(Chron)   Slacker Millennials fail at criming   (chron.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Crime, crime rates, Criminology, Generation Y, new study, drug policies, crime reduction efforts, criminal activity starts  
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To sum up the article: "Millennials, Millennials, Millennials...Boomers suck!"

Also article: "Crime has steadily declined since 1990...."  "It also notes that most crimes are committed between the ages of 15-25, with most criminal activity sliding off at around age 25, something researchers call "the age effect."

What generation was 15-25 in the 90s?  Could it be the one that the author apparently thinks doesn't exist?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, slacker? I take issue with that as a Gen Xer. We DGAF across the board.

Millenials GAF and want everyone to know about it, from their therapist to their Twitter followers.

We just bottle that shiat up like a Boomer until we explode.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Another thread in which Generation X is all like, "Ree! We exist! No one's talking about us and that makes us angry! Reeee!"

Article is interesting though. Hey, look, solid data showing you that the quality of childhood is kind of important.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Millennials carry reusable water bottles and are less likely to commit crimes.

Being a giant pussy doesnt make you a good person.
 
reveal101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well the boomers had lead in the gasoline and millennials didn't sooo....
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It's the music. Once Nu Metal ran it's course, people calmed down. Most of those people that started those fires at Woodstock 99 are hedge fund managers now.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

reveal101: Well the boomers had lead in the gasoline and millennials didn't sooo....


Came here to reference the 1986 tetraethyl lead ban, leaving satisfied
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This may sound like a good thing, but if crime goes away, we won't get as many cop shows, spinoffs of cop shows, or spinoffs of spinoffs of cop shows.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: This may sound like a good thing, but if crime goes away, we won't get as many cop shows, spinoffs of cop shows, or spinoffs of spinoffs of cop shows.


And those shows provide jobs to 85% of our aging rappers.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Young people nowadays commit less crime, have less teenage pregnancy, and attain more education.  By most measures, they are objectively better than young people from yesterdays, but you've probably got some anecdotes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I were going to commit a crime, and I wouldn't, I think I wouldn't do it like this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: It's the music. Once Nu Metal ran it's course, people calmed down. Most of those people that started those fires at Woodstock 99 are hedge fund managers now.


Career-wise, it was a lateral move.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've never understood the whole millennial hate thing until now...

Rose? Blech.

Cmon now.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"What, you want a cookie?!" You're not supposed to be criming!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The best way to reduce crime in the future is probably what caused it to drop in the first place: helping our families, neighborhoods and schools raise kids who are respectful of others and don't need to steal to get by."

Ha! Filthy communist propaganda!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Salmon: I've never understood the whole millennial hate thing until now...

Rose? Blech.

Cmon now.


Anyone younger than me, deserves my scorn. I don't care if they're millennials, willennials, Gen Y, Z, Alpha, whatever.
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

awruk!: kids who are respectful of others and don't need to steal to get by."


biatch I aint out takin' shiat cause I needs to. I like that shiat.

Tell your square ass kids to go plant a tree so in 25 years ill still have something to steal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

awruk!: The best way to reduce crime in the future is probably what caused it to drop in the first place: helping our families, neighborhoods and schools raise kids who are respectful of others and don't need to steal to get by."

Ha! Filthy communist propaganda!


Conservatives would actually claim this, sometimes in the same argument when they yell at us that "We should be helping people here, not foreigners."!

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Though there is some debate about what birth years define the millennial generation (the general consensus is 1980 to 1995), the UT study defines it as those born after 1985."

Oh sure, get the results you're after by manipulating the data set to exclude us hyper-violent Xennials.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Millennials carry reusable water bottles and are less likely to commit crimes.

Being a giant pussy doesnt make you a good person.


And yet women are better. Odd.
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: "What, you want a cookie?!" You're not supposed to be criming!

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


🤪 you know idolizing sports jocks got us rapist. So, maybe you're incorrect.
/
Your incorrect. You do in fact possess the incorrect.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dothemath: Millennials carry reusable water bottles and are less likely to commit crimes.

Being a giant pussy doesnt make you a good person.


Apparently real men litter and don't give a fark about others.
 
AndoCommando
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I guess this proves that Boomers and Gen Xers did a good job raising Millennials.,
 
moike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Great. Another thread in which Generation X is all like, "Ree! We exist! No one's talking about us and that makes us angry! Reeee!"


OK Boomer.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Young people nowadays commit less crime, have less teenage pregnancy, and attain more education.  By most measures, they are objectively better than young people from yesterdays, but you've probably got some anecdotes.

[Fark user image image 700x490]


Ah yes, the old "you can tell the quality of a person by how much shiat they've acquired" approach.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DarkSoulNoHope: "What, you want a cookie?!" You're not supposed to be criming!

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

🤪 you know idolizing sports jocks got us rapist. So, maybe you're incorrect.
/
Your incorrect. You do in fact possess the incorrect.


One really stupid troll post here. Probably doesn't even know who that person is in the photo I posted.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: waxbeans: DarkSoulNoHope: "What, you want a cookie?!" You're not supposed to be criming!

[i.ytimg.com image 480x360]

🤪 you know idolizing sports jocks got us rapist. So, maybe you're incorrect.
/
Your incorrect. You do in fact possess the incorrect.

One really stupid troll post here. Probably doesn't even know who that person is in the photo I posted.


???? Clearly you don't know who the fark I am if you think I don't know who Chris Rock is?????
 
