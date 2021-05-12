 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   PSA: If you a buying a new car using a stolen identity it's really not a good idea to let the dealership take a picture of you with your new whip   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Dumbass, Identity theft, Crime, Kansas City Missouri Police Department, Police, Theft, Missouri, Police Department, Social Security number  
•       •       •

590 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 7:22 PM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man Immediately Identified After Police Post Tweet of Him Posing by Car He Purchased With Fake ID

Those Real IDs are pretty damn valuable.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police said they were following up on an identity theft case from last summer, when the suspect allegedly used a stolen ID to purchase a $58,000 Ford Explorer on July 23.

In other more shocking news, some people apparently still buy new Ford Exploders, and they can cost around $60K.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I've been asked why I got arrested in Richmond, VA and Philadelphia, PA. I had to explain that I haven't been in Richmond since 2004 and I've never been to Philadelphia. Also I've never been arrested but that always seems to be a minor concern at best.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'd think wearing a mask would help disguise you.
 
skyotter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Whip" means car?
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So, instead of buying unserialized goods that could be sold second hand offline for cash, this idiot buys a good that has a nationally unique and stringent serial based tracking due to a history of theft and cannot be used legally on roads without registering said unique serial into various online databases including the state governments.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How did he expect to register the vehicle? I guess it's possible it was headed to a chop shop, but if he tried to register it, getting plates, insurance, etc..., he's have been busted due to that pesky VIN.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

skyotter: "Whip" means car?


Apparently. I'm going to tell my nephew he's got a cool whip next time I see him.

I will be very proud and disappointed in myself at the same time.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

skyotter: "Whip" means car?


I don't recommend it.

Ghost Riding The Whip Compilation
Youtube 5v1HvxXaq4w
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Is it just me or does the goof look like Trump Jr. ?
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

maxis_mydog: Is it just me or does the goof look like Trump Jr. ?


He's wearing a mask, so no.
 
boozehat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you a what?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh. Buying a car is silly, as it is, anyway. Why not go full idiot?🤷
 
phishrace
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: You'd think wearing a mask would help disguise you.


Wearing a mask while driving an Explorer describes about 40% of the population of my town. Dude never would've got caught here.

They're all driving to the dog park, apparently.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.