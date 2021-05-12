 Skip to content
 
(The Sun (Ireland))   Instagram model posts butt photos, film at 11   (thesun.ie) divider line
23
    More: Obvious, Wedding, The Sun, White wedding, racy dress design, Wedding dress, Dresses, The Times, Newspaper  
23 Comments     (+0 »)
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What an ass.
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
HOw else is she supposed to influence people?
 
Gleeman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
*clicks link, expecting the usual Fark 'model' shenanigans*

...whoah she's a really attractive young woman.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Her parents must be so proud.

/of the money she is making
//do people actually make any real money with that many Instagram followers?
 
dracos31
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And she's actually attractive, not just "look at my butt so you don't notice my face".

She's yummy.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
She just has to be the bride at every wedding, the corpse at every funeral, and the butt of every joke.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Oh my God, Becky. Look at her butt.
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Youre a model on Instagram? Cool, im a soldier on Call of Duty.
 
God--
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: Oh my God, Becky. Look at her butt.


Believe me I am.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
People who do stuff like this makes me SO ANGRY that I buy tabloids to look at pictures of them and read about them.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Gleeman: whoah she's a really attractive young woman.


Look again. She is a very normal looking 20-something.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Whats wrong with her dress? Sounds like after seeing her photos, a bunch of over the hill mid-aged men are upset about their impotency and are slagging women for existing again.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Youre a model on Instagram? Cool, im a soldier on Call of Duty.


Yeah, but you don't have a half million people on your CoD friends list.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 

God--: farkingismybusiness: Oh my God, Becky. Look at her butt.

Believe me I am.


I can only think of one word to describe this comment: Wild
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I would have gone with "Instagram model shows her ass".
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hope the groom got a pre-nup when she eventually gets old and he wants a younger model.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

dothemath: Youre a model on Instagram? Cool, im a soldier on Call of Duty.


You might make some money as a model, but every time I die, the government sends me a folded flag and a check for $200,000.   Hang on.... Grenade!

/well it was $200k when I was an airman in the core.
 
mrs john amber
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess nobody's thinking of the challenge she's throwing down to Christians out there. She's wearing a garment even though you can see and appreciate her form, and she's still supposed to have gone through with the sacrament and been blessed. ( did she really though ) The correct response is to not throw ridicule her way.

Watch how many people don't pay attention to that.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Heliodorus: Whats wrong with her dress? Sounds like after seeing her photos, a bunch of over the hill mid-aged men are upset about their impotency and are slagging women for existing again.


Her 'dress' is really just lingerie with some lace.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  

madgonad: dothemath: Youre a model on Instagram? Cool, im a soldier on Call of Duty.

Yeah, but you don't have a half million people on your CoD friends list.


Im also not a dumb whore.

So I got that going for me.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"The way we dress should not be repressed, everything is thought of with respect to myself and others," she reportedly said online, defending her outfit.

I always enjoy seeing what people come up with when they've clearly put extra effort into feigning intelligence for an audience.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

madgonad: Heliodorus: Whats wrong with her dress? Sounds like after seeing her photos, a bunch of over the hill mid-aged men are upset about their impotency and are slagging women for existing again.

Her 'dress' is really just lingerie with some lace.


Or to put it another way, you can't post the pictures on here because the violate the thong rules.
 
padraig
‘’ less than a minute ago  

dothemath: Youre a model on Instagram? Cool, im a soldier on Call of Duty.


The difference is that, some Instagram models actually ran a living doing it.
 
