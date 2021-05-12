 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox5 DC)   Solid advice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission   (fox5dc.com) divider line
34
    More: Murica, shot  
•       •       •

982 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 11:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
APO_Buddha [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you're not the boss of me
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let them die.

If they're stupid enough to do this, maybe they'll learn something about flammable liquids.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna listen to no "experts" telling me what to do.

Now, how do I get electricity into a plastic bag?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me of the Cult of the Dead Cow text file warning on bomb making instructions.

"If you're smart enough to use a computer and download this file, then your smart enough to know better than to use bomb making instructions filled with misspellings and grammatical errors"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots.

Only put gasoline in an approved brown paper sack.

Or a heavy duty cardboard box and then store it safely on the top shelf of your closet so kids cant play with it.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So...paper bags it is!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, some days I'm surprised that a large percentage of the country doesn't strangle themselves getting dressed in the morning.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From one year ago:

lady puts gas in plastic Bag
Youtube XRjNdgAetQE
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


It actually hurt to watch that.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: From one year ago:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/XRjNdgAe​tQE?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


came for this lmao
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Charles Darwin
Paging Charles Darwin to the white courtesy phone
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
6 months ago
Man fills plastic bag with petrol at an Irish petrol station
Youtube PFPVUzZA4qg
 
EL EM
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What about styrofoam?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: From one year ago:

[YouTube video: lady puts gas in plastic Bag]


Yeah.  This feels like one of those problems we should probably just let Darwin deal with.
 
bthom37
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image 425x238]


The new Ford Pinto 2.0?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I saw that video and I wondered about the mess that was in her trunk when she got home.

/CSB
Ran out of gas on the interstate back in the 80's.  Walking to the next exit, I found an empty gas can in the ditch.  No top.  Went to the gas station, stated filling it up and a guy started yelling over the speaker that it wasn't an authorized container.  Filled it anyway, plugged it with paper towels and went in to pay.  The guy yelled some more about the unauthorized container while I paid for the gas.  Walked back to the car, put the gas in the tank and tossed the empty gas can in to the ditch.  It was my way of giving back.

Went to the exit, bought gas at yelling man's competition.  Last time I drove by there (2021), yelling man's gas station is gone.  Just an empty lot.  Let that be a lesson to all who mildly annoy me.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bthom37: [Fark user image 425x238]


Nice. A rolling bomb.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Of course Americans don't get gasoline in a bag.  This isn't Canada!
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A  dumbass (i.e. average American) holds up plastic bag as gas station, uttering: "dissolve the problem." And they are correct.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As a militant Darwinist, I object.  People who are stupid enough to put gasoline in plastic bags should absolutely be allowed, nay, encouraged to do so.

They should also smoke in the car while driving their stash home.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The best part is when you throw the plastic bags of gasoline into a campfire.  Much hilarity.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: As a militant Darwinist, I object.  People who are stupid enough to put gasoline in plastic bags should absolutely be allowed, nay, encouraged to do so.

They should also smoke in the car while driving their stash home.


While listening to an Iron Maiden album backwards.
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: As a militant Darwinist, I object.  People who are stupid enough to put gasoline in plastic bags should absolutely be allowed, nay, encouraged to do so.

They should also smoke in the car while driving their stash home.


There's no possible way an innocent bystander could be harmed from a car loaded with gasoline bags, right?
 
Sonic Yawn
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Stupid morans.  Everybody knows you're supposed to use trash cans.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think part of driver's ed. needs one section where they take everyone out to a field with a 8x8 pile of brush, dump 8oz of petroleum in it, back off, give it 60 seconds and throw a road flare at it or wire a rocket igniter into it or something.

"Hey, why are we way back here, it was only a cup of gas.  That shouldn't be a probl - "
THAWHUMP!!!
"Holy fark!"
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dukeblue219: NephilimNexus: As a militant Darwinist, I object.  People who are stupid enough to put gasoline in plastic bags should absolutely be allowed, nay, encouraged to do so.

They should also smoke in the car while driving their stash home.

There's no possible way an innocent bystander could be harmed from a car loaded with gasoline bags, right?


If your gonna make an omelette...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Plastic bags aren't sturdy enough
Fark user imageView Full Size

Use a plastic bucket.

And drive slow.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Idiots.

Only put gasoline in an approved brown paper sack.

Or a heavy duty cardboard box and then store it safely on the top shelf of your closet so kids cant play with it.


I keep it in old Pepsi cans on a lower shelf so no one can find and steal it.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I'm not gonna listen to no "experts" telling me what to do.

Now, how do I get electricity into a plastic bag?


Just plug the bag into an outlet
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.