 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Judge determines that there were multiple aggravating factors in the Derek Chauvin trial. Welcome to the party, pal   (npr.org) divider line
53
    More: Obvious, Crime, Derek Chauvin's murder, Minnesota judge, Manslaughter, former Minneapolis police officer, Judge Peter Cahill, police officer, George Floyd  
•       •       •

1562 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 4:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size


/lock him up
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. Cops in jail for doing cop sh*t is something this country needs to see. And by 'cop sh*t' I don't mean procedural crime dramas, but the abuse that some departments let in and become part of the permanent culture.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size

Former cop and current man with a fried pie in his underwear.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Burn in hell, you piece of shiat. But first, live a very long life in prison.
 
RI_Red
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dothemath: [media.npr.org image 300x300]
Former cop and current man with a fried pie in his underwear.


He looks better in orange than blue. Farking murderer.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?


I have to believe he'll be in protective custody in prison.

/So was Dahmer.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?


Max is 40. I don't think he's getting that but he's going north of 12.5
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

RI_Red: dothemath: [media.npr.org image 300x300]
Former cop and current man with a fried pie in his underwear.

He looks better in orange than blue. Farking murderer.


Im not sure hes found his color yet.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Olympic Trolling Judge: So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?

I have to believe he'll be in protective custody in prison.

/So was Dahmer.


Yeah. Ain't no way they're going to let a riot start over that.
 
IDisME
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If I got it correctly, the judge also said that Floyd wasn't vulnerable.  I don't really understand how that works.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't get me wrong, I'm glad Chauvin is getting everything that's coming to him... But the more I hear about him, the more I'm starting to think they really are trying to be like "LOOK GUYS! WE GOT THE BAD APPLE! WE GOOD NOW?"
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RI_Red: dothemath: [media.npr.org image 300x300]
Former cop and current man with a fried pie in his underwear.

He looks better in orange than blue. Farking murderer.


Orange is the new blue.

Hey, TV show idea...
 
synithium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Max sentence would definitely send a signal to future dirtbags with badges.  Next up, the complicit officers who stood by and did nothing.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: RI_Red: dothemath: [media.npr.org image 300x300]
Former cop and current man with a fried pie in his underwear.

He looks better in orange than blue. Farking murderer.

Orange is the new blue.

Hey, TV show idea...


They'd still make it copaganda.

Like, Chauvin is going on the inside to find the real killer or some shiat lol.
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Don't get me wrong, I'm glad Chauvin is getting everything that's coming to him... But the more I hear about him, the more I'm starting to think they really are trying to be like "LOOK GUYS! WE GOT THE BAD APPLE! WE GOOD NOW?"


Yep. He will be the sacrificial pop fly to bring the runner in to score.

In this case, "score" means "head off any more talk of dismantling a fascist police system that needs dismantling because we like being able to murder with impunity."
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mofa: Burn in hell, you piece of shiat. But first, live a very long life in prison.



I don't see him lasting very long once he's released to gen pop
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The look on his face as he was murdering a fellow human being:

static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

/bye asshole
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: cop sh*t


It's sad when that phrase isn't taking about catching people speeding or stopping people and asking them questions.

/the cynic in me says that the more stuff that gets piled on this guy, the more targets his lawyer has to aim for
//oh, and I'm fine with capital punishment
///waiting to see who steps up with a "but an innocent person could get killed!". No, I'm talking about cases like this, outright murder, dozens of witnesses, caught on video
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Olympic Trolling Judge: So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?

Max is 40. I don't think he's getting that but he's going north of 12.5


For the judge to release this means that he's going for the high side of the sentencing guidelines. In Minnesota judges have to be able to justify departing high or low from the established sentencing guidelines but it's can still be challenged in court by defense attorney which is why we won't know until June.  But I'd swag near 20.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: cyberspacedout: RI_Red: dothemath: [media.npr.org image 300x300]
Former cop and current man with a fried pie in his underwear.

He looks better in orange than blue. Farking murderer.

Orange is the new blue.

Hey, TV show idea...

They'd still make it copaganda.

Like, Chauvin is going on the inside to find the real killer or some shiat lol.


Just watch any of Dick Wolf's garbage (if you can stand it for more than 5 mins) they're turning into pretzels trying to ALWAYS and I mean ALWAYS give law enforcement justifications. And these are supposed to be the "down with the minorities" eps
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

IDisME: If I got it correctly, the judge also said that Floyd wasn't vulnerable.  I don't really understand how that works.


Because the restraint that left him vulnerable is also what killed him.  You don't get to count it twice.  It'd be like calling a stabbing victim "vulnerable" because they lost a lot of blood when they got stabbed.
 
adamatari
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Don't get me wrong, I'm glad Chauvin is getting everything that's coming to him... But the more I hear about him, the more I'm starting to think they really are trying to be like "LOOK GUYS! WE GOT THE BAD APPLE! WE GOOD NOW?"


Unless the feds go back over the other cases, nothing is gonna change. I'm still amazed that every cop that helped kill Freddie Grey got off, that cops gunned down a 12 year old and nothing happened, that basically the cops can do anything.

Like our other issues, the scope of the problem is much bigger than the scope of any "politically acceptable" solutions. The game is kick the can. Like ACA didn't fix healthcare but reduced the worst excesses enough that real change could be put off, even after a pandemic.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Chauvin shouldnt be the exception, he should be the rule.

There should be hundreds of crooked cops going to prison every year, not one each decade.
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I've said in other threads on this sad, sad saga, the judge can't sentence him to solitary confinement.

but, a cop, in prison?  marked man.

this cop, who directly or indirectly sparked worldwide protests, in prison?  I hate to say it, but the first person to move on him, is, whether we like it or not, going to become a hero.  I'm not praying for it.   i find it abhorrent.  but reality on reality's terms.  there is a price on his head.

point is whether 15 years or 40, he'll be basically in solitary.  dude is radioactive.  no one other than the guards will be allowed to see him.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: MattytheMouse: Don't get me wrong, I'm glad Chauvin is getting everything that's coming to him... But the more I hear about him, the more I'm starting to think they really are trying to be like "LOOK GUYS! WE GOT THE BAD APPLE! WE GOOD NOW?"

Yep. He will be the sacrificial pop fly to bring the runner in to score.

In this case, "score" means "head off any more talk of dismantling a fascist police system that needs dismantling because we like being able to murder with impunity."


The brass and political leadership want that sweet sweet summons revenue. Ain't no way to get it without having some muscle on hand. Some shtarkers. Soldatos. Earners.

One of them gets the wrong idea about what he's supposed to do, and does something stupid like get a reliable revenue source killed, he gets thrown under the bus. Then the politicians give us a song and dance about how shocked and dismayed they are.

That's why the officers are in hot water. Not because they killed a guy, but because the dumbasses did it with cameras rolling, and now the suits have to pay up and explain it to taxpayers.

Bad for business.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Don't get me wrong, I'm glad Chauvin is getting everything that's coming to him... But the more I hear about him, the more I'm starting to think they really are trying to be like "LOOK GUYS! WE GOT THE BAD APPLE! WE GOOD NOW?"


Judge definitely put his finger to the wind.
 
Porkbelly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bslim: The look on his face as he was murdering a fellow human being:

[static01.nyt.com image 850x478]


Of all the aggravating thingy's, the look on his face and the farking hands in his pockets, for me at least, should send him to solitary for 40.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That alleged counterfeit $20 bill was never introduced as evidence in the trial... that's a strong indicator that the bill was actually real.
 
INTERTRON [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

pueblonative: NotThatGuyAgain: Olympic Trolling Judge: So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?

I have to believe he'll be in protective custody in prison.

/So was Dahmer.

Yeah. Ain't no way they're going to let a riot start over that.


I'm not so sure beating a cop's ass in prison is polarizing among inmates
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?


Up to 40 years, but that won't be until after the feds are done with him.  I can't imagine the judge allowing his time in federal custody to be credited toward his State sentence.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

INTERTRON: pueblonative: NotThatGuyAgain: Olympic Trolling Judge: So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?

I have to believe he'll be in protective custody in prison.

/So was Dahmer.

Yeah. Ain't no way they're going to let a riot start over that.

I'm not so sure beating a cop's ass in prison is polarizing among inmates


Yeah.  It would be a good ice-breaker activity - get everyone together to get a shot in on the piggy.
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That alleged counterfeit $20 bill was never introduced as evidence in the trial... that's a strong indicator that the bill was actually real.


It was a red herring, you could be the world's most prolific counterfeiter, that doesn't give a police officer the right to choke you to death.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pueblonative: NotThatGuyAgain: Olympic Trolling Judge: So what's he looking at then?  30 years, or 2 weeks in gen pop?

I have to believe he'll be in protective custody in prison.

/So was Dahmer.

Yeah. Ain't no way they're going to let a riot start over that.


If you mean they won't put him in protective custody, oh yes they will.  They have to.

No matter how much anyone here wants to see him killed in prison, the prison has a legal duty to protect him, same as any other prisoner that is an obvious target for other inmates.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: RI_Red: dothemath: [media.npr.org image 300x300]
Former cop and current man with a fried pie in his underwear.

He looks better in orange than blue. Farking murderer.

Im not sure hes found his color yet.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How many aggravating factors?  How many bones are in a knee?
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: RI_Red: dothemath: [media.npr.org image 300x300]
Former cop and current man with a fried pie in his underwear.

He looks better in orange than blue. Farking murderer.

Im not sure hes found his color yet.


Coward's yellow.
 
slykens1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That alleged counterfeit $20 bill was never introduced as evidence in the trial... that's a strong indicator that the bill was actually real.


I don't see how it would have had any use in the Chauvin trial but ianal. Regardless of whether the arrest was lawful or not to start with, what it turned in to certainly was not.
 
DuneClimber [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could we fire him out of a catapult into a brick wall?

Look, I'm just saying we should at least try it.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cool. Lock him up. It's like the old lawyer joke: what do you call one cop in prison? A good start.

Unrelated: what became of the "issue" with the juror?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Unrelated: what became of the "issue" with the juror?


swept under the rug like Darkstar will be...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

slykens1: backhand.slap.of.reason: That alleged counterfeit $20 bill was never introduced as evidence in the trial... that's a strong indicator that the bill was actually real.

I don't see how it would have had any use in the Chauvin trial but ianal. Regardless of whether the arrest was lawful or not to start with, what it turned in to certainly was not.


The bill itself would be irrelevant. What matters is that police were called, and responded with an incredibly unnecessary use of force that they escalated to the extreme.
 
ongbok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That alleged counterfeit $20 bill was never introduced as evidence in the trial... that's a strong indicator that the bill was actually real.


Either that or there was a bank in the area that had reported an issue with counterfeit currency in their ATM
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Olympic Trolling Judge: IDisME: If I got it correctly, the judge also said that Floyd wasn't vulnerable.  I don't really understand how that works.

Because the restraint that left him vulnerable is also what killed him.  You don't get to count it twice.  It'd be like calling a stabbing victim "vulnerable" because they lost a lot of blood when they got stabbed.


So you gotta stab them, wait a bit until they are vulnerable, then stomp on them or some other way kill them?  It seems to me, not being a legal guy in any way, that the restraint left him vulnerable to be killed by the restraint that didn't kill him right away.

The point is moot I suppose, but I want them to get Chauvin for as much as possible, and put him away as long as possible.
 
valenumr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: That alleged counterfeit $20 bill was never introduced as evidence in the trial... that's a strong indicator that the bill was actually real.


I don't think it would be a good defense approach to introduce. The prosecution would just pick up the twenty and show it to the jury, and say "this is what George Floyd's life was worth to the defendant". I❤ANAL
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Judge Peter Cahill said in an order made public Wednesday that four aggravating factors are present in the case: Chauvin abused a position of trust and authority as a police officer, treated Floyd with "particular cruelty," committed the crime as part of a group with at least three other people, and that children were present during the commission of the offense.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


And now for the rest.
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RyansPrivates: Cool. Lock him up. It's like the old lawyer joke: what do you call one cop in prison? A good start.

Unrelated: what became of the "issue" with the juror?


It will be brought up in the appeal argument more than likely. The filing mentioned jury misconduct or something. Should be nothing though.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The sentencing for bad cops should be doubled what the normal population would receive. The cops are supposed to uphold the law not break it.
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

flamesfan: The sentencing for bad cops should be doubled what the normal population would receive. The cops are supposed to uphold the law not break it.


LoL, uphold the law? That's an interesting take on what most cops seem to do.
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.