definitely can still use submissions in all of the genres we're looking for:

Fantasy
Science Fiction
Humor
Mystery/Suspense/Thriller
Horror

So if you have a brilliant idea for a short story that you'd like to share with the world and help out an excellent children's charity in the process, send it in to us!
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
*Yes, it should
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
First line five sylla
bles, Seven in the second
and five more go here.

And as for the bukkit ...
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i think i wanna

fade into bolivia

yeah, uh huh, thats right
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
here for the winter

our ship is locked in this ice

lets eat each other
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
There once was a man
From Nantucket. You likely
Are already aware.
 
