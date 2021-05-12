 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Come for the Magic Eye carpet, stay for the exhibitionist bathtub   (zillow.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is certainly Art Deco.  A "masterpiece", maybe not so much.
It's pretty nice though.
I think it will sell for more than asking.

The track lighting is a definite no for me.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pink... OMG the pink. Authentic art deco design or not that would have to go.
Fark user imageView Full Size

...ditto on the carpet. I need to be able to see furballs before I step on them.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's awful.  I love it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a casino designer was the decorator.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they host a late night talk show in front of the skyline background?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they appear to have a couch in their bathroom.   Surprisingly it's not a black leather one.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could use some paint and new carpet. Otherwise, I'm a sucker for art deco. Gimme the FLW look anyday.
 
bughunter
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: Pink... OMG the pink. Authentic art deco design or not that would have to go.


It looks like the inside of a cluttered...

/help me find my keys and we can drive out
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Looks like a casino designer was the decorator.


That was my first thought, too; specifically the Flamingo in Vegas.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Lots of strange, public bathing stuff going on.

I'm in!
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So they appear to have a couch in their bathroom.   Surprisingly it's not a black leather one.[Fark user image 850x637]


I'm guessing that's for the viewing. I dig the size of the shower, not that anyone would want to watch me bathe.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how much drugs it would take for me to think that looked good, but I'm damn sure I wouldn't survive them.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I want to buy this house, and lease it out to only the classiest of call girls. XD
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: dennysgod: So they appear to have a couch in their bathroom.   Surprisingly it's not a black leather one.[Fark user image 850x637]

I'm guessing that's for the viewing. I dig the size of the shower, not that anyone would want to watch me bathe.


Eventually you'll need a caregiver. They'll want to watch you then. If you fall, they could lose their job.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, not my style, but it certainly has a style. The problem with designing the perfect house for yourself, is you might be a weirdo whose choices no one else could live with.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And behind 
Fark user imageView Full Size

And behind curtain #2, A lovely barclay lounger and outdoor patio set! 
(retail value $129.99)
 
Nailed to the perch [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So they appear to have a couch in their bathroom.   Surprisingly it's not a black leather one.[Fark user image 850x637]


Gotta walk past the person in the bathtub before you go hang out with the person in the shower.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A draped stage with a lounge chair in the kitchen. I can't even
 
Muta
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
None of the furniture looks comfortable.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So they appear to have a couch in their bathroom.


That's where you (and your party) do their drugs before using the shower.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And behind [Fark user image image 850x637]
And behind curtain #2, A lovely barclay lounger and outdoor patio set! 
(retail value $129.99)


Aside from the tromp l'oeil in the back, the door just to the left of it has been disorienting me. Am I going to increase in size like Alice? Is it actually larger than it seems like the original Wonka? WHAT DOES IT MEAN
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

dennysgod: So they appear to have a couch in their bathroom.   Surprisingly it's not a black leather one.[Fark user image 850x637]


Do other people have guests when bathing/showering? I've seen enough of these open bathrooms to make me wonder if I'm living in some kind of sea change moment for letting people watch you take a shiat.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aetre: Russ1642: Looks like a casino designer was the decorator.

That was my first thought, too; specifically the Flamingo in Vegas.


Same here. It just needs a smidgen bit more brass & neon and it's like the Flamingo casino floor from the 90s.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The more I stare at that carpet, the more I wonder why the put a schooner in the living room.
 
AbortionsForAll [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i've paid to fark the mrs. in a place very like this.

i mean i wouldn't want to buy it, just want to rent it for an hour or two.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: That's awful.  I love it.


Fark handle checks out?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bughunter: Alex_Lee: Pink... OMG the pink. Authentic art deco design or not that would have to go.

It looks like the inside of a cluttered...

/help me find my keys and we can drive out


In that context the carpet... oh Lordy!
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

lysdexic: Somaticasual: And behind [Fark user image image 850x637]
And behind curtain #2, A lovely barclay lounger and outdoor patio set! 
(retail value $129.99)

Aside from the tromp l'oeil in the back, the door just to the left of it has been disorienting me. Am I going to increase in size like Alice? Is it actually larger than it seems like the original Wonka? WHAT DOES IT MEAN


Somebody needs to photoshop Danny Torrence on his Big Wheel onto that carpet.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And behind [Fark user image image 850x637]
And behind curtain #2, A lovely barclay lounger and outdoor patio set! 
(retail value $129.99)


I was assuming that that was the chaise longue and dais setup whence one would give audiences to one's subjects.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

blender61: That is certainly Art Deco.  A "masterpiece", maybe not so much.
It's pretty nice though.
I think it will sell for more than asking.

The track lighting is a definite no for me.


It's a solid house underneath the heap of gooey '80's they puked all over it
 
Markoff_Cheney [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The stage, that bar setup? This is a well prebuilt party house with a shiat choice in color and decorating.
If that is your jam, this is the house to throw after parties, charge at the door, and never sleep again.
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That is commitment to a theme, holy shiat.

Also you know there was a sex show going on in that livingroom. "Hi, we've got a chaise on a raised platform surrounded by curtains here for ... the aesthetic." Riiiight.

/giggity
 
Katwang
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I thought hotels, airports, and convention centers scooped up all the carpet design school dropouts.
Looks like one got away.
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It looks like a furniture store, not a house.

A lysergically weird furniture store...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe it's a blessing that all those old movies were in black and white.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: Maybe it's a blessing that all those old movies were in black and white.


images.fastcompany.netView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I would be OK with a small apartment styled after a modern hotel room with the almost zero-privacy bathrooms they started putting in to discourage room sharing.  I certainly wouldn't mind having my spouse on display for me while showering or bathing.

...right up until either my wife or myself had to take a big farty dump or was sick or something.  There are things you don't want to hear or see if you don't have to.  Or if I had friends over, but I'm a Farker so that's not a huge issue.
 
alice_600
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Markoff_Cheney: The stage, that bar setup? This is a well prebuilt party house with a shiat choice in color and decorating.
If that is your jam, this is the house to throw after parties, charge at the door, and never sleep again.


Crap, you could pay your mortgage off in a year. People pay big bucks for these kinds of places to drink smoke and stay overnight. If it's outside a major city with a venue it could venue used as a place for talent to sleep off their hangovers before a show.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alex_Lee: Pink... OMG the pink. Authentic art deco design or not that would have to go.
[Fark user image image 425x600]
...ditto on the carpet. I need to be able to see furballs before I step on them.


Sweet track lighting.
 
orbister
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think this is a converted cinema. Whole lotta proscenia goin' on.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably a late 80's brothel. Someone back then had way too much money on their hands anyway.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: The more I stare at that carpet, the more I wonder why the put a schooner in the living room.


That's not a schooner, it's a sailboat.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That's a place both Elvis and Liberace would have rejected for being too tacky. But throw in a couple of tigers and Joe Exotic might rate it as tolerable, if a little bland.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Did they have it  trucked in from Miami?
 
casual disregard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's certainly a strong dose of "what were they thinking."
 
