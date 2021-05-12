 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   My lover stands on a golden bridge and watches the ships that go sailing...right into it   (kcra.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Sacramento, California, KCRA-TV, Police arrest man, PRETTY HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE, Tower Bridge, Hearst Television Inc., POLICE VEHICLES, OLD SACRAMENTO OF A REPORT OF A MAN  
•       •       •

1391 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The rare 'nautical' variation on the carjacker who can't drive a standard transmission.

Also, maybe it's time to stop calling it "standard" because almost everything is automatic... I guess that's for a different thread.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more sailing. So long sailing. Bye bye sailin'.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: The rare 'nautical' variation on the carjacker who can't drive a standard transmission.

Also, maybe it's time to stop calling it "standard" because almost everything is automatic... I guess that's for a different thread.


People under 40 usually say "stick" or "manuel."

/33
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is the worst pirate I've ever heard of.
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
signs101.comView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: The rare 'nautical' variation on the carjacker who can't drive a standard transmission.

Also, maybe it's time to stop calling it "standard" because almost everything is automatic... I guess that's for a different thread.


well, he was able to get to the bridge, but your supposed to honk your horn or hail the bridge tender to have them raise it so you can pass
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: He is the worst pirate I've ever heard of.


More a Viking due to using a river for his plunder. For those who aren't locals Tower Bridge is actually a draw bridge. More precisely it is a vertical lift bridge. It's a pretty big deal to have to raise it as there is lots of traffic. It's a Sacramento icon.

/ It used to be painted Golden Gate Orange in a feeble attempt to mimic 'Frisco, a city Sacramento so desperately tries to be for no good reason I can discern.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sing it, Mr. Charles.

Beach Boys & Ray Charles - Sail On Sailor (Live TV 86)
Youtube 5l8aMDXKNtM
 
ayrlander [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Also, maybe it's time to stop calling it "standard" because almost everything is automatic... I guess that's for a different thread.


There are people who call a manual transmission a "standard?"  Weird.

/Also remember when there were "TVs" and "Color TVs"
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
should have lowered the mainsail.
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I knew this would happen when we stopped teaching sailing in public school.
 
petec
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: should have lowered the mainsail.


the mast was the problem

why the sail was up, idk, but he had to be motoring

img.marinas.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That reminds of the definition of a microHelen is the amount of beauty needed to launch one ship.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Monty_Zoncolan: The rare 'nautical' variation on the carjacker who can't drive a standard transmission.

Also, maybe it's time to stop calling it "standard" because almost everything is automatic... I guess that's for a different thread.

People under 40 usually say "stick" or "manuel."

/33


driving stick and driving Manuel could be the same thing, you're absolutely correct.
 
dothemath
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: Sing it, Mr. Charles.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/5l8aMDXK​NtM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Holy shiat, I love that song.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ayrlander: Monty_Zoncolan: Also, maybe it's time to stop calling it "standard" because almost everything is automatic... I guess that's for a different thread.

There are people who call a manual transmission a "standard?"  Weird.

/Also remember when there were "TVs" and "Color TVs"


Fred Jueneman was a monthly columnist for R&D Magazine for many years.  I always read my dad's copy when I was a kid.  He wrote about all sorts of things related to technology and society, and he coined a term for for this situation - "retronym".

You have a thing, with a name.  Then you have a variation on that thing, so the new thing is called "adjective name".  Eventually the variation becomes so prevalent that you have to put the adjective on the original thing - thus coining a retronym.  And there's social cachet for the thing with the adjective.

Examples:

watch (they were all analog, no need to specify) -> digital watch (ooh, cool) -> then digitals became so common that analog watch had to be specified and had social cachet, while just "watch" was assumed to be digital.  So "analog watch" is the retronym

oven -> microwave oven -> conventional oven

transmission -> automatic transmission -> manual transmission
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dumb-Ass-Monkey: [signs101.com image 512x382]


This post is SO going to be underrated.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"How in the *HELL* do you get a stolen Sailboat stuck under a freckin' BRIDGE!!!??????:"


/"Very slowly"
//bah dum tish
///try teh vealz
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

petec: Isitoveryet: should have lowered the mainsail.

the mast was the problem

why the sail was up, idk, but he had to be motoring



a failed attempt at a joke, i'll show myself out.
 
ChipNASA
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SuperTramp: Sing it, Mr. Charles.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/5l8aMDXK​NtM]


Good thing Ray never say that jacket he was wearing. jebus Fkcking CHRIST!!
/now *I'm* blind.
 
retrobruce
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

IHadMeAVision: Monty_Zoncolan: The rare 'nautical' variation on the carjacker who can't drive a standard transmission.

Also, maybe it's time to stop calling it "standard" because almost everything is automatic... I guess that's for a different thread.

People under 40 usually say "stick" or "manuel."

/33


Manuel?

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
PyroStock
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The man arrested has been identified


Christopher Cross-Sailing-lyric video
Youtube T8ZGxfr18kE

...and soon he will be free.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair, we don't know what his other options to steal were at the time and a sailboat is more masculine than a lime green safety bubble.

Giving Bats a Ride | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube aaP-UzpxdHo
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Solty Dog: He is the worst pirate I've ever heard of.


Ah, but you have heard of him.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

