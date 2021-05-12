 Skip to content
 
(Salt Lake Tribune)   Utah restaurant bar requiring vaccination card and ID. Of course the mouthbreathers have a problem with this   (sltrib.com) divider line
19
posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 3:20 PM



Dafatone
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The Bayou is a very cool place with a fantastic beer selection.

Food could be better, though.

/Good for them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
said last night on PBS that Utah had the lowest vaccination rate out of all the states so yeah, good luck
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Then you are clearly welcome to take your business elsewhere.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One caller accused Alston of running a "pedophile beer cult" - making him the new Comet Ping-Pong, the Washington, D.C., pizza parlor where QAnon conspiracists believed Hillary Clinton and Democrats ran a child sex trafficking ring in the basement - then went off on a tangent about how soy was turning people gay.


Now that's just silly. Tofu turns you gay, soy makes you trans.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Restaurants should be able to serve who they want!"
"Restaurants shouldn't be able to serve who they want!"
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For Alston, simply requiring masks didn't cut it - and he's got a point. How much sense does it make for patrons to wear a mask to the table, then take it off for the next hour while they eat and drink and talk, then put it back on to leave?

"It's theater," he said. "Having everyone have their vaccine isn't theater."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: said last night on PBS that Utah had the lowest vaccination rate out of all the states so yeah, good luck


All the more reason to make a play for a niche customer base. I'd feel safer going to a place with controls like that. I'm sure a lot of people would. Media's already started providing free advertising.

Not a bad plan, really.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "Restaurants should be able to serve who they want!"
"Restaurants shouldn't be able to serve who they want!"


Not serving black people = Not serving people in the name of public health?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have my own privacy concerns with requiring proof of vaccination, but I have no problem with the business doing that.  If it bothered me enough to not want to show them my vax card, I'd politely go elsewhere.  And that's all this should be about.  Whether you're vax'ed or not, whether you want to wear a mask or not, either comply and go there, or go elsewhere and nobody on any side of the issue needs to be an ass about it. 

But some will, obviously.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Good on them. Local farkers who believe in the vaccine, ball's in your court. Show some love to a local business.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No Shirt?
No Shoes?
No Sense?
No Dice
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Exchange tall for smart/responsible, and I think you could create a viral meme.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Then you are clearly welcome to take your business elsewhere.


Just wait until a business requires proof of no vaccination. Oh wait we already have that and there are special rules for them that are different than other businesses. Hmmm. I'm sure someone that discrimination us just any time now.

If you are vaccinated why is this even a concern?
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Gotta ask since it's Utah, are they upset about the vax card or the fact that it's a bar?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  
THIS is what you fools get for demanding ID for things. This inconvenience is the inconvenience you've been placing on people for the last 40 years you farking idiots.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Subtonic: BigNumber12: "Restaurants should be able to serve who they want!"
"Restaurants shouldn't be able to serve who they want!"

Not serving black people = Not serving people in the name of public health?


Nope. The observation is that the first assertion always seemed to be made in unqualified fashion... until it excluded a group that the speaker was part of.
 
Barricaded Gunman [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mister Buttons: [Fark user image image 450x444]

Exchange tall for smart/responsible, and I think you could create a viral meme.


"Stand up straight, Susie!"
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ now  

BigNumber12: Subtonic: BigNumber12: "Restaurants should be able to serve who they want!"
"Restaurants shouldn't be able to serve who they want!"

Not serving black people = Not serving people in the name of public health?

Nope. The observation is that the first assertion always seemed to be made in unqualified fashion... until it excluded a group that the speaker was part of.


Speak english more better, dammit.
 
