(Euro Weekly News)   How many crank calls can you make from the same number to the emergency services for the sole purpose of insulting them before the police turn up at your door? In Spain it's over 9000   (euroweeklynews.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 12 May 2021 at 10:50 AM



Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Okay Vegeta.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I wasn't expecting the Spanish Inquisition.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In America they would launch a few 'burners' through his windows and shoot him dead when he flees the flames and teargas.

And they would do it after the First insulting call.

/He made terroristic threats, refused lawful orders to get on the ground and hop on one foot with his hands in the air, and after we used non-lethal force, he charged us from inside the house.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
