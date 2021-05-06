 Skip to content
(Detroit Free Press)   Headline: Yoopers butthurt by Michigan maps that omit them. Article: Yoopers don't really care if their area is left off the map   (freep.com) divider line
24
24 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Does "yooper" come from some weird pronunciation or stylization of the term "upper peninsula?" I'm assuming that's the case, but not sure because a) I've never heard the term before and b) the article uses it but does not define it. It looks like the common shortening for it is "U.P." but I don't see how that turns into Yooper. Youpeer, maybe, although that suggests urination problem. Upper works, too, but suggests drug use.
 
dothemath
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
'Who's making these maps?'

Pirates, probably.
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Da Yoopers: "Rusty Chevrolet"
Youtube aeZ0BUc3kMw
 
Jedekai [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Does "yooper" come from some weird pronunciation or stylization of the term "upper peninsula?" I'm assuming that's the case, but not sure because a) I've never heard the term before and b) the article uses it but does not define it. It looks like the common shortening for it is "U.P." but I don't see how that turns into Yooper. Youpeer, maybe, although that suggests urination problem. Upper works, too, but suggests drug use.


U.P. = "Yoop". Yooper is someone who comes from there.

/Have family 'oop dere'.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
shutupandtakemymoney.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jedekai: U.P. = "Yoop". Yooper is someone who comes from there.


Ah, that makes sense. I was assuming that if you pronounced the first letter as "you," the second one would also need to be fully pronounced as "pee." I'll stop overthinking things.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Does "yooper" come from some weird pronunciation or stylization of the term "upper peninsula?" I'm assuming that's the case, but not sure because a) I've never heard the term before and b) the article uses it but does not define it. It looks like the common shortening for it is "U.P." but I don't see how that turns into Yooper. Youpeer, maybe, although that suggests urination problem. Upper works, too, but suggests drug use.



Someone from Maine is a Mainer.
Someone from New York is a New Yorker.
Someone from the Youpee is a Youper.

Not that much of a stretch.  Especially if you look at the other ways they mangle pronunciation.

And let's not get that butthurt on their behalf.  There just aren't that many of them.  By geography, they make up about 1/2 of one of Michigan's congressional districts.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I find yoopers to be Minnesota Nice.  Lots of Trump flags up there.
 
gbv23
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Jedekai: U.P. = "Yoop". Yooper is someone who comes from there.

Ah, that makes sense. I was assuming that if you pronounced the first letter as "you," the second one would also need to be fully pronounced as "pee." I'll stop overthinking things.


Ya der hey, we don't need no fancy rules for how to put letters together up here!

The evils of the Merrill Wisconsin Roundabout
Youtube plEyLjepwF4


/central WI is close enough, basically "U.P. South"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
fark your Dr. Seuss-ass name, I refuse to figure out what this is
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
My first roomate in college was from Houghton in the U.P.

He went back after one semester because it was too busy and crowded at school.

We had 1200 students at the time. Only 300 of them lived on campus and the nearest town was about 5 miles away.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The U.P., always being left out, even in pandemics...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yoop, there it is.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

By gum, they should get a Monorail.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Does "yooper" come from some weird pronunciation or stylization of the term "upper peninsula?" I'm assuming that's the case, but not sure because a) I've never heard the term before and b) the article uses it but does not define it. It looks like the common shortening for it is "U.P." but I don't see how that turns into Yooper. Youpeer, maybe, although that suggests urination problem. Upper works, too, but suggests drug use.


Upper Peninsula -> U.P. -> UP-er -> "yooper."
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dletter: Pocket Ninja: Jedekai: U.P. = "Yoop". Yooper is someone who comes from there.

Ah, that makes sense. I was assuming that if you pronounced the first letter as "you," the second one would also need to be fully pronounced as "pee." I'll stop overthinking things.

Ya der hey, we don't need no fancy rules for how to put letters together up here!

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/plEyLjep​wF4?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

/central WI is close enough, basically "U.P. South"


I have relatives in Marathon & Edgar, and yeah, you're absolutely right.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If a Yooper asks if you want to eat a pastie (Pay-stee), politely decline, unless you're feeling kinky.
 
Special Agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
In TFA they mention Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette. If you ever venture into town, drop in for a pint or two. You won't regret it. Good stuff.
 
Bloodnok
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Look buddy, you just write the article. I'll write the headline that brings in the clicks."

Article: Spring flowers blooming in the park
Headline: Ten Ways Flowers Can KILL You
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Here in Virginia they sometimes forget our dongle....our penis....our hanging chad?
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Special Agent: In TFA they mention Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette. If you ever venture into town, drop in for a pint or two. You won't regret it. Good stuff.


I actually prefer Ore Docks, but would gladly take either.  Spending a summer in Marquette must be amazing.
 
armyguy35
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My daughters all graduated from Kingsford High school...go Flivvers.  They all went to Illinois State University.  People ask them where they are from and they say "Michigan ".  "How close to Detroit?"

"8 hours.  100 miles north of Green Bay, though."

CSB
 
dennysgod
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Special Agent: In TFA they mention Blackrocks Brewery in Marquette. If you ever venture into town, drop in for a pint or two. You won't regret it. Good stuff.

I actually prefer Ore Docks, but would gladly take either.  Spending a summer in Marquette must be amazing.



Yep, finally gets warm enough to head to the beach and get a tan

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
