(BBC-US)   You see, the key to being a penguin at the London Aquarium is to kick someone's ass the first day, or become someone's biatch. Then everything will be okay   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Interesting, Reproduction, sex couples, Gentoo penguins, mating season, breeding season, male-female penguin couples, Penguin, Gentoo Penguin  
•       •       •

posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 3:50 PM



15 Comments     (+0 »)
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is why Sidney plays in Pittsburgh....
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They use pebbles as part of a mating ritual? That explains this movie.....

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: They use pebbles as part of a mating ritual? That explains this movie.....

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 326x475]


Many birds do this
 
swarrt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burma!
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this breeding season we also have two female same-sex couples

Fark user imageView Full Size

Approves.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: kdawg7736: They use pebbles as part of a mating ritual? That explains this movie.....

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 326x475]

Many birds do this


...with some preferring larger rocks than others.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
blueberryandpinks.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It's the Pawnee Zoo all over again.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some male penguins prefer the company of males of another species.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two same-sex couples have formed as the Gentoo penguins go through their mating season at the Sea Life aquarium in London.

This is what ultimately happens if you let your child experiment with Linux.
 
loki021376
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that kiddos is some high quality trolling! Go Caps.

OtherLittleGuy: Which is why Sidney plays in Pittsburgh....
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: Two same-sex couples have formed as the Gentoo penguins go through their mating season at the Sea Life aquarium in London.

This is what ultimately happens if you let your child experiment with Linux.


One up-vote for Linux, then?
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"I sentence you to three years in a federal Pound Me In The Ass aquarium!"
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pengaywin...?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

