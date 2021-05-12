 Skip to content
 
(WSAZ West Virginia)   Cops, are you sure you got the right guy? Guy: *thumbs up*   (wsaz.com) divider line
52
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several times and at police.(Williamson Police Department)

Betty White, please pick up the white courtesy phone, Betty White.
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.


And the cops didn't shoot him...?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wejash [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

I Browse: Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.


And the cops didn't shoot him...?

[Fark user image 448x250] [View Full Size image _x_]



It was alright because he was all white...


And, man, that boy is pretty much 1005 pure white cracker.  My lord.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Even his shirt has track marks on it.
 
DRTFA
1 hour ago  
That's a hard 16 years old.
/ TFA didn't give his age so I assumed.
// Also assume his sister will show up asking about conjugal visits.
/// Third slashie is measuring the distance between buildings prior to shooting since the law gives a limit.
 
holdmybones
1 hour ago  
Mingo County. Yeah, this all checks out.
 
Snapper Carr
1 hour ago  
Who has two thumbs and is going to prison for a long time?
 
palelizard
1 hour ago  
I'd applaud the restraint in the officers use of force, but he's white, and I can no longer give them the benefit of the doubt.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
...and battery on an officer.

Looks like he was hitting the officer's night stick with his nose.
 
casual disregard
1 hour ago  
"Hicks is charged with ten counts of shooting within 500 feet of a dwelling, 14 counts of wanton endangerment, brandishing a deadly weapon, four counts of attempted murder, and battery on an officer."

Could you not? Thanks.
 
srb68
1 hour ago  
Too pasty White to be shot for shooting a police.. also neckbeard guy.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
1 hour ago  
Farkin' hicks, man!
 
kindms
1 hour ago  

I Browse: Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.


And the cops didn't shoot him...?

[Fark user image 448x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


looks like they broke his face and hand though
 
Herr Morgenstern
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If the phrase "Git 'er dun" had a face.
 
Tman144
1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, a 12 year old with a toy gun...
Video shows Cleveland officers shooting boy holding toy gun
Youtube yzj24uHKWv0


Hmmmm, what could be different here...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: [Fark user image 850x1133]

If the phrase "Git 'er dun" had a face.



Those are some impressive scars.

Burned himself with the meth pipe, I'm guessing.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Farkin' hicks, man!


Hoopies, in WVA they aren't hicks, they're Hoopies.
 
FormlessOne
1 hour ago  
Neat. Arrested earlier this year for driving on a DUI-revoked license, and in 2016 for domestic battery. Guess he wanted to commit suicide by cop.
 
Dead on the River [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Three thumbs if you include the head.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farkin_Crazy
1 hour ago  
West By God Virginny, ya say?

Shocker, I tell ya. Complete shocker.

And Narcan wasn't involved? Unbelievable.
 
Flowery Twats
1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: Who has two thumbs and is going to prison for a long time?


More like 1.5 thumbs.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several times and at police.(Williamson Police Department)

Betty White, please pick up the white courtesy phone, Betty White.


Racist.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
Fry him.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Proud inbred hick trumper right there.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
1 hour ago  
When hobbits go bad.
 
jim32rr
1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Proud inbred hick trumper right there.


He left you, let it go.
 
Ganon D. Mire
1 hour ago  

wejash: I Browse: Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.


And the cops didn't shoot him...?

[Fark user image 448x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was alright because he was all white...


And, man, that boy is pretty much 1005 pure white cracker.  My lord.


Exactly.  They needed a clearer target.
Fark user imageView Full Size

(with sincere and humble apologies to the man in this stock photo)
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

Tman144: Meanwhile, a 12 year old with a toy gun...
[YouTube video: Video shows Cleveland officers shooting boy holding toy gun]

Hmmmm, what could be different here...


Don't forget recent teen black girl shot and killed by cops for swinging a knife at one of her attackers who was already moving back out of reach.

But scary black girl, shoot her.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
1 hour ago  

jim32rr: lolmao500: Proud inbred hick trumper right there.

He left you, let it go.


As long as trump is still alive or trump isnt seen as the traitor he is by 100% of americans I will not let it go.

Trumpers are a farking bunch of degenerates and they should be called on it.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
56 minutes ago  
Now that's what i call conservative virtue signaling.
 
cameroncrazy1984
56 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Lambskincoat: A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several times and at police.(Williamson Police Department)

Betty White, please pick up the white courtesy phone, Betty White.

Racist.


Username checks out.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
45 minutes ago  

Ganon D. Mire: wejash: I Browse: Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.


And the cops didn't shoot him...?

[Fark user image 448x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was alright because he was all white...


And, man, that boy is pretty much 1005 pure white cracker.  My lord.

Exactly.  They needed a clearer target.
[Fark user image image 425x283]
(with sincere and humble apologies to the man in this stock photo)


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
mom_dropped_me [OhFark]
41 minutes ago  
A coal country good old boy shooting up town sounds pretty normal for a weekend. Guess they frown on his shenanigans during the week
 
SurelyShirley
41 minutes ago  
Hang Ten, Brah!

Fark user imageView Full Size



holdmybones: Mingo County. Yeah, this all checks out.


We're in somewhat rural Oregon, not Mingo County rural, though, and one of our neighbors just sold his 30 y.o. double wide for close to $600k (yes, it has acreage attached to it). Another neighbor listed their (admittedly quite lovely) 4bd/4ba house on the same acreage (we all have the same size property in the neighborhood) for a whopping $1.9M
Now Mrs Shirley and myself were considering cashing in on that trend, but then the question arises where to go, since every market seems to go up.
Cue Mingo County. A cute manufactured home for a mere $75k
Retirement here we come!
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
38 minutes ago  

wejash: I Browse: Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.


And the cops didn't shoot him...?

[Fark user image 448x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was alright because he was all white...


And, man, that boy is pretty much 1005 pure white cracker.  My lord.


Looks like a gammon.
 
FormlessOne
36 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Cue Mingo County. A cute manufactured home for a mere $75k
Retirement here we come!


We're in a similar boat. The county just told us our house & quarter-acre is now worth $420K for tax purposes, and my first thought was "...I can work off a HughesNet setup - wanna buy an RV?"
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
36 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: Ganon D. Mire: wejash: I Browse: Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.


And the cops didn't shoot him...?

[Fark user image 448x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was alright because he was all white...


And, man, that boy is pretty much 1005 pure white cracker.  My lord.

Exactly.  They needed a clearer target.
[Fark user image image 425x283]
(with sincere and humble apologies to the man in this stock photo)

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 460x613]


Gasp - I did not get that until today.  That is very naughty.
 
FormlessOne
35 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: wejash: I Browse: Williamson police say Andrew Hicks fired 16 shots in a neighborhood. He then fired shots at responding officers.


And the cops didn't shoot him...?

[Fark user image 448x250] [View Full Size image _x_]


It was alright because he was all white...


And, man, that boy is pretty much 1005 pure white cracker.  My lord.

Looks like a gammon.


Guy looks so much like a throwback that I'll bet his appendix actually does something besides catch seeds...
 
LoneVVolf
32 minutes ago  
Invisible_sammich.jpg
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Tman144: Meanwhile, a 12 year old with a toy gun...
[YouTube video: Video shows Cleveland officers shooting boy holding toy gun]

Hmmmm, what could be different here...

Don't forget recent teen black girl shot and killed by cops for swinging a knife at one of her attackers who was already moving back out of reach.

But scary black girl, shoot her.


By "backing out of reach" you must mean "pinned up against the hood of the car".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
25 minutes ago  
Another one that needs to be culled from the herd. In public view.
 
Isitoveryet
24 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Cue Mingo County. A cute manufactured home for a mere $75k


my calculated commute time from that property to work was "1 day 11 hours"
which isn't much more than the average commute time in my area
and better than LA, i would assume.

considering it
 
nicoffeine
22 minutes ago  
"Gee I wish the cops killed this guy."

Oh, Fark, you and you're wacky antics.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
19 minutes ago  
shiat like this makes me question my white supremacy
 
cameroncrazy1984
16 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: "Gee I wish the cops killed this guy."

Oh, Fark, you and you're wacky antics.


Noticing that they didn't isn't the same as wishing they did.
 
nicoffeine
13 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: nicoffeine: "Gee I wish the cops killed this guy."

Oh, Fark, you and you're wacky antics.

Noticing that they didn't isn't the same as wishing they did.


I read the thread. Don't give me that "nobody said it" bull. Seriously wishing a guy was killed here
 
cameroncrazy1984
12 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: cameroncrazy1984: nicoffeine: "Gee I wish the cops killed this guy."

Oh, Fark, you and you're wacky antics.

Noticing that they didn't isn't the same as wishing they did.

I read the thread. Don't give me that "nobody said it" bull. Seriously wishing a guy was killed here


Who?
 
valenumr
9 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Lambskincoat: A man was arrested Wednesday morning after police say he shot a gun in a neighborhood several times and at police.(Williamson Police Department)

Betty White, please pick up the white courtesy phone, Betty White.

Racist.


Yeah, that's not gonna fly here. And I mean you CNF.
 
nicoffeine
9 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: nicoffeine: cameroncrazy1984: nicoffeine: "Gee I wish the cops killed this guy."

Oh, Fark, you and you're wacky antics.

Noticing that they didn't isn't the same as wishing they did.

I read the thread. Don't give me that "nobody said it" bull. Seriously wishing a guy was killed here

Who?


img.fark.netWTFDYW
img.fark.net
14 minutes ago
Another one that needs to be culled from the herd. In public view.
 
