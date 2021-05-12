 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   2-year-old shoots parents and the recoil takes him out before he can finish them off   (wgme.com) divider line
    Portland, Maine, 2-year-old Maine boy shot parents  
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three birds, one stone?
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One shot, three injured?  Nice hit ratio, kid.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated.


Probably like this, I'm guessing...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Police say there was also a 3-week old baby in the room at the time of the shooting.

Little bastard probably had a shank.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad 2-year-old with a gun is the physics of recoil.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
😂😂😂
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Psychologist: "What did you feel when you shot your parents?"
Kid: "The recoil."
 
schubie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Must've been a lib mixing up gun terminology online. Every time they do, a toddler gets their wings.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated.

Yeah, how was someone able to obtain such easy access to a gun here in America? Real puzzler, that.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Psychologist:  "Dr." Phil "What did you feel when you shot your parents?"
Kid: "Tell me again why you are on TV?"



smart kid!
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He shot his parents then shat himself.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
In a country that loves to lock people up for minor shiat like drugs, I doubt much happens to either of these two chucklefarks.  They should get something like a 5 year suspended sentence, 10 years probation, loss of firearms privileges and 1000 hours of community service.   Just because their toddler failed to kill anyone doesn't mean they learned their lesson.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seems like the trigger pull weight was a bit too light.  Let's check with the 'experts,' at NRA Family.

What the FARK??? That explains a lot.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The story in full, if you're like me and have everything related to Sinclair blocked;


Headline: 2-year-old Maine boy shot parents after finding gun on nightstand, police say

UPDATE: The community is left with questions after a 2-year-old boy shot his parents in West Bath. Read that story here.

Summary: WEST BATH (WGME) -- Police say a 2-year-old boy injured his parents as well as himself after he fired a gun that he found on a nightstand in West Bath Wednesday morning. Police say they responded to a home on New Meadows Road around 8 a. m. for a report of multiple people injured from gunshot wounds. According to police, a 2-year old boy picked up a handgun and fired it.

WEST BATH (WGME) -- Police say a 2-year-old boy injured his parents as well as himself after he fired a gun that he found on a nightstand in West Bath Wednesday morning.

Police say they responded to a home on New Meadows Road around 8 a.m. for a report of multiple people injured from gunshot wounds.

According to police, a 2-year old boy picked up a handgun and fired it. The weapon was unsecured on a nightstand.

Police say the 22-year-old mother suffered a leg injury and the 25-year-old father suffered a minor injury to the back of his head.

The boy was struck in the face by the recoil of the weapon, according to police.

All three were taken to Mid Coast Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was also a 3-week old baby in the room at the time of the shooting.
The baby was turned over to their grandmother, who also lives at the home but was not home at the time of the incident, according to police.

"The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated. This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious," said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry.

The incident remains under investigation.
 
Bruscar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Eliminate both parents' right to own a firearm for the rest of their lives. Leave the Second Amendment untouched for people who are not too stupid to leave a firearm within reach of a toddler.

Ta-dah! I solved our national gun control debate.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FTA:         Police say the 22-year-old mother suffered a leg injury and the 25-year-old father suffered a minor injury to the back of his head.


I'm trying to imagine what the parents were doing that they both got shot with one bullet. Sounds like something that starts out with, "Dear Penthouse"


/Yes, I have a dirty mind
//no, you can't call me
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Parents probably taught it the Weaver stance.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kid heard muttering, "That's what you get having a gun in the house with children."
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Seems like the trigger pull weight was a bit too light.  Let's check with the 'experts,' at NRA Family.

What the FARK??? That explains a lot.


When your trigger pull weight can be described as "a couple of cans of Coors," someone needs to step in.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I read in another article that the kid only had to reload twice.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Police say the 22-year-old mother suffered a leg injury and the 25-year-old father suffered a minor injury to the back of his head.

Sounds like someone was getting frisky.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mrparks: Parents probably taught it the Weaver stance.


Only because Cookie Monster apparently doesn't have an official stance. Yet.

"T is for trigger! That good enough for me!"
 
deffuse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not a gun person, but shouldn't triggers be fairly hard to pull? More than a 2 year old can muster anyway?
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How could this have happened? I mean, how could a 2 year old open a gun safe and... wait, it wasn't secured?
OK, then how could a 2 year old remove the trigger lock and... wait, it didn't have a lock?
OK, then how could a 2 year old load a gun with such... wait, the gun was already loaded?

OK then how could a 2 year old grab a loaded, unsecured gun and fire it? I mean, there was pretty much nothing done to prevent it, so why did it happen?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Homey gotta defend his crib.
 
HoratioGates [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The question of how the boy was able to pick up and fire the weapon is of great concern and is being investigated. This situation, while disturbing, could have had an even more tragic ending. We are thankful that the injuries were not more serious," said Sagadahoc County Sheriff Joel Merry."

They make them so user friendly these days.  I'm pretty sure most 2 year-olds could fire one if they were 'need a nap' grumpy.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

deffuse: Not a gun person, but shouldn't triggers be fairly hard to pull? More than a 2 year old can muster anyway?


I like having a hair trigger. You know, so I can shoot faster. Spray and pray is the way.

/What if there are 30-50 feral hogs in my yard?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UncleDirtNap: Homey gotta defend his crib.


This kid didn't want to stay behind bars for the rest of his life.
 
GreenSun
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice job, baby Wick.
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wrenchboy: FTA:         Police say the 22-year-old mother suffered a leg injury and the 25-year-old father suffered a minor injury to the back of his head.


I'm trying to imagine what the parents were doing that they both got shot with one bullet. Sounds like something that starts out with, "Dear Penthouse"


/Yes, I have a dirty mind
//no, you can't call me


Hmm...

"The mother was shot in the leg, the father had a minor injury to the back of his head and the boy was hit in the face by the recoil of the gun."

I believe the boy thought his mother was choking while his father was suffocating and solved both problems with one shot.
 
