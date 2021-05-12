 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Stealing a 300 pound sacred work of art? Most thieves wouldn't touch that with an 11 foot pole   (kiro7.com) divider line
9
flamesfan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Blame the raven.
 
gbv23
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
White folks do this shiat all the time. Any totem pole you see in a museum was probably gotten this way.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These guys are asking for trouble.  You don't mess with the Lummi's.

/former B'ham resident.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mama June is a work of art?
 
orbister
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: White folks do this shiat all the time. Any totem pole you see in a museum was probably gotten this way.


It's a bit of wood. It doesn't actually have spiritual powers. And in this case, it was an advertising sign.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they truly not realize there was a camera right there recording it all?

What's really crazy is that these days you can wear a mask and not cause suspension.  They were not even wearing masks.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I haven't seen someone take a pole that big since your mom.
 
valenumr
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Kind of a dick move, but have you seen the price of lumber lately?
 
