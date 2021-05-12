 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Israel vows to make things go boom until things stop going boom   (theguardian.com) divider line
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

You dumb farks did this to yourselves and now you want sympathy? Go fark yourselves and cease trying to take your betters down with you.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: [Fark user image image 425x425]
You dumb farks did this to yourselves and now you want sympathy? Go fark yourselves and cease trying to take your betters down with you.


And in case my posting history isn't sufficient, I am referring to Israel. Stop stealing land that doesn't belong to you and maybe you won't get rockets shot in your direction.
 
Two16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a final answer.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll have to keep committing atrocities in response to the atrocities we've committed. Our hands are really tied here.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fighting is over religion right?  One god liked a bit of land, another god liked the same bit of land? Did I get that right? If so, how come those two gods aren't fighting it out themselves?

I swear, religion sucks monkey balls.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that each iron dome shot costs $40k?  Maybe that's BS, but seems like a valid strategy to just throw up cheap rockets and exhaust the expensive interceptors.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The fighting is over religion right?  One god liked a bit of land, another god liked the same bit of land? Did I get that right? If so, how come those two gods aren't fighting it out themselves?

I swear, religion sucks monkey balls.


Spoiler: same god, different prophets.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The fighting is over religion right?  One god liked a bit of land, another god liked the same bit of land? Did I get that right? If so, how come those two gods aren't fighting it out themselves?

I swear, religion sucks monkey balls.


If both sides managed to annihilate the other, that would...uh...ummmmm. Trying to see a downside here.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The beating will continue until morale improves!
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should send Jared Kushner in to straighten it all out. He'll know what to do.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: NuclearPenguins: [Fark user image image 425x425]
You dumb farks did this to yourselves and now you want sympathy? Go fark yourselves and cease trying to take your betters down with you.

And in case my posting history isn't sufficient, I am referring to Israel. Stop stealing land that doesn't belong to you and maybe you won't get rockets shot in your direction.


I get and empathize with the horrible persecution and atrocities perpetrated on Jewish people in many generations past for religio-political reasons.  But none of that excuses abusing present generations of other peoples.  And I resent the degree to which I have been co-opted by my own US government in supporting any humanitarian misbehavior abroad.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.


So are Likud. Or does "corralling members of an ethno-religious group in increasingly-small, crowded areas, stealing their property, and killing dozens upon dozens of them as collective punishment for the actions of any who fight back" not ring any bells?

Israel is the side with the power and the leverage to stop this. Instead, they continue committing atrocities, and blame Palestinians for supporting people that will fight back, because they have a very justified fear that if they DON'T fight back, they will be exterminated.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why aren't they using their space lasers?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious what will happen if a bunch of rockets start landing in Tel Aviv. If Israel will not stop bombing and killing civilians in urban area they should expect a similar reply.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.


How many Palestinian settlements have encroached on Israeli lands?

As I said previous in an earlier thread today, if someone is stealing your land you have every right to defend yourself.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The fighting is over religion right?  One god liked a bit of land, another god liked the same bit of land? Did I get that right? If so, how come those two gods aren't fighting it out themselves?

I swear, religion sucks monkey balls.


Same god, different prophets. The prophets are happy for having delivered their testaments and their covenants, so they won't fight each other.

It's not so much over religion as it is about colonialism and the legacy of slavery that lasts thousands of years.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why there will always be conflict between Israel and Palestine.

1. Palestinians throw rocks.
2. Israeli tanks blow up Palestinian buildings, which make more rocks.
3. Repeat.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of these anti-Israel stories have really made me concerned that the Jews are losing control of the media.

Its sad.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So once all human life is wiped out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: steklo: The fighting is over religion right?  One god liked a bit of land, another god liked the same bit of land? Did I get that right? If so, how come those two gods aren't fighting it out themselves?

I swear, religion sucks monkey balls.

Spoiler: same god, different prophets.


Worse, goes back to two kids of one patriarch (half-brothers) and inheritance.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why there will always be conflict between Israel and Palestine.

1. Palestinians throw rocks.
2. Israeli tanks blow up Palestinian buildings, which make more rocks.
3. Repeat.


No, Israelis are going to exterminate the Palestinians.  Take about another 25 years probably.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.


But also Fark Israel in both tacitly and explicitly encouraging their own settlers to take other people's land and homes.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Huntceet: Why aren't they using their space lasers?


They don't have enough space for them.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Two16: Sounds like a final answer.


One could even say a final solution
 
Lord Dimwit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, I support Israel's right to basic existence and safety, and I think Israel is unfairly treated a lot of the time...

...but this shiat is stupid. They are wrong. They need to deescalate, apologize, and think hard about what they've done.

(I also feel like this was intentionally escalated at least in part to distract from Netanyahu's problems.)
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SansNeural: Huntceet: Why aren't they using their space lasers?

They don't have enough space for them.


Sounds like they need more Lebensraum then
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordJiro: Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.

So are Likud. Or does "corralling members of an ethno-religious group in increasingly-small, crowded areas, stealing their property, and killing dozens upon dozens of them as collective punishment for the actions of any who fight back" not ring any bells?

Israel is the side with the power and the leverage to stop this. Instead, they continue committing atrocities, and blame Palestinians for supporting people that will fight back, because they have a very justified fear that if they DON'T fight back, they will be exterminated.


By "stop this" you mean let Hamas attack them until they're all dead. That's what you want Israel to do.

Because that's what Hamas wants.

Fark this biased reporting which always ignores Hamas's attacks and pretends the response is the first strike. Every goddamned time.

And don't even start on whining about Israel's government. It's about as right-wing as Barrack Obama. No government would tolerate the attacks Hamas has perpetrated, but you pretend it's some kind of overreaction.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: The fighting is over religion right?  One god liked a bit of land, another god liked the same bit of land? Did I get that right? If so, how come those two gods aren't fighting it out themselves?

I swear, religion sucks monkey balls.


Difficulty: same god.

This is about who Sky Daddy loves more.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Dimwit: Look, I support Israel's right to basic existence and safety, and I think Israel is unfairly treated a lot of the time...

...but this shiat is stupid. They are wrong. They need to deescalate, apologize, and think hard about what they've done.

(I also feel like this was intentionally escalated at least in part to distract from Netanyahu's problems.)


Partially? Any time peace threatens to break out Likud is forced to do something violent and escalatory.
How else would they stay in power?
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Curious what will happen if a bunch of rockets start landing in Tel Aviv. If Israel will not stop bombing and killing civilians in urban area they should expect a similar reply.


Israel is retaliating to a retaliation to a retaliation to a retaliation to a...

Missiles fired at Tel Aviv is nothing new.

19 hours ago...
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: I read that each iron dome shot costs $40k?  Maybe that's BS, but seems like a valid strategy to just throw up cheap rockets and exhaust the expensive interceptors.


Americans are paying for it to the tune of $2B a year.

Why are my tax dollars subsidizing a colonial state to commit war crimes and genocide?

/need to stop subsidizing genocide and war crimes at a bare minimum.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: steklo: The fighting is over religion right?  One god liked a bit of land, another god liked the same bit of land? Did I get that right? If so, how come those two gods aren't fighting it out themselves?

I swear, religion sucks monkey balls.

If both sides managed to annihilate the other, that would...uh...ummmmm. Trying to see a downside here.


*shrug*
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.


We found another colonial settler in favor of war crimes...
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: LordJiro: Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.

So are Likud. Or does "corralling members of an ethno-religious group in increasingly-small, crowded areas, stealing their property, and killing dozens upon dozens of them as collective punishment for the actions of any who fight back" not ring any bells?

Israel is the side with the power and the leverage to stop this. Instead, they continue committing atrocities, and blame Palestinians for supporting people that will fight back, because they have a very justified fear that if they DON'T fight back, they will be exterminated.

By "stop this" you mean let Hamas attack them until they're all dead. That's what you want Israel to do.

Because that's what Hamas wants.

Fark this biased reporting which always ignores Hamas's attacks and pretends the response is the first strike. Every goddamned time.

And don't even start on whining about Israel's government. It's about as right-wing as Barrack Obama. No government would tolerate the attacks Hamas has perpetrated, but you pretend it's some kind of overreaction.


How much land did Obama's administration steal again? Israel deserves this until they dismantle every single settlement. This is called reaping what one has sowed.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.

How many Palestinian settlements have encroached on Israeli lands?

As I said previous in an earlier thread today, if someone is stealing your land you have every right to defend yourself.


All of them. Israel gave them "land for peace" and the ink hadn't even dried before the Palestinians shiat all over their land, and used the aid money for building a society to buy bombs and rockets to kill Israelis.

The Palestinians are the KKK of the Levant.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Jews and the Arabs in that area ever get along?  Before 1947, back in the 1800's, the 1300's the 0's?  BC?

Or is the creation of Israel in 1947 to blame?

Trying to understand....is it a religious conflict primarily or is it territorial?
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just let them fight it out.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: MythDragon: Why there will always be conflict between Israel and Palestine.

1. Palestinians throw rocks.
2. Israeli tanks blow up Palestinian buildings, which make more rocks.
3. Repeat.

No, Israelis are going to exterminate the Palestinians.  Take about another 25 years probably.


If that was their goal, it would take them about a week including time off for Shabbat.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: All of these anti-Israel stories have really made me concerned that the Jews are losing control of the media.

Its sad.


Settle down, Sarah Silverman :P
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: Why there will always be conflict between Israel and Palestine.

1. Palestinians throw rocks.
2. Israeli tanks blow up Palestinian buildings, which make more rocks.
3. Repeat.


Rocketsnot rocks. And mortar shells. And bombs.

But you knew that when you lied for a bunch of Nazis.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Israel just destroyed an apartment building, killing 30+ people and leaving a shiatload of others suddenly homeless, and we're supposed to think they're the "good guys" because they had soldiers warn people a few minutes beforehand so they'd be alive but suddenly homeless.

Israel attacked peaceful worshipers at an extremely-holy site during a holiday, based on the alleged actions of a few outside..

Israel routinely silences Palestinian journalists, targets medics and journalists covering protests (as well as peaceful protesters).

Israel has used white farking phosphorous on civilians.

But we're supposed to be surprised, let alone mad, that the Palestinians support people who will at least make a show of fighting back? That they support extremist rhetoric against the people that have been doing this shiat to them for so long? It's not like the Nazis who claimed Jewish people were some insidious world-dominating "threat" to cover for their own nation's failures; the Israeli government poses a very real threat to the lives and livelihoods of Palestinians, and demonstrates that every farking day.

Fark Israel's government. And fark the United States' support of the regime, because that's the primary reason they get away with all this shiat.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think one of the reasons this has gone on so long is that both sides of the conflict consist of populations who are victims of mass disinformation campaigns that ho back generations.

Both sides are convinced that god has given them the small strip of land that they fight over and that he wants only them to have it.

In modern times both sides get spoon fed a diet of propoganda that plays up the other sides atrocities and makes excuses for their own.  Neither side has clean hands, but they are absolutely convinced they are in the right.

It's like if two different groups of people had their own version of Fox News pushing them to hate and fight each other.  On both sides you have folks who can see through the BS, but the countries are ran by old dotards who can no longer distinguish between their own lies and the truth, and have an army of whatever the semitic equivalent of rednecks is backing them, and keeping them in power.

Both sides have suffered legitimate atrocities at the hands of the other, and they are not simply gonna forget that.

Then you throw in all the Christian and Muslim outsiders who each back a respected side with large amounts of cash, and egg them on, because they want the world to end in fire, because then God will come back.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AllCatsAreBeautiful: Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.

We found another colonial settler in favor of war crimes...


Found the Nazi supporter.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: I read that each iron dome shot costs $40k?  Maybe that's BS, but seems like a valid strategy to just throw up cheap rockets and exhaust the expensive interceptors.


Yeah it costs $40k.

Theyve been studying making the same system but with lasers... each shot would cost like $1... so all those rockets would be a total waste of money.

Once solid state lasers can be easily deployed, every country that wont have that will be screwed.

If America/Europe were to deploy a shiat ton of those and test those against ICBMs, Kim Jong Un, Xi and Putin better watch out because we could finally take them out once and for all.
 
ThrillaManilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: LordJiro: Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.

So are Likud. Or does "corralling members of an ethno-religious group in increasingly-small, crowded areas, stealing their property, and killing dozens upon dozens of them as collective punishment for the actions of any who fight back" not ring any bells?

Israel is the side with the power and the leverage to stop this. Instead, they continue committing atrocities, and blame Palestinians for supporting people that will fight back, because they have a very justified fear that if they DON'T fight back, they will be exterminated.

By "stop this" you mean let Hamas attack them until they're all dead. That's what you want Israel to do.

Because that's what Hamas wants.

Fark this biased reporting which always ignores Hamas's attacks and pretends the response is the first strike. Every goddamned time.

And don't even start on whining about Israel's government. It's about as right-wing as Barrack Obama. No government would tolerate the attacks Hamas has perpetrated, but you pretend it's some kind of overreaction.


Is Israel just a stand-in for cops to the bootlicker brigade?
 
Jelly Bean Raider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.


Guessing the boot polish you enjoy licking the most is white?
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NuclearPenguins: Boojum2k: Fark Hamas. Let them reap what they've sown. They're Nazis in all but name.

So are their supporters.

How many Palestinian settlements have encroached on Israeli lands?

As I said previous in an earlier thread today, if someone is stealing your land you have every right to defend yourself.


He considers people defending themselves or resisting genocide to be anti-semitic terrorists, if the aggressors happen to be Jewish.
 
