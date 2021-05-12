 Skip to content
(MSN)   A New Zealand One Shoes employee stands accused of taking covert photos of his customers and co-workers before committing sexual acts with their footwear. Will be hoofing his way to jail   (msn.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
skyotter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
static1.squarespace.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But he doesn't have to worry about COVID. So he's got that goin' for him. Which is nice.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image image 488x998]


I will not be ashamed of my Reimu.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dan?!
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 629x971]



Well, I guess I'll try to erase that image with a significant amount of gin.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 629x971]


I hate you.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: lolmao500: [Fark user image 629x971]


Well, I guess I'll try to erase that image with a significant amount of gin.


User name checks out.

Can people stop being gross? Y'all's asses is gross.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
the feet guys explained it to me
and it made sense
it really did

but i still don't get it
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A one shoe store is an odd niche. How much demand is there for that?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
New Zealand One Shoes employee

So... using Shoes as a verb?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: New Zealand One Shoes employee

So... using Shoes as a verb?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: New Zealand One Shoes employee

So... using Shoes as a verb?


🎶 Shoe the workers, with no shoes on their feet.🎶
 
nakmuay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 488x998]


I looked up the comic.

Fark user image

/the more you know
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Bow tie, collar buttoned up without a jacket, hanging out outside a public restroom, US flag: it's like a full Tosser starter kit.
 
buntz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess I'm confused, does he have a foot fetish or a shoe fetish?

Was he taking pictures of the women's feet, or was he just taking pictures of the shoes?

I am not kink shaming, and I don't necessarily get the foot fetish, but it makes a lot more sense to me than the shoe fetish
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

nakmuay: lolmao500: [Fark user image 488x998]

I looked up the comic.

[Fark user image 651x97]

/the more you know


Nazis are spreading their BS with comics and memes? FFS
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

