 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The flying of Nazi and Confederate flags prompt investigation of possible hate crime in, Canada?   (msn.com) divider line
40
    More: Sad, Canada, Simon Wiesenthal, Nazi Germany, Nazism, Simon Wiesenthal Center, Neo-Nazism, Antisemitism, Hatred  
•       •       •

580 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 8:37 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Canadian Activist" Erza Levant's house?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fascism is like second-hand smoke. Neighboring countries are just as susceptible to developing Nazis as the source is constantly close.
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously just celebrating a storied heritage.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scottydoesntknow: Fascism is like second-hand smoke. Neighboring countries are just as susceptible to developing Nazis as the source is constantly close.


Like Bedbugs or Herpes, bad ideology is hard to stop if it distracts enough people from their actual problems....
 
starsrift
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Like it or not, I believe it remains legal to fly a Nazi flag and doing so isn't a hate crime. Bad taste, sure, but there are freeze peach laws in Canuckia.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That Confederate is far from home. Great grandpappy probably ran away to avoid the draft in 1863.
 
caffeine_addict
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It isn't illegal to fly the flags.  Distasteful, idiotic, trollish - yes.  But not illegal

What they might be doing behind the flags might be but is that probable cause enough to search the property?   In the US the answer is no. Or half the pick-ups in the South would be stopped and searched and houses raided because of their flags/stickers/combos
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, the Confederate flag of losers flying in Canada? That doesn't even make sense. Unless of course you're a racist twatwaffle. And dumb as a stump.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
With that many mullets, it was just a matter of time.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: What they might be doing behind the flags might be but is that probable cause enough to search the property? In the US the answer is no. Or half the pick-ups in the South would be stopped and searched and houses raided because of their flags/stickers/combos


Another example of where Canada has their shiat together, and the USA is farked up.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: scottydoesntknow: Fascism is like second-hand smoke. Neighboring countries are just as susceptible to developing Nazis as the source is constantly close.

Like Bedbugs or Herpes, bad ideology is hard to stop if it distracts enough people from their actual problems....


Since I watched that documentary on the Flat Earf (you know the one)...I agree more and more with the conclusion.

The world is scary. People are scared. The world doesn't make sense to them. Conspiracy theories take the huge obscure amorphous problems...they define the problem as a result of people out to get them. Suddenly...it's no longer inscrutable, uncontrollable forces. It's a person or a group.

/ when I went to type "It's"...my phone suggested "It's-a-me Mario". Well played, phone...well played
 
Trocadero
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: It isn't illegal to fly the flags.  Distasteful, idiotic, trollish - yes.  But not illegal

What they might be doing behind the flags might be but is that probable cause enough to search the property?   In the US the answer is no. Or half the pick-ups in the South would be stopped and searched and houses raided because of their flags/stickers/combos


In high school, Cuban friend of mine had a Cuban sticker on his truck. Kept getting pulled over, took the sticker off, voila, drastically fewer pull overs. No idea whether the cops were racist against Cubans or Puerto Ricans.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
When they said the South will rise again, what they really meant was the South will rise again in the south of the north.  Must have been in the fine print.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Didn't the Confederate president die in Canada so heritage?

Canadian Nazis = Niczies. Ve vill invade your country if you vill allow it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Travis Patron, leader of the fringe white nationalist group, was charged in February over an anti-Semitic video in which he called for Jewish people to be removed "once and for all" from the country.

"From day one we have seen every single hate movement and prominent individual that we monitor become involved in the COVID conspiracy movement. At this point they are one in the same," Evan Balgord, executive Director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, told CTV News."


Many of the anti-mask rallies in Canada have had MAGA hats, Trump flags, confederate flags, and gadsden flags so it really doesn't surprise me that there are full on nazis there too.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Post civil war a number of confederate soldiers went west, robbed banks and then headed to Canada.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Didn't the Confederate president die in Canada so heritage?


Close, New Orleans.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

caffeine_addict: It isn't illegal to fly the flags.  Distasteful, idiotic, trollish - yes.  But not illegal

What they might be doing behind the flags might be but is that probable cause enough to search the property?   In the US the answer is no. Or half the pick-ups in the South would be stopped and searched and houses raided because of their flags/stickers/combos


The only reason the cops in the south don't harrass people with confederate bumper stickers is because they agree with them.  If those were Hillary bumper stickers in that same south it would be a totally different story.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

gopher321: Yeah, the Confederate flag of losers flying in Canada? That doesn't even make sense. Unless of course you're a racist twatwaffle. And dumb as a stump.


Honestly? I've seen worse. For example: Forrest's Cavalry. If one is flying the Battle Flag of the Army of Northern Virginia....then they are a dumb ass.

If they are flying Forrest's Cavalry....they deserve every bad thing that happens to them.

/ for those who may have forgotten...Forrest is the asshat who started the KKK. The primary difference between his flag and the Battle Flag of the Army of Northern Virginia is that Forrest's flag is missing a star in the center
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Being an American traitor in Canada should be probable cause enough for lots of searching. Lots of searching.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Travis Patron, leader of the fringe white nationalist group,


So there was white fringe on the flag?
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They don't call it Klanberta for nothing.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
When we say Canada is America's hat, we don't mean a MAGA cap guys.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Growing up I mostly heard it referred to as the "rebel flag" and it was sort of like  a redneck version of wearing your pants down around your knees and you'd only see them slapped on a pick up truck or hanging in the garage by the beer fridge. I've never seen anybody flying one because there's no southern heritage to celebrate and while it doesn't have quite the same baggage it is at best considered in bad taste. Flying it with a Nazi flag sort of tells your where his mind is at though.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Germany probably has the right idea in regards to Nazi paraphernalia. They're intimately knowledgeable.
Good work Canada.
 
lurkey
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: When they said the South will rise again, what they really meant was the South will rise again in the south of the north.  Must have been in the fine print.


It's a methane reference.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Travis Patron, leader of the fringe white nationalist group, was charged in February over an anti-Semitic video in which he called for Jewish people to be removed "once and for all" from the country."

Counter-proposal: Travis Patron and all members of his group be removed "once and for all" from Canada.  And if I had my druthers it would be via trebuchet*.

/*Into the Northern Atlantic, Northern Pacific, Arctic Ocean, strategically placed wall somewhere, whatever.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

beezeltown: [Fark user image image 425x366]


I'm stealing this. I realize it was probably stolen to begin with, but I'm stealing it....again.....because Iaughed for the first time in a long time. farking brilliant.
 
CVGScorch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Alberta can secede anytime it wants. farking redneck inbred hillybilly shiatheads.
 
dywed88
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

StaleCoffee: Obviously just celebrating a storied heritage.


How do you know his father wasn't a member of the Hitler Youth whose grandfather was a loyal black man who defended his homeland against dirty Northern Aggression alongside his kind and generous benefactor who gave him room and board?

/Someone needs to kick that turd's ass
 
Discordulator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "Travis Patron, leader of the fringe white nationalist group, was charged in February over an anti-Semitic video in which he called for Jewish people to be removed "once and for all" from the country.

"From day one we have seen every single hate movement and prominent individual that we monitor become involved in the COVID conspiracy movement. At this point they are one in the same," Evan Balgord, executive Director of the Canadian Anti-Hate Network, told CTV News."


Many of the anti-mask rallies in Canada have had MAGA hats, Trump flags, confederate flags, and gadsden flags so it really doesn't surprise me that there are full on nazis there too.


Edmonton had tiki torches qt an anti-mask rally. They were using pics from Unite the Right to promote this idea.
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

CVGScorch: Alberta can secede anytime it wants. farking redneck inbred hillybilly shiatheads.


Saskatchewan over in the corner saying "let them fight, okayrait."
 
Vern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Trocadero: caffeine_addict: It isn't illegal to fly the flags.  Distasteful, idiotic, trollish - yes.  But not illegal

What they might be doing behind the flags might be but is that probable cause enough to search the property?   In the US the answer is no. Or half the pick-ups in the South would be stopped and searched and houses raided because of their flags/stickers/combos

In high school, Cuban friend of mine had a Cuban sticker on his truck. Kept getting pulled over, took the sticker off, voila, drastically fewer pull overs. No idea whether the cops were racist against Cubans or Puerto Ricans.


Well, in South Dakota if you don't want to get pulled over, put an NRA bumper sticker and a "Support the Troops" ribbon on your vehicle. I'm sure a Trump sticker would help, but I just can't bring myself to that.

Also, if you want people breaking into your vehicle looking for firearms, put an NRA sticker on your car.

I've gotten by just fine for decades sans stickers. And I would say it's because I'm white, but my complexion makes me look somewhat Native American or Hispanic at a cursory glance. Not sure where it came from, but a darker complexion is common on my paternal Grandmother's side.

So yeah, I feel like I've been stopped by cops more often because of it, but once they get close I think they realize "Oh wait, this guy is actually white.".
 
Discordulator
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CVGScorch: Alberta can secede anytime it wants. farking redneck inbred hillybilly shiatheads.


At one point, I would have said there's lots of good here in Alberta.  Now I'm looking into which provinces would recognize my credentials...
 
dywed88
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Didn't the Confederate president die in Canada so heritage?

Canadian Nazis = Niczies. Ve vill invade your country if you vill allow it.


The Traitor-in-Chief lived primarily in Canada until Johnson pardoned all those who committed treason. He then returned to the South for the rest of his life.

I think he died in New Orleans.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: beezeltown: [Fark user image image 425x366]

I'm stealing this. I realize it was probably stolen to begin with, but I'm stealing it....again.....because Iaughed for the first time in a long time. farking brilliant.


I believe the first I saw said "Stares motherf*ckerly." I just mashed it with "triggering intensifies." Memes are like playing the blues...it's all a variation on what's already been done, at best. Steal away...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Chinesenookiefactory: beezeltown: [Fark user image image 425x366]

I'm stealing this. I realize it was probably stolen to begin with, but I'm stealing it....again.....because Iaughed for the first time in a long time. farking brilliant.

I believe the first I saw said "Stares motherf*ckerly." I just mashed it with "triggering intensifies." Memes are like playing the blues...it's all a variation on what's already been done, at best. Steal away...


Also make sure to take its accessory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.