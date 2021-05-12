 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Colonial Pipeline posts a key job about a week late   (daybook.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

839 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 12:05 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Now hiring someone to sit in a Senate hearing in a few months and take the blame for some stuff that totally wasn't our fault."
 
Wrongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That is seven kinds of farked-up funny
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"As the Manager, Cyber Security, you are accountable"

NOPE!
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

shinji3i: "Now hiring someone to sit in a Senate hearing in a few months and take the blame for some stuff that totally wasn't our fault."


Might be a good opportunity for someone with the appropriate background and the necessary moral flexibility to make that point in the interview and name an exorbitantly high salary.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The guy in charge of that probably quit after years of telling them upgrade your shiat and hire a dedicated cybersecurity professional.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Seat's even still warm.
 
dothemath
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also need someone for the position of "Barn Door Closer/Horse shiat Cleaner Upper".
 
pdieten
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Only a manager level? That's not who owns cybersecurity. Maybe the guy who had the position before decided he had better things to do with his life than sit in on the conference call that's certainly been going on since the moment this was discovered.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

meat0918: The guy in charge of that probably quit after years of telling them upgrade your shiat and hire a dedicated cybersecurity professional.


... or that guy just got fired, and they need a replacement.
 
xalres
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Only a masochist or a fraud would take that job.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
See, this is why it's so important for critical infrastructure to be privatized. That way we can all benefit from private sector innovations and outside-the-box thinking like the creation and filling of this position.
 
Gin Buddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

meat0918: The guy in charge of that probably quit after years of telling them upgrade your shiat and hire a dedicated cybersecurity professional.


This is typically how it goes.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xalres: Only a masochist or a fraud would take that job.


Chet Americanman seen updating his resume.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This looks like a role that would normally require somewhat more than 8 years experience? Or am I perhaps overly confident in how much experience major infrastructure companies require for critical roles?
 
mrparks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know about ports. I should apply.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gerrychampoux: meat0918: The guy in charge of that probably quit after years of telling them upgrade your shiat and hire a dedicated cybersecurity professional.

... or that guy just got fired, and they need a replacement.


The CIO should be fired, the head of risk management should be fired, VP of IT should be fired. Not right now, when the dust settles.
 
profdc9
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sometimes you should not take open source too literally.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mrparks: I know about ports. I should apply.


Port of Los Angeles
Port of Tampa
Port Huron
Port(uguese wine)
the left side of the ship where you (dis)embark
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: gerrychampoux: meat0918: The guy in charge of that probably quit after years of telling them upgrade your shiat and hire a dedicated cybersecurity professional.

... or that guy just got fired, and they need a replacement.

The CIO should be fired, the head of risk management should be fired, VP of IT should be fired. Not right now, when the dust settles.


The guy that clicked the link that opened up their domain to the attack should be fired too.
 
robodog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Target Builder: This looks like a role that would normally require somewhat more than 8 years experience? Or am I perhaps overly confident in how much experience major infrastructure companies require for critical roles?


The way I read it is 8+ years in security and 8+ in another IT field specifically calling out auditor as an ideal other position, so 16+ years which is probably about right.
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hello, my name is Patsy Von Fallguy and I wish to  be considered for this position.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
HAHAHAHAHA!!!!

I know I shouldn't be laughing but c'mon.
 
PTP_Professor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This reads as a freshly created position where they need someone now, but don't want to pay for a director or CIO/CTO salary. I meet the minimum quals, and most of the preferred, but I would advise anyone I know to steer clear of this. One person in house cannot accomplish what is needed. That is the whole reason consulting firms like mine exist, to bring a breadth of knowledge and experience that cannot be brought by hiring one "IT Guy" to fill a massive void.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I presume my visit to the server room with some pruning shears wouldn't be appreciated.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
xalres
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meat0918: Vtimlin: gerrychampoux: meat0918: The guy in charge of that probably quit after years of telling them upgrade your shiat and hire a dedicated cybersecurity professional.

... or that guy just got fired, and they need a replacement.

The CIO should be fired, the head of risk management should be fired, VP of IT should be fired. Not right now, when the dust settles.

The guy that clicked the link that opened up their domain to the attack should be fired too.


Don't be too harsh. Between mailing list services, third party marketing partners, and URL shorteners, we've been training workers to click on links from strangers that go to weird domains for years.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.