(Guardian)   Yesterday: US warns citizens not to panic and horde gas after pipeline hack. Today: US hit with fuel shortages as panicked drivers fill up tanks after pipeline hack
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Luckily for us, Americans don't really have a way to hoard gasoline, outside of filling up their gas tanks.  And this ain't nothing compared to the 1973 oil war.

I do like that fact that the criminals bit off more than they can chew this time around.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where 'horde gas' might come from:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/statu​s​/1392074170201223169?s=20
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20


They probably look down on the folks filling up plastic bags with gas.

Although I suppose there could be a reasonable explanation. Maybe this is a regular run for a guy who owns a farm? Probably not, though. Those look pretty new.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20

They probably look down on the folks filling up plastic bags with gas.

Although I suppose there could be a reasonable explanation. Maybe this is a regular run for a guy who owns a farm? Probably not, though. Those look pretty new.


Fuel is perishable. I also agree that those cans look brand new (the stickers are still on them and those fall off once you get near fuel with them) so there's no way that the cost of those containers will be offset by the savings in fuel.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: vygramul: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20

They probably look down on the folks filling up plastic bags with gas.

Although I suppose there could be a reasonable explanation. Maybe this is a regular run for a guy who owns a farm? Probably not, though. Those look pretty new.

Fuel is perishable.


Are you telling me that "Battlefield Earth" lied to me?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20


They have about a tank and a half's worth there.  Six months from now she'll be nagging him to "do something" with those gas cans.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vygramul: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20

They probably look down on the folks filling up plastic bags with gas.

Although I suppose there could be a reasonable explanation. Maybe this is a regular run for a guy who owns a farm? Probably not, though. Those look pretty new.


Farmers get their fuel delivered, and they account for it fairly carefully, since most of them can apply for a fuel tax credit every year.
 
dothemath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It will be a notable day in the history of warfare when a cyber attack is answered with a kinetic strike.
 
camaroash
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ oddly familiar
 
dirtfloorcracker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's why I filled up the boat, the jet skis, my kid's dirt bikes, the quads, the F-250, and the Suburban last night
 
bthom37
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20


Fark user imageView Full Size


Must be some Canadians trapped in the area!
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sitting in my Toyota Smug drinking a double chocolate Gloat-a-tino with extra righteousness
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vygramul: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20

They probably look down on the folks filling up plastic bags with gas.

Although I suppose there could be a reasonable explanation. Maybe this is a regular run for a guy who owns a farm? Probably not, though. Those look pretty new.

Farmers get their fuel delivered, and they account for it fairly carefully, since most of them can apply for a fuel tax credit every year.


Yup. Or it is nontaxed and dyed red with the explicit ruling that it can't be used for any vehicles that use public roads.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ImOscar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: the criminals bit off more than they can chew this time around.



How so?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20


This is nothing. Come to the weed growing parts of Northern CA. This is a weekly thing for thousands of pot growing hillbillies getting diesel for their generators. And that shiat is pushing to $5 gal. Right now.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I will just go in a few days from now when the stations have been refueled and everyone who has hoarded gas doesn't need anymore.

It ain't like a hurricane or fire hit refineries, folks. Chill TF out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImOscar: [Fark user image 850x846]

[Fark user image 360x480]


Asinine. That sh*t shouldn't be allowed.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20


Yeah my eye started twitching when I saw them all stacked lying down unsecured.

Be they didn't leave any windows down either.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder how many people know gas goes bad over time? Are they panic-buying Sta-bil too or just going to live with the waxy buildup?

Hopefully everyone is too broke to panic-buy ammo after this and I can finally get some darn bullets for the range again :-P
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I assume my relatives will soon be on Facebook blaming this on a false flag from Hillary to control us.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ImOscar: [Fark user image image 850x846]

[Fark user image image 360x480]


I don't get why the stations aren't cutting off the pumps. That is dangerous
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20

They have about a tank and a half's worth there.  Six months from now she'll be nagging him to "do something" with those gas cans.


In CA gold rushes of many decades ago it wasn't the miners making a fortune, but the ones selling the tools. Same goes for gas can sales.
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20


I'm surprised that vehicle isn't plastered with TRUMP IS KING!!! stickers.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImOscar: [Fark user image 850x846]

[Fark user image 360x480]


How does that hippo plan on lifting that bucket once it's full?
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20


These people deserve to be shot, then drowned in the gas they hoarded, then burned in effegy.

I know that would be illegal and I'm not advocating actually doing any of this.  I'm just saying it's what they deserve.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
R.O.U.S:

Time to drop in a new engine.
 
JRoo
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

R.O.U.S: I wonder how many people know gas goes bad over time? Are they panic-buying Sta-bil too or just going to live with the waxy buildup?


and stabilizers aren't cheap to begin with
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vygramul: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20

They probably look down on the folks filling up plastic bags with gas.

Although I suppose there could be a reasonable explanation. Maybe this is a regular run for a guy who owns a farm? Probably not, though. Those look pretty new.

Farmers get their fuel delivered, and they account for it fairly carefully, since most of them can apply for a fuel tax credit every year.


The can get their own fuel too. But it's the diesel with red dye in it for tax purposes you mention.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ImOscar: [Fark user image 850x846]

[Fark user image 360x480]


LOL she's on her phone too. Just missing a lit cigarette dangling from her mouth.

Something tells me that she doesn't own a hand pump either, I'd love to see her working out how to get the gas in to the tank now.
 
wage0048 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Russ1642: ImOscar: [Fark user image 850x846]

[Fark user image 360x480]

How does that hippo plan on lifting that bucket once it's full?


Plan?  Lol.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where are they going to store it? The garage is still full of toilet paper.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Where are they going to store it? The garage is still full of toilet paper.


Over there in the corner, next to the oily rags.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ImOscar: [Fark user image 850x846]

[Fark user image 360x480]


I love how the trailer is loaded with more weight in the rear.  Could you imagine following that down the highway when it starts to fishtail?
 
169th Cousin [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: ImOscar: [Fark user image 850x846]

[Fark user image 360x480]

LOL she's on her phone too. Just missing a lit cigarette dangling from her mouth.

Something tells me that she doesn't own a hand pump either, I'd love to see her working out how to get the gas in to the tank now.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sucks to be her.
 
Branniganslaw
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Filling up now may be create an additional problem for older stations that exist in areas with high water tables. Older bulk tanks can be susceptible to water infiltrating the systems. During normal fill cycles, any moisture is negligible. But if these tanks are running dry and you fill up, you may get more than you bargained for.
 
Gleeman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

bthom37: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20

[Fark user image image 425x238]

Must be some Canadians trapped in the area!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20


Would be funny if he mistook her ass for a gas can and just started pumping.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: ImOscar: [Fark user image image 850x846]

[Fark user image image 360x480]

I don't get why the stations aren't cutting off the pumps. That is dangerous


The second one is NBD, my dad's factory uses totes like that to store things significantly more volatile than gasoline every day.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
9/11 was the last big run.  Lines stretching down the street.  A certain convenience chain doubled their price.  After the broughaha, some people tried to sue the gas station for gouging.  Not sure how that went.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Where are they going to store it? The garage is still full of toilet paper.


I almost understood the toilet paper.  Maybe not a garage worth, but at least TP doesn't go bad and you'll use it eventually.  The gas hoarders don't seem to grasp that it decays.  Filling up when you get a chance, minimizing nonessential driving, and maybe even carrying a spare can just in case all make sense, but the rest of this crap is just nuts.

/Yet another reason I'm glad I still get to work from home
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
And humans think horses are dumb panicky beasts.

A horse will shy or bolt at a personal phobia, such as a white cat or a rose bush, but they do not panic over a gasoline shortage several states away. In fact, a horse has no concept of "several states or countries".
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

hej: Marcus Aurelius: the criminals bit off more than they can chew this time around.


How so?


Normally, these ransomware hacks are swept under the rug by the companies to prevent news that they were an open target. Going to the cops would just be met with a shrug and a suggestion to write to the State Department. But now they've farked up big enough that we're tapping our 3 letter agencies into solving it.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: vygramul: Tr0mBoNe: [Fark user image 720x960]

No word on if they made it more than three blocks before exploding.

https://twitter.com/swimmerbr78/status​/1392074170201223169?s=20

They probably look down on the folks filling up plastic bags with gas.

Although I suppose there could be a reasonable explanation. Maybe this is a regular run for a guy who owns a farm? Probably not, though. Those look pretty new.

Farmers get their fuel delivered, and they account for it fairly carefully, since most of them can apply for a fuel tax credit every year.


I have a small hobby farm and I keep 20 gallons on hand.  I fill my 5 cans several times per year for use in all our gas powered tools, etc.  I keep my cans clean and have poly labels hanging off them to identify the fuel mix/type.  These folks are likely as you say, but there is a middle ground for small operations like mine where fuel delivery is too costly, but a "normal" amount won't suffice either.
 
