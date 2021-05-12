Fark NotNewsletter: Don't stress about getting gas

|
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been going well.
Looks like the eastern half of the U.S. is experiencing a half self-inflicted gas shortage. Here in KY it's unclear how this will play out. I've decided to just wait until after the weekend, and if we run out also, well that's what Netflix is for.
In Fark news, we have been trying out new discussion threads. In particular, we now have a weekly garden thread 7 a.m. Tuesdays. If you have any ideas for others, either general discussion or watch parties or whatever, let us know and we'll probably give them a try. Email me you ideas - drew at this website.
________________________
We now return you to your usual Fark NotNewsletter.
________________________
ShavedOrangutan explained why taxes exist
Fark Parties
Friday, July 9, 2020: Buffalo, NY Fark Party (with all public health guidance carefully followed)
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, although I'm probably holding off on ordering anything from ebay until we get not just drone delivery but drone enforcement of people adhering to their published prices.
On the Quiz itself, Kidsmakeyoucrazy came out on top with 974, followed by Denjiro in second with 961 and jaycharms in third with 937. HighwayBill came in fourth with 918, and Auntie Cheesus made the top five with 913.
The hardest question on the Hard Quiz was about which Internet giant took home an Oscar for best short subject documentary. Only 20% of quiztakers knew that this year's winner "Colette" was a joint project between Electronic Arts' Respawn Games studio and the VR tech brand Oculus - which is owned by Facebook. I'm betting Zuck buys a replica for the Oculus offices and keeps the original in his basement lair next to your Internet browsing history and that shard from the Ark of the Covenant.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about which company got a stern warning from California's Water Resource Board. 86% of quiztakers knew that it was Nestlé that was overrunning their allotment of spring water from the San Bernardino forest to fulfill demand for its Arrowhead product. On the plus side, they only get to bottle it for a couple of more months before they have to call it "summer water" and that always drops the demand.
The hardest question on Last Week's Hard Quiz was over which 60's Hanna-Barbera series was getting a reboot on Fox. Only 47% of quiztakers recognized the name Jean Vander Pyl as the voice of Wilma Flintstone - and she also was the original voice of Pebbles Flintstone, a grown-up version of whom Elizabeth Banks will be voicing in the new series. I'm guessing at this rate 50 years from now someone's going to be rebooting South Park with the kids all grown up and trying to have careers, probably starring a descendant of a Baldwin.
The easiest question on the Easy Quiz was about the new officially licensed Krispy Kreme Glazed Donut flavored snack. 89% of quiztakers recognized Smartfood as a popcorn brand. Personally, I think Krispy Kreme should just cut out the middleman and sell their "Glazed Donut" flavor as a syrup we can put on whatever the heck we want, but that's just me. I mean, who wouldn't like cauliflower if it tasted like Krispy Kreme Glazed Donuts?
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, you can catch up on it here. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this week.
· · ·
