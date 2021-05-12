 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Musical Express)   Welcome to My NIghtmare ... if your nightmare is being quarantined on a cruise ship   (nme.com) divider line
23
    More: Strange, Heavy metal music, heavy metal music event, Rock music, features performances, press release, Alice Cooper, little bit, Monsters Of Rock  
•       •       •

511 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 3:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Lessee, trapped in a structure that the ocean actively hates and every force on the planet tries to wear down, degrade and destroy, both from the topside to the keel, without the ability to pull into port to get repairs or necessary servicing save from ship stores, and...this is not THAT story. This is about Alice Cooper deciding that NOW is a good time to bring a lot of plague dogs together in said structure that the entire ocean hates and give the chance for a bloom of contagion that will trap folks aboard for months.

Yeah. Hard pass. Had to travel by plane recently, and even those few hours in the terminal and on the plane were too many damn people for me.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yep, that would qualify.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, how are they going to resupply the ship with all the bats he's going to be biting the heads off of during his performances??
/logistics and shiat.
//African or European Bats.
///They're mammals, you know.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

"I hear that at the end of the show Alice Cooper smashes his walker"
 
skyotter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, it is one of my nightmares.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sam the Eagle versus Alice Cooper
Youtube KNYI3iINXrQ
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Winger is gonna be there? Count me in"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cranked
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
'if your nightmare is being quarantined on a cruise ship'
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Welcome to My NIghtmare ... if your nightmare is being quarantined on a cruise ship

There we go.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Lessee, trapped in a structure that the ocean actively hates and every force on the planet tries to wear down, degrade and destroy, both from the topside to the keel, without the ability to pull into port to get repairs or necessary servicing save from ship stores, and...this is not THAT story. This is about Alice Cooper deciding that NOW is a good time to bring a lot of plague dogs together in said structure that the entire ocean hates and give the chance for a bloom of contagion that will trap folks aboard for months.

Yeah. Hard pass. Had to travel by plane recently, and even those few hours in the terminal and on the plane were too many damn people for me.


This. Even the Navy has to make port stops for resupply and maintenance.

Being constantly at sea beats the fluff out of ships.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Lessee, trapped in a structure that the ocean actively hates and every force on the planet tries to wear down, degrade and destroy, both from the topside to the keel, without the ability to pull into port to get repairs or necessary servicing save from ship stores, and...this is not THAT story. This is about Alice Cooper deciding that NOW is a good time to bring a lot of plague dogs together in said structure that the entire ocean hates and give the chance for a bloom of contagion that will trap folks aboard for months.

Yeah. Hard pass. Had to travel by plane recently, and even those few hours in the terminal and on the plane were too many damn people for me.


Lighten up, Francis.  The cruise is next year.
 
dothemath
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

cranked: 'if your nightmare is being quarantined on a cruise ship'


A friend of mine was a Coast Guard officer in Florida. One of his crews job was cruise ship safety inspections. He said the shiat he saw made him vow to never set foot on one.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ChipNASA: Yeah, how are they going to resupply the ship with all the bats he's going to be biting the heads off of during his performances??
/logistics and shiat.
//African or European Bats.
///They're mammals, you know.


Was Ozzy on this tour?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Anyone else here read the Black Tide Rising series?

No cruise ships for me, thanks.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Several years ago my sister-in-law was on a cruise with her husband. She wasn't feeling well and sent her husband to the commissary where he said the verboten four-word phrase: "Do you have Imodium?" I don't know the full story but I picture an alarm immediately sounding and the cruise cops rappelling in. Yada yada yada, my SIL spent the next 48 hours alone in her cabin with crew members standing guard outside.

The moral of the story: pack your own Imodium so they don't know you have the shiats. Just kidding, the moral is don't go on a cruise.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hmm.
Are the 20+ bars still stocked, and the galley still churning out the deliciousness?
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: Several years ago my sister-in-law was on a cruise with her husband. She wasn't feeling well and sent her husband to the commissary where he said the verboten four-word phrase: "Do you have Imodium?" I don't know the full story but I picture an alarm immediately sounding and the cruise cops rappelling in. Yada yada yada, my SIL spent the next 48 hours alone in her cabin with crew members standing guard outside.

The moral of the story: pack your own Imodium so they don't know you have the shiats. Just kidding, the moral is don't go on a cruise.


Now imagine if Spirit Airlines ran a cruise line... she would've had to pay for that round-the-clock security.
 
Lindseys Lil Ladybugs
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They list Great White as one of the bands so Coronavirus may be only one of their worries.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: This is about Alice Cooper deciding that NOW is a good time to bring a lot of plague dogs together


According to the article, the cruise isn't until 2022.  So they still have some time to get the plague rats vaccinated and things under control.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: hubiestubert: This is about Alice Cooper deciding that NOW is a good time to bring a lot of plague dogs together

According to the article, the cruise isn't until 2022.  So they still have some time to get the plague rats vaccinated and things under control.


An event I'm going to in October has a requirement of a complete vaccination card or doctor's excuse and recent clear test.

Which seems like a reasonable precaution to me and should be used for any major event.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: An event I'm going to in October has a requirement of a complete vaccination card or doctor's excuse and recent clear test.

Which seems like a reasonable precaution to me and should be used for any major event.


Yep.  I'm good with those precautions.  For me, the idea of going on a cruise ship is pretty bad to begin with, so I wouldn't be doing that.  Now, if I can go on a sailing ship and actually work the boat, that I would love to do.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.