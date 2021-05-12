 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stuff.co.nz)   Judge denies defense request to recognize expert testimony provided by Dr Karen from Facebook University   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
32
    More: Obvious, Vaccination, Vaccine, Judge Anthony Mahon, Judge orders 5-year-old girl, Immunisation row, mother's wishes, Oranga Tamariki, Manukau Family Court  
•       •       •

2333 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will never be a shortage of moronic idiots, as long as the internet exists.

Oh, they've always been there...it just took the advent of ye olde intertubes to expose them.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mommy bloggers can't handle the truth.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook University is entirely disreputable. The College of Wikipedia is the only institution from which I'd accept expert credentials. Possibly Twitter U., but that can be hit or miss depending on the area of specialty.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Truth
 
wingnut396
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Facebook University is entirely disreputable. The College of Wikipedia is the only institution from which I'd accept expert credentials. Possibly Twitter U., but that can be hit or miss depending on the area of specialty.


I only rely on grads of Fark U.
 
Norfolking Chance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The mother told the court she had a degree in biblical counselling and her strongest objection to the vaccines was on religious grounds.

That might work in Freedumbland but in New Zealand it takes more than "my personal sky man says so" to override what is good for your kids.

She felt that her detailed Internet search of articles on the issues enabled her to reach her own, equally as authoritative conclusions on the risks of immunisations for her children.
He said the mother was not able to provide documentary proof and from her point of view there was no risk to the children if they were not vaccinated.

Translation: Provide evidence or STFU. Those against you have academic credentials and decades of experience so you need the same level of expertise to override them.
 
Trucker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shakes tiny fist at Prof. Frink
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy who stacked some chicken wire and cinderblocks together and lit it on fire to disprove 9/11 is a more credible expert witness than this mom.
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In April 2019, Family Court judge Christina Cook had to decide if children should be immunised when there was a family history of coeliac disease and having a boy circumcised. She allowed the immunisations but declined the application to have the then 7-year-old circumcised.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crom72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: There will never be a shortage of moronic idiots, as long as the internet exists.

Oh, they've always been there...it just took the advent of ye olde intertubes to expose them.


The BIG problem with that is that removing the internet does NOT also remove the moronic idiots.
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The mother had also previously refused her consent for haircuts, dental visits, specialist therapy and involvement in programmes, although she had later agreed.

The judge granted the application to put the children into the guardianship of the court."

Pretty sure the kids are better off that way.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: In April 2019, Family Court judge Christina Cook had to decide if children should be immunised when there was a family history of coeliac disease and having a boy circumcised. She allowed the immunisations but declined the application to have the then 7-year-old circumcised.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


https://vimeo.com/392876784
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've read through that twice and cannot figure out if "Oranga Tamariki" is a person or an institution of some kind.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Speaker2Animals: Oranga Tamariki


Her, let me Google that for you:

Oranga Tamariki, also known as the Ministry for Children and previously the Ministry for Vulnerable Children, is a government department in New Zealand responsible for the well-being of children, specifically children at risk of harm, youth offenders and children of the State
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kb7rky: There will never be a shortage of moronic idiots, as long as the internet exists.

Oh, they've always been there...it just took the advent of ye olde intertubes to expose them.


Fun fact : before the internet, morons couldnt brainwash other morons into their insanity.

Morons shouldnt be able to vote. You must pass a test to drive but not to vote? Politicians cant allow informed voters or else they would all be out of office.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

lolmao500: kb7rky: There will never be a shortage of moronic idiots, as long as the internet exists.

Oh, they've always been there...it just took the advent of ye olde intertubes to expose them.

Fun fact : before the internet, morons couldnt brainwash other morons into their insanity.

Morons shouldnt be able to vote. You must pass a test to drive but not to vote? Politicians cant allow informed voters or else they would all be out of office.


Instead of banning morons from voting, we need to fix the things that make them morons.  Improve the schools.  Crack down on misinformation.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have no problem with independent research being put against consensus view at any time provided the independent research standing on solid ground.  The consensus view is often wrong.  Remember when the CDC assured America that Covid was confined to droplet transmission?  Or that masks were unnecessary?  This is a case of judicial overreach-in science, the merit of the claim should always be considered before the reputation of the person asserting it.  That the expert didn't insist upon this impeaches her very claim to expert level knowledge of the scientific process.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"...the mother believed anyone could read the information on the Internet and reach an informed view, and she did not accept the expert's view before her own."

Well to be fair, anyone can indeed reach an informed view after reading information on the Internet.  It may be grossly misinformed, but it's informed and it's a view.
 
lefty248
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

wingnut396: Pocket Ninja: Facebook University is entirely disreputable. The College of Wikipedia is the only institution from which I'd accept expert credentials. Possibly Twitter U., but that can be hit or miss depending on the area of specialty.

I only rely on grads of Fark U.


Go Fark U!
 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: lolmao500: kb7rky: There will never be a shortage of moronic idiots, as long as the internet exists.

Oh, they've always been there...it just took the advent of ye olde intertubes to expose them.

Fun fact : before the internet, morons couldnt brainwash other morons into their insanity.

Morons shouldnt be able to vote. You must pass a test to drive but not to vote? Politicians cant allow informed voters or else they would all be out of office.

Instead of banning morons from voting, we need to fix the things that make them morons.  Improve the schools.  Crack down on misinformation.


Disinformation is a bigger problem.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was nice to read an article with a photograph of the highly qualified medical professional instead of the deranged nutball.  It was even nicer to read an article where the judge said "Fark your feelings, deranged nutball."

New Zealand sounds nice.  I may go there some day.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: lolmao500: kb7rky: There will never be a shortage of moronic idiots, as long as the internet exists.

Oh, they've always been there...it just took the advent of ye olde intertubes to expose them.

Fun fact : before the internet, morons couldnt brainwash other morons into their insanity.

Morons shouldnt be able to vote. You must pass a test to drive but not to vote? Politicians cant allow informed voters or else they would all be out of office.

Instead of banning morons from voting, we need to fix the things that make them morons.  Improve the schools.  Crack down on misinformation.


Sure morons could brainwash other morons prior to the Internet.  Scientology was founded in 1953.  Jim Jones had his massacre was in 1978.  The Weather Underground was blowing up things in the 1970s.  Hitler did pretty well in the 1930s and 40s.  The Communist Manifesto was written in 1848 and killed tens of millions of people. Not to mention the Salem Witch Trial, the Spanish Inquisition, or the Munster Rebellion.

What needs to be taught is critical thought.  "Banning Misinformation" sounds like something that Xi would be interested in doing.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's also very easy to get proper information on the internet. When you google medical issues you generally get lots of links to proper information and you need to go to some shiatty sites to get the BS.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
House Vs. Anti-Vaxxer | House M.D.
Youtube urZLTobAfJc


Things that never get old:

Unvaccinated children
Jokes about vaccinated children
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.