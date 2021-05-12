 Skip to content
(WREG Memphis)   One of the few bridges to cross the Mississippi river is now closed for emergency maintenance. River traffic is also stopped. Happy Infrastructure Week America   (wreg.com) divider line
89
    More: Followup, Mississippi River, Memphis, Tennessee, I-40 bridge, Interstate 55, West Memphis, Arkansas, Tennessee Department of Transportation, two-foot-wide steel beam, states of Arkansas  
•       •       •

89 Comments     (+0 »)
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Should have voted Ross Perot in way back when.
He was all about infrastructure.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Mark Twain has been spotted as spinning in his grave.

no one messes with the might mississip river!
 
Gleeman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Guess it's not infrastructure week yet?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just weld it back and get it over with.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Not to put a point on it, but Holy Fark!
That bridge carries a Huge amount of traffic, and it shutting down is going to have a major impact on trucking.

And shipping being closed as well is epic. The Mississippi is one of the worlds busiest inland shipping channels.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just drive around it, duh!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Not to put a point on it, but Holy Fark!
That bridge carries a Huge amount of traffic, and it shutting down is going to have a major impact on trucking.

And shipping being closed as well is epic. The Mississippi is one of the worlds busiest inland shipping channels.


And if required maintenance isn't done and there's a failure that'll have an infinitely greater impact.
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in Montana our state flower is in full bloom:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Avoid the I-90 interchange to preserve your sanity.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Don't fix anything unless it breaks, is a great way to save money until it breaks.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.


Didn't one of those go Kerplunk a few years ago?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does anyone find it a coincidence that Biden proposes to fix our beautiful, reliable infrastructure, and now suddenly it's broken?  Very suspicious.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Private_Citizen: Not to put a point on it, but Holy Fark!
That bridge carries a Huge amount of traffic, and it shutting down is going to have a major impact on trucking.

And shipping being closed as well is epic. The Mississippi is one of the worlds busiest inland shipping channels.

And if required maintenance isn't done and there's a failure that'll have an infinitely greater impact.


Agreed. It's fix it or it's going to collapse. But the fix isn't going to be quick.

The timing is crazy - this happening during infrastructure week is damn near a sign from above. We need to invest in our Infrastructure before we lose it.

/Tax cuts don't build bridges, they allow bridges to crumble.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It'll be fixed in two weeks during infrastructure week where dear leader Trumpy will make his real return to the White House
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...aren't there, like, 100+ bridges that cross the Mississippi?
 
eagles95
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Don't fix anything unless it breaks, is a great way to save money until it breaks.


You work for PennDOT don't you
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.


So you're saying FedEx should send their trucks from Memphis to Minneapolis so they can get to Texas via Arkansas.

Got it.
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Another one or the same bridge as linked yesterday?
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But there's no way that anyone could have anticipated that the bridge would break down over time, as if some universal law predicted that ordered systems would tend towards disorder.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, at least they're working on a decent infrastructure bill. Oh wait...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The I-95 bridge is a little bit down river. Traffic should barely be impacted.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.

So you're saying FedEx should send their trucks from Memphis to Minneapolis so they can get to Texas via Arkansas.

Got it.


That, or use the bridge like two miles south of the one that's closed.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Guess it's not infrastructure week yet?


This is infrastructure weak.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But Tennesseans can still swim across the river in the shade, right?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
THIS IS JOE BIDEN'S AMERICA.

/kidding, put the torches down.
 
Mock26
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Old Fark story is old.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Private_Citizen: wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.

So you're saying FedEx should send their trucks from Memphis to Minneapolis so they can get to Texas via Arkansas.

Got it.

That, or use the bridge like two miles south of the one that's closed.


That bridge is NARROW and very old. But I'm sure it will be fine with a few thousand extra 53' trailers crossing it.
Daily.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: So you're saying FedEx should send their trucks from Memphis to Minneapolis so they can get to Texas via Arkansas.


Why not? It's what they do to my packages.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Degges said TDOT had done studies on adding a third bridge over the river in the Memphis area, but a project like that would likely cost in the range of $1.5 billion.

Redundancy is now bad, mkay?
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Private_Citizen: wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.

So you're saying FedEx should send their trucks from Memphis to Minneapolis so they can get to Texas via Arkansas.

Got it.

That, or use the bridge like two miles south of the one that's closed.


Honestly surprised that bridge wasn't the one that cracked.

It's in even shiattier shape than the I-40 one.
 
Reverborama
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Flab: wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.

Didn't one of those go Kerplunk a few years ago?


Why, yes it did, but because we had all those other bridges it was only a minor inconvenience!
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Trainspotr: Private_Citizen: wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.

So you're saying FedEx should send their trucks from Memphis to Minneapolis so they can get to Texas via Arkansas.

Got it.

That, or use the bridge like two miles south of the one that's closed.

That bridge is NARROW and very old. But I'm sure it will be fine with a few thousand extra 53' trailers crossing it.
Daily.


Plus there's a hairpin turn right where you get off or on. I didn't like driving it in my Hyundai, let alone an 18 wheeler.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Degges said TDOT had done studies on adding a third bridge over the river in the Memphis area, but a project like that would likely cost in the range of $1.5 billion.

Redundancy is now bad, mkay?


Youd think it would be worth the cost when you have the largest seismic zone outside of the Pacific Ring of Fire just a little over 100 miles up river.
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Not to put a point on it, but Holy Fark!
That bridge carries a Huge amount of traffic, and it shutting down is going to have a major impact on trucking.

And shipping being closed as well is epic. The Mississippi is one of the worlds busiest inland shipping channels.


Isn't the eastern seaboard's oil being shipped by truck right now? If so, that's gonna hurt.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.


In Minnesota one can literally wade across the headwaters of the Mississippi.   I want to do that some day.
 
Mrtraveler01 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: Private_Citizen: Trainspotr: Private_Citizen: wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.

So you're saying FedEx should send their trucks from Memphis to Minneapolis so they can get to Texas via Arkansas.

Got it.

That, or use the bridge like two miles south of the one that's closed.

That bridge is NARROW and very old. But I'm sure it will be fine with a few thousand extra 53' trailers crossing it.
Daily.

Plus there's a hairpin turn right where you get off or on. I didn't like driving it in my Hyundai, let alone an 18 wheeler.


At least if you miss that sudden hairpin turn, you get a nice "scenic" tour of Memphis.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Don't fix anything unless it breaks, is a great way to save money until it breaks.


And then it only costs like 4-5 times more. This is the American Way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Not to put a point on it, but Holy Fark!
That bridge carries a Huge amount of traffic, and it shutting down is going to have a major impact on trucking.

And shipping being closed as well is epic. The Mississippi is one of the worlds busiest inland shipping channels.


Well that was genius
 
Tom_Slick
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The problem with all infrastructure problems is that infrastructure isn't sexy it doesn't get you votes it doesn't make you look like you're doing what you should as an elected official. We had a mayor in Atlanta a few years ago Shirley Franklin she spent two terms in office making sure that the sewers kept working and that people had clean water to drink she's remembered for doing nothing while in office because nobody thinks about infrastructure
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Gleeman: Guess it's not infrastructure week yet?

This is infrastructure weak.


For the real heroes, every week is infrastructure week.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just drive around it, duh!


So Canada?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.


I finally understand why there's so many bridges in New York
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: pjbreeze: Don't fix anything unless it breaks, is a great way to save money until it breaks.

And then it only costs like 4-5 times more. This is the American Way.


Our companies only see ahead to the next quarterly statement, our politicians only see to the next election. Small wonder.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Don't fix anything unless it breaks, is a great way to save money until it breaks.


Every idiot CEO and yet we keep believing that they should make 75 times more than the lowest employee
 
ImOscar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Don't fix anything unless it breaks, is a great way to save money until it breaks.


I mean, it's been pretty common knowledge for several years now that a majority of the bridges in this country are either structurally deficient or in need of serious repair; delaying critical infrastructure repair for the next administration at the expense of the public's safety is a dependably Republican governing tactic.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Flab: wage0048: One of the few bridges in Tennessee, maybe.

Hell, there are 13 within the city limits of Minneapolis (and that doesn't count the 2 pedestrian-only or the 4 rail bridges).  To be fair, two of them are closed for long-term maintenance projects.

Didn't one of those go Kerplunk a few years ago?


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/I-35W_M​i​ssissippi_River_bridge
 
gbv23
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Does anyone find it a coincidence that Biden proposes to fix our beautiful, reliable infrastructure, and now suddenly it's broken?  Very suspicious.


We've needed infrastructure repair for the last 20 years buddy
 
Fano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
FIX OLD NO NEW sounds funny now, huh?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: ...aren't there, like, 100+ bridges that cross the Mississippi?


So two per state?
 
